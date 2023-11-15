31 Toys That Just About Any Kid Would Love To Get

1. A wooden puzzle so they can play a game of Tetris IRL. They can even create fun shapes with the pieces (e.g. a fish, a robot, a flower, and more). And even if they're not into making shapes, there are so many ways to complete this puzzle, it'll surely keep them busy for a good long while.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for ages 3–12.
Promising review: "My four grandkids (3–7) LOVE this puzzle. I bought it several years ago and have been surprised how much fun they have had with it. They bring it out each time they visit, sometimes working it as a puzzle and sometimes making everything from mountains, robots, and flowers with it. Great fun to stimulate their imaginations rather than video games or TV." —the girls
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. Laser tag — turn your living room or backyard into a battle arena!
You'll get four guns, four vests (front and back), and one charging station.
Promising review: "This set was perfect for my grandkids ages 7, 11, 14, and 17. Even us adults played. They had so much fun. We set up obstacles to hide behind, such as: patio furniture, foldable table, ice chest, etc. Very easy to set up and play. Was definitely worth it." —Debbie L.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
3. A strategy-based wooden board game because it's a new take on the classic game tic-tac-toe that up to four people can play. This family-friendly game encourages the building of reasoning and critical thinking skills.
Promising review: "I love playing this game with the grandkids. When you have four players, you really have to pay attention to your next move! A fun way to play tic-tac-toe." —JnLHuber
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
4. A Lite Brite that comes with 206 pegs for creating ~brilliant~ pieces of art. It also features four color-changing light patterns so their creations can dance in the light. They can use one of the six included templates or use their imaginations!
Promising review: "A great old-fashioned toy for my high-tech grandkids. It has been so fun introducing my grandkids to some of the classics. In the age of computer games, it is so cool to make glowy pictures from pegs. They love it. It's great for shaping hand-eye coordination." —SEA57
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A working mini Dyson vacuum sure to make your grandkid feel more helpful and independent. This little guy can actually suck up a bit of litter, there's even a removable debris drawer! It also features realistic sounds.
You'll need four C batteries.
Promising review: "Easily my 15-month-old grandson's favorite toy. He's learned how to press the buttons to turn the motors on and off and really enjoys pushing this around, just like the big people do with their vacuum :) It's well-made, durable, and survives frequent drops. No small or sharp parts. It really does vacuum, there is a small dirt container to empty lol...but it's not really that powerful. It's a great toy though. Your kids/grandkids will get a lot of enjoyment out of it." —Chuck over in Wisconsin
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A mini digital camera perfect for exploring all kinds of portraits since it can also take selfies. You might just have a young Annie Leibovitz on your hands!
Promising review: "Love everything about it! It’s cute, easy to use (baby picked up how to use it right away), and both front and back cameras work. There are even games on there. Love it. Definitely recommend." —Mc & Fong
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that they can stack, stick, or sling! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "They are beyond great! My son likes to throw them on the ceiling and wait for them to fall and then catch them. My nephew who is a toddler loved them so much I had to buy him some too! He liked watching them roll down the wall. I have never had one break and they are easy to clean." —Yvonne1011
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.74.
8. A mini sports center if you have a little athlete on your hands! They can play basketball and soccer with this interactive toy whose functional LED scoreboard will make their games feel even more real.
Promising reviews: “Got this for my 9-month-old grandson and he loved it. He is now 15 months old and still loves it. He has learned how to slam dunk the basketball.” —K. Love
"Purchased this for my grandson’s first birthday and of course he loved it. His 5-year-old brother loved it more and wouldn’t stop playing with it." —Priscilla Hope
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in two colors).
9. A toy construction site with two pounds of kinetic sand they can play with and mold into bricks. They'll even have the help of a dump truck and a working crane! And its contained play space means less cleanup for you.
Promising review: “This set is so cool. I bought it for a 3-year-old, and he absolutely LOVES it. It comes with some sand but I wanted to fill both ends up so I bought another bag. Now two people can play at the same time. The crane works very well and the scooper is very cool. The dump truck makes three blocks at a time which is fun. I 10,000% recommend this. It’s not messy if you keep everything in the container and when you are done you just close it up.” —Kyle Smile
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
10. A 36-pack of Play-Doh so they can create models of the creatures and shapes living in their imagination.
Promising review: “I have to stock up on Play-Doh because my kids can go through it. I loved how these had multiples of the same color but also a large variety. My son always wants the color his big sister has so it’s nice to not have to worry about that issue with these.” —Carrie
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get the 36-pack from Amazon for $28.99.
11. A super cool Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler because they've got places to go and dinosaurs to see. You can control how fast your little one goes so you don't have to worry about them getting involved in any high-speed crashes.
Promising review: “Got this for my 4-year-old son for his birthday and he is OBSESSED with it! The first thing he does in the morning is ask me if we can go outside to ride his Jeep. If you have a toddler who loves Jeeps/cars, you cannot go wrong with this!” —Danielle Comins
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $349.99.
12. Kid-sized binoculars if your little one is a burgeoning bird watcher. Support their self-propelled learning and curiosity with these!
Promising review: "I bought these for my 4-year-old. My kid loves nature walks and looking for bugs, birds, etc. These feel sturdy and are perfect for him! He has been using them every day since we got them." —BigMamaD
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
13. A talking kid microscope for learning about biology and botany. It comes with 60 full-color images on slides that can be observed under the microscope while its voice shares facts about what your little one is seeing.
Promising review: “My 4-year-old granddaughter loves this! She can look at the slides and listen to the explanations by herself.” —