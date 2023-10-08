33 Thoughtful Gifts To Give Friends Who Can Use A Pick-Me-Up

1. A sensor-activated, color-changing mushroom night-light in case they need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep their surroundings lit up as the sun sets.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. Or a dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so they won't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A Taylor Swift-inspired mug with lyrics from "Bejeweled" to help remind them that no matter what they've been through, they still shine.
Happy Java Queen is a small Etsy shop whose mugs all have cute, inspiring messages on them so you start your day the right way!
Promising review: "Makes my coffee taste happy! Love it." —Lauren Cross
Get it from Happy Java Queen on Etsy for $15 (available in two colors).
4. Or a ceramic knitted sweater mug if they love two things more than everything else: being cozy and hot cocoa. This colorful mug is sure to inspire brighter days.
Based in Washington, Creative With Clay is a small Etsy shop owned by Charan Sachar, who crafts unique and colorful pieces inspired by their Indian culture and art.
Promising review: "This mug is stitched to perfection! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE! It is my favorite mug forever now. And I will be saving up for more in the future from this shop!" —Kimberly Kwon
Get it from Creative With Clay on Etsy for $54 (available in five colors).
5. An elegant moon cycle garland for a ~heavenly~ touch they can hang above their bed.
Promising review: "I was pretty nervous ordering this because there weren't a ton of reviews on the gold moon phase. When this arrived I thought I would have to assemble it but it was already put together and nicely packaged so the chains didn't tangle! The quality is so much better than I expected and you can see in my pictures the moons are pretty thick/heavy. They gave me gold matching screws to hang it but I just used a thumbtack instead. Love this!" —Holly Grote
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
6. A warm, coffee-scented soy wax candle to lift their spirits and fill their space with notes of caramel, mocha, rum cream, and sweet sugar.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $22.99 (originally $24.99).
7. A Barbie-inspired makeup palette because they take their job as Glam Barbie very seriously. This palette contains 24 super vibrant and tropical-inspired shades. It's also cruelty-free and vegan!
8. A hanging disco ball planter if you know they've been looking for a groovy home for their sprouts and blossoms. And there's a drainage hole so their blooming beauties don't drown!
Promising review: “This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it (it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope). Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough.” —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
9. A faux-leather coffin-shaped wallet so they can subtly showcase their goth glam ways. It's got 11 individual card slots, one extra ID slot, and three separate bill pockets so they can easily bury all of their cards and cash in this handy wallet.
Lazy Skull is a spooky small business!
Promising review: "This wallet is adorable! I have plenty of room for my cards and I don’t have to fold up my cash like I did with my last wallet. The design on the front and inside is sick! I like the handle it comes with as well since I’m not someone who carries a purse around. Can’t wait to carry this to all the spooky events this year!" —Karen
Get it from Lazy Skull on Amazon for $39.95.
10. A Star Wars lightsaber chopsticks set to help them feel like a Jedi master during their next sushi meal! They can easily turn the lights on or off with the push of a button.
The chopsticks come with new batteries, but if the batteries go out, you can replace them with 3 x LR41 camera batteries.
Promising review: "I cannot stress enough how awesome these lightsaber chopsticks are!! I got them as a silly gift for my fiancé who loves Star Wars and, to our surprise, you can actually eat quite easily with them! They don’t have any grips on the end so they aren’t great for smaller things (like rice) but everything else was a breeze. 11/10 recommend!!" —Catherine
Get four pairs of chopsticks from Amazon for $19.97 (available in two styles).
11. A 1-pound bag of marshmallows because they shouldn't have to scoop around boring ole cereal to get to the sweet treat they actually wanna eat.
Promising review: "Bought as kind of a gag gift for my grown son but he LOVED it!! They were fresh and very tasty, or so I heard. Unfortunately he wouldn't share them with anyone!" —call me Gracie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll make it nearly impossible for them to leave bed! And since one side is faux fur and the other side is velvet, they'll be cozy no matter which one they choose.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!!" —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 30 colors).
13. A set of can-shaped drinking glasses with matching glass straws if "Aesthetic" is their middle name. These durable glasses can withstand sudden changes in temperature, so if their hot coffee needs to be iced ASAP, that's A-OK.
This set includes four 16-ounce can-shaped glasses, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.
Promising review: "I use these every morning for my lemon water and iced coffee drinks. The straw and glass are both sturdy and easy to clean. I use the top rack of the dishwasher." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.