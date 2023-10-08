42 Things You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Right Now

1. A shoe stretch spray to soften and stretch tight-fitting shoes as you walk in them. Or, use the spray then stick a wooden shoe stretcher in so you don't have to wear them. Either way, stop going through the pain of breaking in leather boots.
Promising review: "I purchased my second pair of Dr. Martens three days before I was headed to New Orleans. Seemed like a mistake, right? Maybe it would have been, if I didn't have this spray. I used it once and then walked around the house for a bit with some thick socks on. Then I sprayed the boots again, and put beer cans inside of them and let them sit overnight. I wore my NEW boots all over three different airports (thanks layovers), and all over New Orleans. These were the only boots I packed too. It could have ended up a nightmare but it didn't! My boots still have a little ways to go to be fully broken in, but definitely ahead of schedule when I compare them to my first pair. I will use this spray on every pair of boots from now to forever." —lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A lightly tinted nail concealer for help hiding any yellowing, stains, or imperfections you've got on your nails.
Londontown is a small biz making products that'll help keep your nails healthy and beautiful.
Promising reviews: "Highly impressed and satisfied with purchase. I've been a nail biter my entire life. I recently stopped biting a little over three months ago, and while I've been pleased overall with the growth, I've found that my natural nails have many imperfections. For instance, I have splinter hemorrhages, as well as white horizontal lines (aka Beau's lines) on every single nail on all 10 fingers, and the tips are transparent. But this polish literally disguises all of that. I'm so so grateful to have found it." —Kourtnee amos
Get it from Londontown on Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
3. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
4. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stovetop to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "A house I manage had an ongoing slow leak in the toilet that had gone on for several months. Our water is very hard, and horrible hard water stains had built up over time that looked black and disgusting. Nothing would get the toilet clean and so with nothing to lose (other than this toilet for a new one!), I ordered The Pink Stuff from Amazon. I was amazed at how easy it was to use, basically zero smell. With a little bit of elbow grease, the toilet looked BRAND NEW in less than 15 minutes of cleaning! Surprise, I barely used any of the product; a little bit goes a long way!!! I’ll be keeping The Pink Stuff in my cleaning kit forever!!!" —Annie willow
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
6. An 8-piece bartender kit so you can make all the groovy gimlets and punchy Palomas you want. Your place just became the local watering hole for all your friends.
This kit includes: a cocktail shaker with a built-in strainer, a double-sided jigger, a mixing spoon, a Hawthorne strainer, a double-lever corkscrew, ice tongs, a bottle opener, and a wooden holder. You'll also get a set of recipes cards!
Promising review: "I’m slowly building my tiny bar and this is a perfect addition. The little booklet is super helpful too. Great quality." —Scottsville4
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three finishes).
7. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for help reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "These exfoliating gloves have been a game-changer in my body care routine! They leave my skin soft and supple without feeling raw or red after use. They get all the dead skin off and even deodorant residue. It’s amazing to see all the dead skin roll off of your body when you use it! I use it about twice to three times a week and I will never look back. My skin has never felt or looked this good!" —Ranyah
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (also available in a pack of two).
9. A revitalizing hair protein treatment that'll help condition and repair dry, damaged, and overprocessed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
This treatment is great for straight, curly, and coily hair!
Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product. It left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $7.10.
10. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: “I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil for softer cuticles and stronger nails when used daily.
Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This bottle size lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.