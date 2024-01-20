Just 37 Very Smart Purchases For Your Home

1. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: “I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.
2. Some weatherproof, battery-operated motion sensing night lights that'll guarantee that wherever you are — indoors or outdoors — you never have to traipse around in the dark.
These little lights are AA battery-operated (not included, but you can grab some here) and can be stuck anywhere (just grab some Command strips!).
Promising review: "We have a short set of steps from the house into the attached garage that have always been dark and a little hard to see clearly in certain situations. These lights have been a perfect solution. They activate quite well and at a good distance, and put out a really nice amount of light. They also seem well made. I mounted one with the adhesive strip, and one with the screws (both included) and they are equally secure. They couldn't be easier to install and use right away. My whole family appreciates them." —Driveforce
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
3. And! Dimmable stick-on lights for under your cabinets so you can go to the kitchen for your midnight snack without facing the harshness of your overhead light. Each strip has adhesive backing, so no need to whip out the tool belt for this project.
Includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.
Promising review "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in three light colors).
4. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).
5. A faucet splash catcher to make sure your kitchen sink doesn't become its own little ocean destination. Just wrap this absorbent mat around your faucet and it'll soak up any rogue water drops.
Based in Oregon, Hustle & Sew is a small Etsy shop hand-sewing quality goods that you can ask to have personalized.
Promising review: “The drip catcher I purchased for my sink has been a game-changer. It works perfectly to catch all drips and saves on cleanup time! It is well-made, attractive, and I would definitely recommend it!” —Becky
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
6. An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba that you can schedule to clean your floors so you don't have to. Its advanced sensors will help it learn to navigate your home so it can get under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. It also has multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt on carpet and hardwood floors. Clean smarter, not harder.
Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1,100-square-foot condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $240+ (available in two styles).
7. A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank so you can stop spending hours in the jungle of your laundry trying to not get devoured by fitted sheets. These will also ensure your sheets actually dry instead of coming out like a moist hairball.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.
Promising review: "I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
8. A silicone utensil rest if you're tired of getting sauce from your spoon onto your stovetop or countertop when you need to set it down for a second while you're cooking.
Promising review: "These silicone utensil holders are perfect. You can rest multiple tools on it and it handles multiple sizes, keeps the counter clean, keeps the tool cool to the touch, can handle hot tools because of the silicone. Because they are made of silicone they are food safe, heat resistant, and easy to clean (dishwasher safe). The moment I saw them I knew I had to have them because I have not seen a better design for a utensil holder." —Salomon Camhi
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 2 sizes and 19 colors).
9. A heavy-duty ceramic cooktop cleaner for those caked-on messes, tough-to-remove stains, and splattered-on grease spots. And though it may be heavy-duty, it's still non-abrasive, so you won't leave your stove covered in scratches.
Promising review: "I honestly did not think this product would work! I tried nearly everything, including the sample that came with my black glass stove. I squirted the product onto the stove top and used a damp scrub pad. Most of the built-up brown stains and white streaks came off with minimal scrubbing effort. What impressed me was that the white streaks were 95% gone as well! Nothing took these off before. I highly recommend this product! The only thing I will use from now on!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A magical water-based instant carpet spot cleaner because all messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
Plus, it's useful on just about any type of fabric!
Promising review: "So my dog got into my makeup bag and got ahold of some liquid lipstick and needless to say, I flipped out to see my carpets neon orange. It took about an hour and two rolls of paper towels but holy moly! WOW did this stuff work! My mother recommended it to me after using it on minor stains at her house and I'm so glad I got it. Definitely worth the money and it really does disappear right before your eyes like the bottle says!" —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes and in multiple pack sizes).