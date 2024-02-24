Just 29 Useful Things You Probably Forgot To Buy But That Will Definitely Come In Handy In Your Home

My mom swears by this spray! It can be used to clean more than just your dishes. I personally use it to clean my bathtub.

This bundle includes one spray bottle and three refills.

Promising review: “I had my doubts as rave reviews are usually over-exaggerations, but not this time. This thing is MAGICAL. Literally cleans everything with a spray. I have hard water at my place, and soap scum buildup is quite bad in my bathtub and shower glass doors. With this Powerwash, I just spray, wait a couple of minutes, and wipe, and literally all the soap scrum is completely gone. I am left with spotless shower glass doors AND shiny faucets. I spray this stuff on everything that is hard to clean. Sticky stuff like stickers and labels? Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Sticky stuff like food residue on dishes or your oven? Oil on top of or around your stove and/or cabinet? Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Soap scrum, yellow tubs, oily tools, spotty hand prints on fridge? Say no more. Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Dirty tires, rims? Yup, spray, wait, wipe, poof it's gone! I have successfully used this magical cleaner on all of the above.” —Es

Get it from Amazon for $17.50.