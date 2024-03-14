Just 38 Things To Treat Yourself To As Spring Approaches

1. A reef-safe SPF 50 sun serum whose light and lush texture absorbs quickly into the skin. This hydrating and skin-protecting serum plays well with makeup, so you don't have to worry about pilling. Plus, reviewers with sensitive skin say that this sunscreen doesn't cause breakouts, which is *chef's kiss*.
And if you're tired of facing life with a sunscreen that causes a white cast, this dewy serum is for you.
Promising review: "Just wow. I truly can’t believe how affordable this sunscreen is, considering it’s one of the best facial sunscreens I’ve ever used. It is hydrating and lightweight, doesn’t leave a white cast, and doesn’t get oily throughout the day. I have extremely sensitive and acne-prone skin, and my face loves this sunscreen. Hasn’t caused me any acne or irritation, and every time I use this, I feel smooth and dewy." —marina andrade
Get it from Amazon for $17.43.
2. A pair of super fun rain boots since we all know that rain showers are simply a given this time of year. So, you might as well show off your personality with these colorful boots!
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "These rain boots are so perfect for when I need to get up in the middle of the night and take my puppy out to potty when it is raining, or take her for a walk in the rain, or even go run a quick errand where I know there will be puddles in the parking lot. They keep my feet dry, are comfortable enough to accommodate thicker socks, and the top part is roomy enough to tuck my pants in so the bottoms don't get wet. I definitely recommend this purchase and will be purchasing again." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $30+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 26 styles).
3. A set of affordable noise-reducing wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are water resistant so you can sweat it up on your next hot girl run without worrying about ruining your music-listening experience. Plus, they offer a playtime of over 10 hours on a single charge!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I'm a musician who tours often and has used various headphones. I use these for going to the gym or just general use to listen to music. They are by far the best bang for your buck! I myself now own five pairs. The battery life is phenomenal; not exactly sure of the hours, but I use them daily and only charge once a month at the most so I get many hours of use. Recently used them on a 15-hour one-way trip to North Carolina and 15-hour trip back, so 30 hours and they were still running strong!" —Stephanie Phares
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in two styles and five colors).
4. A hand-knit flower bookmark because all that reading you're doing makes you feel like your imagination is its own blooming garden! Plus, they'll match the real flowers you'll sit next to on your next park excursion.
Promising review: "These are made so nicely. They are beautiful and perfect bookmarks! They also make terrific cat toys. 😜 They are made strong as they hold up beautifully." —Wife-Teacher-Crafter-Cook
Get it from Amazon for $9.79+ (available in four styles and packs of two).
5. A stainless-steel Owala water bottle with a built-in straw and spout so you can choose how you drink your still-cold water. Oh, did I not mention that this can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours? Well, it can. And it's cup holder-friendly so go ahead and take it with you everywhere!
Many reviewers say they are "in love" with this water bottle!
Promising review: "Yes, this bottle prevents leaks and spills. Yes, this bottle keeps beverages cold. Yes, it has a great carrying handle and complementary colors. But what really stands out about this one is how great it is to drink from. When I was a teacher, I had students who called their water bottles their comfort blanket. Never understood it until now. I don't like drinking out of a straw, but the opening of the straw is so perfect and convenient that I use it over the large opening. I'm drinking three bottles (32 oz bottle) a day now, way more than I ever have before. The water somehow tastes better (maybe how cold it is?), too, making me more likely to drink. I've had other water bottles. Hated them all. But I LOVE this one and bring it everywhere." —Alyssa Corcoran
Learn more in our Owala FreeSip water bottle review.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 4 sizes and 22 colors).
6. A pair of rainbow drop earrings sure to usher in clear and bright skies! These lightweight beaded earrings will pair well with any 'fit.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these earrings! They are so colorful! As soon as I received them, I had to wear them! They are lightweight and don’t get caught in your hair!" —Megan O'Connor
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 20 styles).
7. Gold and snail slime eye patches that may sound a little...icky...but the results speak for themselves. After consistent use, you may just notice reduced puffiness and lighter under-eyes.
Promising review: "These things are freaking awesome! I have a terrible time with allergies, which causes dark under-eye rings and puffy skin. Used these little slimy patches under my eyes and was amazed at the result! Not only did they feel cool and soothing while on, but I noticed a definite improvement right away. The puffiness was significantly reduced as well as a definite reduction in the dark coloration. The results were even evident the next day — and noticed by my husband, who NEVER notices things like that. I plan on using them a couple of times a week during peak allergies and then once a week after that. Very satisfied." —Alicia Melvin
Get 60 patches from Amazon for $11.89.
8. And speaking of snails, a reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines. This lightweight essence will give you a sun-kissed glow!
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $17.
9. A modern, rechargeable electric wine opener because your kitchen deserves a boozy upgrade. No more twisting and twisting and hoping the cork doesn't snap in two.
Several reviewers who experience arthritis and other pain issues with their hands revealed that this thing comes in extra handy!
Promising review: "This bottle opener is so convenient. It looks great, works awesome, and has a long battery life. Not much else to say. We love this bottle opener. We can also leave it off the charger for a while with no problem using it days later." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
10. A pack of six aromatherapy shower steamers for turning shower time into a nice trip to the spa. Relieve a little stress with a lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, or peppermint steamer.
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: “These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually, they aren't strong enough, or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands down. I would definitely buy these again.” —Krista
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
11. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!
Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy-trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful, and they make the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twentysomething and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.40.