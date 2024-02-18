If You’re Type-A And Don’t Have These 34 WFH Essentials, You’re Truly Missing Out

1. A pair of noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth earbuds with special touch functions: tap once to play or pause; double-tap to skip forward or backward. And of course it comes with a charging case! Now you can drown out the noise around you with your favorite podcast or playlist.
Promising review: "These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician by trade, and these have incredibly clear sound quality and really high-end parts put into this product. The connection is fast and easy, and it charges while in the case, which is a great feature. But better than all these features, I love the ability to wear them in the shower and jam to tunes while they get soaked and survive it like a champ." —Matthew Hussey
2. Or a pair of incredibly soft Loop noise-reduction earplugs if the sounds coming from outside are a little too distracting/annoying. These flexible silicone earplugs will help you concentrate on the task at hand.
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD, and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids at home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day, but holy cow, they are a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried multiple pairs of earplugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…the list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores to manageable and sleep-able levels without cutting off all sounds. If one of our children comes into the room, the phone rings, etc., I can still hear and remain safe. They are not noise canceling; they are noise reducing. They are so reasonably priced that I have a pair next to my bed, on my desk, and in my cars. Highly highly recommend!!!" —Christina
3. Cleaning putty gel for getting into the cracks of your keyboard where McDonald's crumbs fell and started their own society. You can also use this as a duster for all your screens.
Promising review: “My absolute favorite little gadget for the car. It's the perfect size that it'll fit in your cup holder so it makes for easy storage and it cleans up all the dust and any crumbs that might have spilled. Plus it's purple; it can't get much better than that!” —Abigayle Sullivan
4. A portable dual monitor you can attach to your laptop if you need more than one screen to tackle your latest Excel project.
This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches and attaches with device-safe metal plates.
Promising review: "I’ve been using the SideTrak for a week now, and it has been an absolute game-changer for me. The instructions were easy to follow, and installation was a breeze. The SideTrak was first whipped into action during a 2-hour-long ride in my car as a passenger, and I was utterly impressed with how much I got done with ease in that amount of time! Additionally, I’ve gotten a lot more use out of the SideTrak than I imagined — such as when I’m lounging in my backyard, kitchen, living room, pool...anywhere outside of the room in my office, the possibilities are endless! I’m all about efficiency and maximizing my time, and the SideTrak has contributed largely in those areas. Thank you." —Ratana K.
5. A mason jar cold brew coffee maker — just add coffee grounds to the mesh filter, pour in water, and let it sit overnight. It even has a flip cap pour spout for a no-mess pour. Prep this before bed so you can have coffee first thing in the morning!
Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS. I love a nice iced coffee in the morning, and nothing beats the ease of this. I fill the filter to half, let it sit for 12–16 hours, and then take it out and have a nice iced coffee before work all week! The glass is thick and durable. Love this product." —M
6. A reusable notebook that uses AI technology to scan and transfer everything you write or draw right to your phone, tablet, and computer. Then you wipe the pages clean and do it all over again!
It's only compatible with Pilot FriXion pens (one is included with the notebook).
Promising review: "I love it! I will admit that the transition from paper to digital when it comes to notes is not an easy one for me, but this is a fabulous way to sort of split the difference. You still have the action of writing (which I find really important in meetings and brainstorming sessions) but without the consumption of paper and countless notebooks. And, being able to throw things into the cloud makes them accessible no matter where you're working — handy." —Meredith
7. A pack of six fast-drying pastel highlighters so you can beautifully color-code your notes and lists.
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful! It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied :)" —Sung Han
8. A pack of six self-adhesive cable clips to help keep your work space organized since all of your devices' charger cords are currently tangled in an impossible knot.
Promising review: "These are so cool! My husband and I both work from home and have tons of charging cords for us and our kids, and they’re usually just dangling around. These help us keep those organized and neat, making them look better and easier to find." —Milica P.
9. A fun caterpillar cord organizer because who says you can't display a sense of whimsy at your workstation? You can have order and playfulness, and don't let anyone tell you differently!
Promising review: "He is perfect and pure and good and has never done anything wrong in his whole life. Somehow at least like 53 times cuter in person??? Also does a great job holding all my cables because of course he does. 10/10 would buy this good good boy again." —Jennii
10. A silicone keyboard cover that'll not only add a splash of color to your work space but will also help prevent crumbs and dirt from getting in between your keys.
Promising review: "I love this keyboard cover. It has a nice feeling, is very flexible, and fits like a glove on my MacBook Air. It doesn't come off even when I'm moving my laptop around a lot (which I do since I do a lot of work on the sofa or the bed, where I end up in weird positions to be comfortable). I can feel each key individually when I hit them, which is really nice. I also type a lot due to work and school, as well as simply writing in my free time, and this cover has held up the entire time. I haven't seen any signs of wear or fading in the six months I've had it. This is a very durable keyboard — I eat with my laptop all the time, and I've actually spilled coffee on my keyboard once, and nothing happened — it actually kind of kept the liquid there until I could clean it off. I would definitely buy this again if I needed another color." —Sadia Rahman
11. A rotating timer if you need a little external help to meet your deadlines. Simply start and stop the clock by turning it!
Promising review: "I seriously want to rave about this timer/clock. It's the funkiest, most awesome clock and timer. I bought it to GET MY KIDS OUT OF THE HOUSE TO SCHOOL ON TIME. They consistently won't be ready every morning without me hollering, '10 minutes! 5 minutes!' If I missed these callouts, no one was ready on time. Now, the alarm goes off, and they know what that means. I flip the hexagon to 15 minutes, then beep, beep, beep! It's loud but not obnoxious, and everyone can hear it from the bedroom. Flip again for 5 more minutes. When it goes off again, I'm going for my keys. Better be ready, kiddos! LIFE IS BETTER with my ZNEWTECH HEXAGON DIGITAL Timer & Alarm!!!!" —77Keys
12. A six-outlet wall charger designed to house larger chargers as well as USBs (and those ports offer fast-charging). It even functions as a night-light if you tend to work into the wee hours.
Promising review: "Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home. There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor, and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting, but that is due to the room your items will need." —Jennifer
