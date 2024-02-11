Just 36 Useful Products That Would Be Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes If They Were Movies

1. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and in packs of two).
2. A super smart (and cute) humidifier tank cleaner for keeping your humidifier mold and mildew free for up to 30 days. It also kills 99% of odor-causing bacteria, which you need if your humidifier has been spewing out some smelly smells.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish." —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
3. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that'll help fade dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $17.
4. A darling cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you never misplace your keys again. This easy-to-install key holder needs no hooks since its three powerful magnets can hold up your keychains!
I have this cute little guy mounted prominently in my entryway and it has kept me from being locked out of my apartment, well, everyday.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
5. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising review: "I have awful pores and am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flakey skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
6. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "My hair had been feeling dry and damaged from heat styling and coloring, and I was desperate for a solution. This product came highly recommended, and it did not disappoint. After just a few uses, I noticed a remarkable difference in the texture and overall health of my hair. What I love most about this product is that it doesn't weigh down my hair or leave it feeling greasy. Instead, it adds just the right amount of moisture and strength to make my locks look their best. I've also noticed that my hair breakage has significantly reduced since I started using this treatment. It's like a protective shield for my hair! Overall, this has become a holy grail product in my haircare routine. If you're looking to revive and rejuvenate your hair, I highly recommend giving it a try. You won't be disappointed!" —Dana Robertson
Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
7. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
8. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "HOW HAVE I LIVED WITHOUT THIS PRODUCT, OH MY GOD. I have a big Great Dane/pit bull mix with black and white fur that gets everywhere and sticks like the devil. I’ve tried fancy vacuums, lint rollers, that weird yellow sponge thing that’s supposed to be magic, crawling on my hands and knees plucking each hair one by one, nothing works. UNTIL NOW. I cannot believe my own eyes and I can’t wait to use this thing on every surface of the house and buy one for every dog owner I know. Seriously. I have a very clean home, and I can’t believe how much hair I’ve been living with in my rugs. It’s disgusting. This product is worth every dang penny." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99] (available in two colors).
9. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, car's upholstery, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” —edina bajraktarevic
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
10. Hydrocolloid acne patches for times when you feel a pimple coming on. Wear one of these overnight and wake up to find that your acne gunk has been absorbed by the patch.
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day 2 it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decided to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $10.77.
11. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: "I’m not typically the type to write a review, good or bad, but I had to for this one. Coffee from my Keurig had been tasting bad for a while, almost burnt tasting. These popped up on my Facebook and I decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed! I was surprised at how dirty my Keurig was! I did about five rounds last night before the water came out clear (one with the product and the rest just water). It was eye opening. This morning my coffee tasted smooth and perfect! So glad I got these and I will definitely continue purchasing them as needed." —Vickie Saladino
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
13. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
14. A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling, AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop! With this oval brush, you can say goodbye to tangles and frizz.
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush might work better for you!
Promising review: "I have a headful of thick, wavy shoulder-length hair. I sometimes wear it curly, but when I want it smooth, this tool is a huge time saver. I used to have to section my hair and spend a half hour or more flat ironing it. I still section it a little, but I can go from a big mop of mess to a sleek flip in very little time. I just spritz my hair and go to work. I have arthritis and it is a big bonus also that the handle is big so I don't have to use a pinch grip to hold it. I also have shoulder pain and the less time I can spend with my arms over my head, the better. This tool is worth every penny." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $38.80+ (available in nine colors and five styles).