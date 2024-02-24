Just 29 Useful Things You Probably Forgot To Buy But That Will Definitely Come In Handy In Your Home

1. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!
Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A super smart (and cute) humidifier tank cleaner for keeping your humidifier mold- and mildew-free for up to 30 days. It kills odor-causing bacteria, which you need if your humidifier has been spewing out some smelly smells.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish." —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
3. A handy duster that'll keep your window blinds, air conditioner blinds, and car vents dust-free. Just spray a little cleaner, wipe, and dust will be a thing of the past!
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.
Promising review: We built in a new community, and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product. —Chris K
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
4. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2
Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99.
5. The Pink Stuff all-purpose cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "Buy it already! This stuff is genuine magic. I’ve tried a handful of products to get hard water stains off my glass shower doors; it was pretty bad. This stuff took it right off. I’ve used it for various other things around the house, and it just works! I’m sold on The Pink Stuff. It’s my go-to now." —E
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A wall-mounted mop and garden tools organizer so the cleaning equipment piled together in the only empty corner you have available isn't creating a fire hazard. It has five slots and six hooks so you can hang smaller brushes and cleaning accessories.
Promising review: "This broom holder is super handy! It stores my kitchen broom, Swiffer wet mop, and a few other long, awkward cleaning tools neatly and all together. The installation was a breeze and very detailed. I watched the video first, and it’s absolutely foolproof. I’m going to buy another rack for the garage!" —Avid Quilter
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
7. A Dawn Powerwash dish spray bundle if your ideal dishwashing experience consists of spraying, waiting, and wiping. This spray can easily cut through grease to clean heavily soiled dishes.
My mom swears by this spray! It can be used to clean more than just your dishes. I personally use it to clean my bathtub.
This bundle includes one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: “I had my doubts as rave reviews are usually over-exaggerations, but not this time. This thing is MAGICAL. Literally cleans everything with a spray. I have hard water at my place, and soap scum buildup is quite bad in my bathtub and shower glass doors. With this Powerwash, I just spray, wait a couple of minutes, and wipe, and literally all the soap scrum is completely gone. I am left with spotless shower glass doors AND shiny faucets. I spray this stuff on everything that is hard to clean. Sticky stuff like stickers and labels? Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Sticky stuff like food residue on dishes or your oven? Oil on top of or around your stove and/or cabinet? Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Soap scrum, yellow tubs, oily tools, spotty hand prints on fridge? Say no more. Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Dirty tires, rims? Yup, spray, wait, wipe, poof it's gone! I have successfully used this magical cleaner on all of the above.” —Es
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.
8. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, car's upholstery, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’, but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description, there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well, it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner, get it, you will not be disappointed.” —edina bajraktarevic
Get it from Amazon for $98.
9. A Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp because rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
10. Or a pack of 30 Clorox toilet wand head refills since you've run out and your toilet has suffered the consequences. These disposable sponges are hexagonal in shape so that they can reach into those deep, dark crevices under the rim. If you want to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria in your porcelain throne, add these to your cart now.
Don't have the Clorox wand yet? Check this starter kit out!
Promising review: "Let me introduce you to the unsung hero of my bathroom cleaning routine: Clorox Toilet Wand Disinfecting Refills! These magical little cleaning wands are like miniature superheroes, swooping in to rescue my toilet bowl from any germ or grime that dares to linger. With the power of Clorox's disinfecting formula, these refills effortlessly tackle tough stains, eliminate odors, and leave my toilet bowl sparkling like never before. Each swipe of the wand is like a gentle whisper of cleanliness, effortlessly eradicating even the most stubborn marks without any scrubbing or harsh chemicals." —Gabby Tess
Get it from Amazon for $16.86+ (available in two scents).
11. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
12. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven styles and larger pack sizes).