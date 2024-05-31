  • Quiz badge
10 BuzzFeed Community Quizzes We Absolutely, Positively Could Not Get Enough Of This Month

It's (unofficially) summer, and the quizzes are hot!

Taylor Owens
by Taylor Owens

BuzzFeed Staff

🚨 ATTENTION!!! 🚨 This is NOT a quiz! It's a collection of the top BuzzFeed Community quizzes from May – all in one place for your convenience.

1. Enjoy Some Desserts And We'll Reveal Which Disney Princess You Are

On the left, Rice Krispies Treats, and on the right, Mulan
Getty Images/Disney

Maybe you're exactly like your favorite princess!

Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here!

2. Which Completely Made-Up Aesthetic Fits You Best? Go Shopping For Dresses To Find Out

Black dress with a V-neckline and flared sleeves, featuring a pattern of stars and crescent moons
Cider

I've never met a Winter Wonderland Princesscore person!

Take this quiz by indygus here!

3. Everyone Wants To Go To The Met Gala – Create An Ensemble To Match This Year's Theme To See If You'll Recieve An Invitation

On the left, a flower and vine-themed dress on a hanger labeled you&#x27;re invited, and on the right, a darker floral ball gown labeled you&#x27;re not invited

I guess my invite got lost in the mail...

Take this quiz by elaine695145 here!

4. Customize The Perfect "Bridgerton" Outfit To Reveal Your Season's Main Scandal

Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton sitting on her throne
Netflix

Lady Whistledown is going to have a LOT to say.

Take this quiz by ps_caulfield here!

5. Which "Bridgerton" Character Are You Deep Down Inside? Eat A Massive Meal To Find Out

On the left, a slice of layered cake, and on the right, Penelope from Bridgerton
Getty Images / Laurence Cendrowicz / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

It doesn't get better than buffets and Bridgerton!

Take this quiz by dylanstarhk here!

6. Can We *Actually* Guess Your Birth Month Based On Your Sweet And Savory Food Preferences?

A plate of garlic bread
Getty Images

Sorry in advance if this quiz makes you hungry!

Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here!

7. Grab Some Sweets At This Dessert Buffet And We'll Reveal The First Letter Of Your Soulmate's Name

On the left, Pam from The Office eating a brownie, and on the right, the letter S in a heart made of stones on the sand
NBC / Getty Images

The only thing sweeter than dessert is true love.

Take this quiz by bflanders7 here!

8. Pick Between These Cheesy And Chocolatey Foods And We'll Guess Your Zodiac Sign

On the left, a grilled cheese sandwich labeled Gemini, and on the right, a chocolate cupcake labeled Pisces
Getty Images

It's actually really difficult to choose between these dishes...

Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here!

9. Everyone Has A Red Flag, And We'll Reveal Yours If You Tell Us What You Eat In A Day

On the left, Michael Scott from The Office making a funny face labeled you&#x27;re immature, and on the right, a pile of buttered toast
NBC / Getty Images

This is 100% accurate!

Take this quiz by crispyghost148 here!

10. Your Açai Bowl Preferences Will Reveal Your Hogwarts House

On the left, Malfoy from Harry Potter in his Quidditch uniform, and on the right, an acai bowl topped with kiwi and banana slices
Warner Bros. Pictures / Getty Images

It's all about the toppings.

Take this quiz by emosinger87 here!

Shout out to all our incredible Community Contributors for their stellar work this month! Want to make some quizzes of your own? Get alllll the info you need started here! You can visit our Community Page if you need a little inspiration!