10 Canadian Black-Owned Small Businesses To Check Out In 2024

From streetwear brands to snack companies and everything in between.

TD Canada
by TD Canada

Take a peek at what these small businesses are up to this year:

1. From reworked denim to cool vintage finds, Grey Hearts in Kelowna, BC, is a collective that emerged from co-owner Sean Whyte during the pandemic. In just a few short years, they're already making waves.

2. From the mind of legendary Canadian designer George Sully, Sully & Son Co. is all about making sophisticated and minimalist accessories for the everyday adventurer.

3. Owner EK Mon-John Nwadiani started his business in his basement, but he now serves up authentic Nigerian food at his restaurant VanSuya. He brings the Vancouver community together over delicious eats!

4. With all-natural ingredients that bring West African flavours to Canada, snacktime definitely won't be the same again after trying Yemi Shobowale & Ayodele Sokefun's plantain GO Chips.

5. A huge score for our soccer stars of tomorrow — JM Coaching recently opened Champions Room, a state-of-the-art skills training center in downtown Montreal that's run by former athlete Jonathan Makaya.

6. 'Neza' means greatness in Rwandan, and that's exactly what Neza Coffee is. Founded by Nadine Umutoni in Vancouver, a portion of the proceeds from their organic, fair-trade coffee goes toward providing mental health support for Rwandan genocide survivors.

7. All eyes are on Bisc Cosmetics in Ontario, founded by esthetician Bankole tutu Fausat. Her natural skincare products are expertly crafted to enhance the natural beauty of her customers.

8. CanLiveWell is helping Ontarians get the healthcare they need. They provide healthcare staffing and wellness support so Canadians can get the best medical, nutritional, and mental health assistance!

Healthcare professional standing with clipboard and stethoscope
Getty Images

Check out CanLiveWell here. 

9. Two Nilotes is a landscaping company helping make Winnipeg extra beautiful thanks to founder Stephen Kipkoech Choge.

10. Feeling inspired after reading this list? Founded by Joe Ashun, Yorktown Tech Business Consulting can help businesses bloom— from digital marketing to asset management and more.

Logo of Yorktown Consulting with an elephant graphic above the company name
Yorktown Tech Business Consulting

Check out Yorktown Tech Business Consulting here. 

At TD, we are proud to support Black-focused organizations through the TD Ready Commitment and provide financial advice to Black-owned businesses through our Black Customer Experience team. It's part of our commitment to a more inclusive tomorrow. Learn more here.