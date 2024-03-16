33 Things That’ll Remind You That Being An Adult Can Also Be Fun

1. A set of 20 colorful thumbs-up cord organizers sure to keep your cables from running around and getting tangled up in each other. Those dang cords can be so mischievous sometimes.
2. A pack of 12 french fry-shaped bag clips if you're tired of reaching into a bag of already opened Doritos and biting into a stale, crunch-less chip. And its magnetic holder can be placed on your fridge for easy access!
Promising review: "These are very cute, and I love that the magnet holder sticks on my fridge so they are easily accessible." —Save the Bees
Get it from Amazon for $14.90.
3. A pack of four darling cartoon animal tube squeezers so you can reduce waste by getting every single drop of your toothpaste, lotion, etc.
The pack of four includes a panda, a pig, a frog, and a cat.
Promising review: "I lost strength in both hands during pregnancy and was having a hard time getting out diaper cream. I found this product on Amazon and had to try it. This thing is amazing and is so easy to use. I just slide it down, and it easily pushes product out of whatever tube I’m using. No more pain and super easy!!! The characters are so cute, and my children love them. I’m glad it came with more than one. They are super sturdy, and I really feel like you get great value for your money. I highly recommend and would buy again!" —FamilyOfLove
Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (for a pack of four with a panda, pig, frog, and cat).
4. A flower-shaped pill organizer because taking your daily meds is now as easy as lifting a plastic petal! Its compact design makes it perfect for traveling.
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product, I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention that I love the color and style. Can fit up to nine of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five styles).
5. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that you can stack, stick, or sling! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "Bought as a gift for teen who loves to fidget with objects and has anxiety. She was excited and immediately began playing with them. We all did! Great fun for any kid or adult. They feel great and sticks to everything without marking. Be sure to slowly peel them off. Leaves no residue or sticky/oily feel on hands or surfaces." —jean
Get it from Amazon for $10.69.
6. A duck salad bowl sure to make you crave salad just so you can have a reason to use it. And imagine its blank eyes are actually staring daggers into the souls of those who would judge how many croutons you feel is necessary.
7. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
8. Or a color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A pair of bat-shaped kitchen scissors for chopping herbs and cutting meat...and, more importantly, keeping your kitchen a little spooky. It can even function as a bottle opener and nutcracker!
Promising review: "Not only do I love the bat shape/style, but I'm also impressed by how well they perform! They fit well in my hand and are easy to maneuver. Just get them; they're awesome and unique!" —Michelle B.
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
10. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
11. A cute (?) and creepy (?) flexible flower vase so whimsical (?) it may brighten up (?) your space. Honestly, I don't know, man. It's weird and cool and I think you would love it. The end.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
12. A Loch Ness monster-shaped ladle that'll make any pot of soup look like a delicious swamp for this lil' guy to live in. It has "feet" that allow it to stand tall in pots.
Plus it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "So cute. Lots of compliments on it. Looks funny in the pot. Makes me laugh. Great novelty gift that is functional." —truebluedakota
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in other styles and colors).
13. A set of starry evening eye masks because they're designed to boost the skin with collagen and hyaluronic acid to help reduce fine lines and puffiness.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a full eye mask).