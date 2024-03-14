Just 38 Things To Treat Yourself To As Spring Approaches

And if you're tired of facing life with a sunscreen that causes a white cast, this dewy serum is for you.

Promising review: "Just wow. I truly can’t believe how affordable this sunscreen is, considering it’s one of the best facial sunscreens I’ve ever used. It is hydrating and lightweight, doesn’t leave a white cast, and doesn’t get oily throughout the day. I have extremely sensitive and acne-prone skin, and my face loves this sunscreen. Hasn’t caused me any acne or irritation, and every time I use this, I feel smooth and dewy." —marina andrade

Get it from Amazon for $17.43.