If Your Bedroom Is Your Happy Place, These 38 Things Will Make It Even Happier

1. A boho chic duvet set whose embroidered tufts give it a pleasant texture, which only adds to its cozy sophistication. There are ties inside to keep your duvet insert in place and a zipper closure to seal it closed easily.
2. A (dare I say) sexy red lip telephone because the '90s called and...no, that's it. The '90s called. Are you gonna answer it, or what?
Promising review: "Very cute phone. It's very lightweight so it moves around when you are talking on it. Easy to assemble. The ringer is loud, and the numbers are easy to read. Purchased more for its attractive design. Would definitely purchase again." —KALEN CARROLL
3. A huggable banana duck plush toy — I mean, what else is there to say?! Just look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
4. A bouquet of 20 artificial tulips — made of a silky soft material, these faux flowers look identical to the real things! Now you don't have to count up any fallen, wilting petals wondering if your crush loves you or loves you not, because these flowers were meant to last forever!
5. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of books and flowers. Become the Belle of your own provincial town because this is 100% giving "Beauty and the Beast" vibes.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
6. A modern velvet storage bench whose unique design will help bring your bedroom into the 22nd century. Put this at the foot of your bed, and store your extra sheets and blankets inside!
7. An elegant moon cycle garland for a ~heavenly~ touch you can hang above your bed.
Promising review: "I was pretty nervous ordering this because there weren't a ton of reviews on the gold moon phase. When this arrived, I thought I would have to assemble it, but it was already put together and nicely packaged so the chains didn't tangle! The quality is so much better than I expected and you can see in my pictures the moons are pretty thick/heavy. They gave me gold matching screws to hang it but I just used a thumbtack instead. Love this!" —Holly Grote
8. A luxurious soy wax candle scented with jasmine, oud, and sandalwood to bring a sense of worldly wonder to your room.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table, and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume, I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner, which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream, but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
9. A whimsical dimmable candle warmer lamp so you don't have to bother with open flames to fill your bedroom with lovely aromas. It even has a timer with a shutoff function for your safety.
10. Three glass suncatchers — watch as bright colors bounce around your room as the light passes through these prisms.
11. A hanging disco ball planter if you're looking for a groovy home for your sprouts and blossoms. And there's a drainage hole so your blooming beauties are less likely to suffer root rot.
Promising review: “This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it (it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope). Every day, my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough.” —Phil
12. And a mini disco ball diffuser to help turn your bedroom into a retro-inspired aromatherapeutic spa. Plus, you can set it so it rotates and changes colors!
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising review: "Completely delightful! If you are looking at it, just go ahead and buy two. One for you and to give to your bestie! It's about to be your favorite household accessory! Yes, you will want one in every room just to make you smile! 100% recommend!" —Christian
13. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh-so-relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
