Make Fall Prime Day Count — Get These 54 Useful Products On Sale *Now* So You Don’t Pay Full Price *Later*

Yes, they actually work the way they say they will. I’d call that worth the money, *and* they’re on sale.

by
Taylor Steele
Taylor Steele

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Courtney Lynch
Courtney Lynch

BuzzFeed Staff

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

1. The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — for 24% off (that's $60 off, the lowest they go for!). With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)

2. Or a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones for 53% off so you can really drown out the world with a cushy fit and top-tier noise cancellation.

a reviewer wearing the headphones
amazon.com

Promising review: "As a music lover, I have been searching for years for the best quality headphones. I purchased these about a year ago, and came back to write this review after absolutely loving them for this long. For the many flights I must take for business, they cancel out the noise so perfectly. I love hearing the different layers of music, and I love the adjustments I can make in the app. Amazing product." —Anonymous

Price: $118 (originally $249.99; available in two colors)

3. An Alexa-compatible Roomba robot vacuum for 33% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. You can even schedule it to clean for up to 90 minutes before it returns to its dock to charge. Technology can be great.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

4. And a Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
amazon.com

And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B

Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

5. Plus, a vacuum cleaner for up to 39% off, which is made just for your car! Your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. It plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

A reviewer&#x27;s vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
amazon.com

Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

Price: $27.99+ (originally $45.99+; available in two colors and with or without a cord). 

6. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) for 35% off so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

Hands opening the box of strips
Amazon

It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

7. OR a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99).

8. A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price: $299.95 (originally $549.99; deal only available on the black version)

9. A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 42% off so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

The AeroGarden in white
amazon.com

Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price: $95 (originally $164.95+; available in two colors)

10. A Waterpik water flosser for 50% off — its 10 settings will ensure you get a custom (and thorough) clean. Use this for just one minute everyday for healthy gums that'll make your dentist proud.

reviewer image of the white water flosser on a bathroom countertop
amazon.com

Promising review: "Just had a dental cleaning after I had been using the water flosser for several months. My hygienist was impressed with how well my teeth and gums were doing. This is very easy to use and I was surprised at what the flosser cleaned out after I had just finished brushing my teeth." —Loretta Eckenrode

Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

11. The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

The remote and tv plug in stick
Amazon

Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

You can also get 50% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $19.99!

12. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

The gold laptop
Amazon

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price: $749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

13. 53% off a leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

14. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 38% off — the newer, slimmer version of the ever popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

amazon.com

This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

Price: $27.91 (originally $44.81)

15. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.

a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95)

16. 25% off a Casper Original Hybrid Mattress that won't creak or send you rolling directly into the middle like a deflating air mattress.

Casper original hybrid
Amazon

Chelsea Stuart: "I've been sleeping on a Queen-size Casper Hybrid mattress for a few months now and WOW did I not know what I was missing!!! I previously opted for cheaper bed-in-a-box options that were fine, but just didn't even compare to Casper. I am a stomach sleeper and I prefer my bed to be super squishy but I also know that's terrible for my spine. The Casper Hybrid has a combination of springs and foam (with three ergonomic zones that alleviate spinal pressure) so it's extremely comfortable *and* supportive. I also love the extra edge support because my cats are bed hogs and I often end up pushed to the side so at least I'm not rolling off!" 

Price$821.25+ (originally $1,095+; available in sizes Twin–California King)

17. A Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

amazon.com

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

18. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for up to 52% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
amazon.com

Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

Price: $47.50+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

19. A Dyson Purifier Cool for 37% off because it works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
amazon.com

Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price: $474.99 (originally $749.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

20. An Alexa-compatible compact security camera for 43% off to help give you peace of mind when you're not home. These allow you to see, hear, and speak to any people or pets in your home right from your phone!

reviewer image of the Blink mini camera on a wooden ledge
amazon.com

Promising review: "The Blink Indoor Camera has become my home's silent guardian. It's like having an extra pair of eyes, always vigilant. Setting it up was so easy that even a tech novice like me had no trouble. Its wireless design allowed me to place it exactly where I needed it without worrying about cords.

The picture quality is remarkable, whether it's daytime or nighttime, thanks to the exceptional infrared night vision. I love how the mobile app keeps me connected to my home, no matter where I am. I've received motion detection alerts that have given me peace of mind when I'm away.

This camera has truly made me feel safer in my own space, and I couldn't recommend it more to anyone looking for that extra layer of security. It's become an invaluable part of my home." —Ema D

Price: $19.99 (originally $34.99)

21. An OXO glass food scale for 40% off so you'll end up with the most precise cakes and cookies you've ever made — get ready to send in an audition tape for The Great British Baking Show.

Amazon

Promising review: "As with all the other OXO products I've bought, this scale is easy to use (right out of the box), and works great. Generally speaking I've had excellent results with OXO products (no, I don't work for them!)...Pans, kitchen implements, etc. are all first-rate. 5 stars." —JC Davis

Price: $14.99 (originally $24.99) and check all of OXO's deals here

22. An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.

The dot with text &quot;Alex, what is the weather?&quot;
Amazon

Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

23. An Apple Watch Series 8 for up to 23% off so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I recently purchased the Apple Watch on Prime Day and it has exceeded all my expectations! It's an absolute game-changer, earning a solid five stars from me. The sleek design is a standout feature—elegant, modern, and incredibly comfortable to wear all day. The display is vibrant and sharp, making it easy to read notifications, messages, and health data at a glance. The array of features is mind-blowing. From tracking my workouts and heart rate to receiving calls and messages, this watch seamlessly integrates with my lifestyle. The fitness tracking capabilities are especially impressive, motivating me to stay active and reach my goals. Battery life is fantastic, lasting through a whole day and more, and the charging is quick and hassle-free. The ease of use and intuitive interface make navigating through apps and functions a breeze." —michelle

Price: $329.99+ (originally $429; available in four sizes and four colors).

24. A fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.

A model holding the jar
Amazon

Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four scents)

The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!

25. A heated eye massager for 51% off with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears.

Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask with five-star review text &quot;this has changed my life&quot;
amazon.com

If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

Price: $49.38+ (originally $99.99; available in two colors)

26. An XXL Philips airfryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

a reviewer photo of the air fryer
amazon.com

Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

Price: $142.45 (originally $349.95)

27. An automatic food dispenser that's up to 42% off for eliminating any lingering worries over if you've fed your fur baby or not. It holds up to 50 portions and can release food up to six times a day!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "The mechanism is so quiet, it makes no more sound than I did when I would feed her manually. Add that to the programmable portion sizes and meal schedule, and this actually solves *two* of my problems: my cat’s desire to have breakfast at 5 AM and her tendency to eat too much and then throw up. I can set this to give her a half-portion at 5 and then follow it up a few hours later with a second half-portion to get her through to dinner. All the wins!" —Chris Galbreath

Price: $52.24+ (originally $89.99; available in two sizes and in black or white)

28. And a stainless steel automatic water fountain for 50% off so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet — offering them a dedicated source of running water can actually encourage them to drink *more* so they stay healthy.

a cat drinking from the white automatic water fountain
amazon.com

The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!

Promising review: "It’s a hit! My cat likes to drink water from the drip water system and didn’t always drink enough. Purchased this fountain and she took to it instantly. It seems well made and simply constructed. The led blue to red color change is pretty cool and a great reminder to clean and change the water. Lastly, the package includes cleaning tools and three filter pads sealing the deal. The circular pads are a common size and shape, giving you purchase options." —UrbanPhx

Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

29. A 10-cup Brita water pitcher for up to 51% off because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

a reviewer photo of the pitcher
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

Price: $26.36+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)

30. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off with the power to cut up all your ingredients in a fraction of the time it would take you to use a regular knife. Meal prep just got so much easier!

amazon.com, Amazon

Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price: $23.95 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)

31. A water filtering straw for 50% off that'll remove 99.9% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and certain parasites (including Giardia and cryptosporidium) so you can drink water worry-free while you traverse the wilds.

image of reviewer using the straw to drink water from a river
amazon.com

Promising review: "As an avid outdoor enthusiast and traveler, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter has become an indispensable companion on my journeys. This ingenious device has revolutionized the way I access safe and clean drinking water during hiking, camping, travel, and even emergency situations. With its remarkable filtration capabilities and portability, the LifeStraw has truly transformed the way I stay hydrated and prepared in any environment." —Mrs Sunshine

Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.95; available in two colors/styles and in multipacks)

32. A stylish electric standing desk for up to 42% off — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!

amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a great desk for working from home. I work 9–10 hour shifts, five days a week, and sitting those long hours started hurting my neck and back. But with this desk, I now have the option to stand, which makes working long hours endurable." —Koshia Johnson

Price: $143.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in several sizes and colors)

33. And a Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for 20% off that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

amazon.com, Amazon

Remember to clip the coupon before checkout. I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet!

Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

Price: $399 (originally $499; available in four colors)

34. A great pair of KitchenAid shears for 25% off so you can easily open food packaging, chop herbs and other ingredients, and more with ease (and without breaking out a knife). And they're dishwasher safe for easy cleanup!

The shears with black handles
Amazon

I have these shears and they're an absolute staple in the kitchen.

Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the "sharp object" drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666

Price: $8.99 (originally $11.99) and shop more KitchenAid tools up to 57% off here. You can find KitchenAid stand mixer deals here too!

35. A Renpho percussion massager for up to 33% off with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?!

A reviewer holding the massage gun
amazon.com

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price: $59.99+ (originally $89.99; available in three colors)

36. The Kindle Paperwhite for up to 33% off — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, super lightweight for reading on the go, weeks-long battery life!). If you love to read, the convenience of a Kindle can simply not be beat!

A black Kindle showing the warm light display
Amazon

Promising review: "Best purchase this year. I didn’t think I would use this very much because I love reading physical copies of books so much, but I read my Kindle everyday and LOVE IT!! I love that it’s backlit so I can read at night, and it keeps a charge for at least a week. Absolutely recommend!" —Sydney Lucas

Price: $94.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in two storage sizes, with or without lockscreen ads, and in three colors)

You can also get 25% off the newest version of the basic Kindle — it's the lightest and most compact one — for $74.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in two colors).

37. A Jackery portable generator for 29% off because no one has ever been upset about being too prepared. It won't add significant weight to your pack, and it can charge up to 6 devices (it has regular outlets as well as USB-A and USB-C ports) so you'll never have to fret about a dead cellphone in the middle of nowhere or having to sleep on hard ground because you can't inflate your air mattress.

reviewer photo of the generator
amazon.com

Promising review: "Bought this for a camping trip. I was nervous because I wanted to be able to blow up air mattresses and I didn't know the power draw of the blower motors. This unit will handle draws up to 300 watts, and shuts off if you exceed that. When it arrived, I charged it up fully, then did a test run on two queen-size air mattresses. I used the unit to inflate and deflate each. One motor only drew 145 W, and the other drew 95 W. After inflating and deflating each, I still had 94% charge remaining. Wow! Then, when our trip was rained out, we went to visit friends and needed the mattresses after all. This time, without recharging the unit again, I inflated three queen mattresses, then deflated them without any problem. When completed, I still had 82% of power remaining. Again, Wow! Then, back at home, I decided to run a test on something bigger. I plugged in my shop vac and turned it on. Well, that didn't fly, but it did test that the Jackery will turn itself off when you exceed its handling capacity. :) Overall, it was a good buy for my purposes." —JMG

Price: $199 (originally $279)

38. A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

Tushy

One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

Price: $47.99 (originally $69; available in two colors)

39. A set of two produce-saver containers for 30% off to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.

Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

Price: $18.99 (originally $26.99; available in two sizes)

40. A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off to help you achieve a delicious sear and crust you won't get on a regular nonstick skillet. It'll just get better the more you use it and is basically indestructible so you can pass it on to your kids...and they can leave it to theirs.

The cast-iron with a breakfast hash in it
amazon.com

Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)

And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.

41. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off — an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
amazon.com

Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

42. A stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black carbon steel knives that's 43% off because they'll really dress up your kitchen — and the bonus is they actually are really great knives too! Over 80 reviewers say they cut "like butter."

Amazon

Just click the coupon for the extra $5 off!

This bb comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.

Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

Price: $39.98 (originally $69.99; also available in smaller sets)

43. An 11-inch all-in-one pan from our Goodful collection for up to 30% off that'll casually take care of nearly all of you cooking needs since it's gloriously nonstick, dishwasher, safe, and did we mention gorgeous?!

amazon.com

Promising reviews: "I cannot talk this pan up enough! I’m a minimalist and didn’t want a pan and pot set. I had mixed feelings about the always pan because of the price and not sure how well it’ll hold up. So when I found this I had to try it out. I’ve used this for months now and I love it! I can make meals for a simple gathering or myself without having to use multiple pans and pots. In fact, I donated my pots and pans as soon as I got this. It’s super easy to clean too because of its coating. No scratches when your using the spatula it comes with. I would recommend to add to every wedding registry!" —Abigail B.

Price: $55.99+ (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

44. A compact Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster for 31% you can use like a regular toaster *then* flip on its side to transform it into a toaster oven. May waffles and reheated leftover pizza (which is superior to all other leftovers, btw) be in your near future.

amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the flip toaster in action.

Promising review: "This toaster has become a must-have in my kitchen. Want a grilled cheese? Throw it in at 350 degrees for eight minutes and come back when the timer is done! Want pizza rolls? 350 for 10 and then they’re done. This thing is so convenient and I love it when a device can do two or more things in one small package. Highly recommend!" —Ryan Chrum

Price: $89.95 (originally $129.99)