10 BuzzFeed Community Quizzes We Absolutely, Positively Could Not Get Enough Of This MonthIt's (unofficially) summer, and the quizzes are hot!by Taylor OwensBuzzFeed Staff 🚨 ATTENTION!!! 🚨 This is NOT a quiz! It's a collection of the top BuzzFeed Community quizzes from May – all in one place for your convenience. 1. Enjoy Some Desserts And We'll Reveal Which Disney Princess You Are Getty Images/Disney Maybe you're exactly like your favorite princess!Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here! 2. Which Completely Made-Up Aesthetic Fits You Best? Go Shopping For Dresses To Find Out Cider I've never met a Winter Wonderland Princesscore person!Take this quiz by indygus here! 3. Everyone Wants To Go To The Met Gala – Create An Ensemble To Match This Year's Theme To See If You'll Recieve An Invitation I guess my invite got lost in the mail...Take this quiz by elaine695145 here! 4. Customize The Perfect "Bridgerton" Outfit To Reveal Your Season's Main Scandal Netflix Lady Whistledown is going to have a LOT to say.Take this quiz by ps_caulfield here! 5. Which "Bridgerton" Character Are You Deep Down Inside? Eat A Massive Meal To Find Out Getty Images / Laurence Cendrowicz / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection It doesn't get better than buffets and Bridgerton!Take this quiz by dylanstarhk here! 6. Can We *Actually* Guess Your Birth Month Based On Your Sweet And Savory Food Preferences? Getty Images Sorry in advance if this quiz makes you hungry!Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here! 7. Grab Some Sweets At This Dessert Buffet And We'll Reveal The First Letter Of Your Soulmate's Name NBC / Getty Images The only thing sweeter than dessert is true love.Take this quiz by bflanders7 here! 8. Pick Between These Cheesy And Chocolatey Foods And We'll Guess Your Zodiac Sign Getty Images It's actually really difficult to choose between these dishes...Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here! 9. Everyone Has A Red Flag, And We'll Reveal Yours If You Tell Us What You Eat In A Day NBC / Getty Images This is 100% accurate!Take this quiz by crispyghost148 here! 10. Your Açai Bowl Preferences Will Reveal Your Hogwarts House Warner Bros. Pictures / Getty Images It's all about the toppings.Take this quiz by emosinger87 here!