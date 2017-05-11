Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Hotel Hangs From The Side Of A Cliff

Are you adventurous enough?

Posted on
Taylor Cohan
Taylor Cohan
BuzzFeed Staff

Welcome to the Skylodge!

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The Skylodge is a hotel located in Cusco, Peru. It hangs from the side of a cliff, 1,312 feet above the “Sacred Valley.”

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

To stay there, you must be prepared for the more than two hour climb up to your room.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Barkin Ozdemir / Via instagram: barkinozdemir

But, once you make it up to your pod, the views are more than worth it!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

Meals are served in a dining pod, where you can wine and dine under the sky.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle

Just don’t drink too much before making the climb back to your room!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

After your stay is over. you don’t have to worry about climbing back down.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

Just enjoy the incredible views as you zipline!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

Contact Taylor Cohan at taylor.cohan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews