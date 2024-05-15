32 Things That'll Make Adulthood At Least A *Little* Less Overwhelming

1. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because you haven't properly cleaned your shower in, well, ever. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
2. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five styles).
3. A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream that contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to helps hydrate and soothe skin. If stress has been keeping you up at night and resulting in puffiness, this may just leave you with brighter and less swollen under-eyes.
Promising review: "This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" —Veronica Smith
Get it from Amazon for $13.73.
4. A pair of reusable Nippies silicone pasties so you can stop wearing uncomfortable bras just to prevent your nips from giving the world a bit of a show. You just put them on and peel them off — super simple! Plus, they're designed to stay in place for up to 12 hours.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years, and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer, etc. — nothing budges them), but then they peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless, and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs, and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold does any level of nipple start to show through, and even then, it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through multiple wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase them as soon as they wear out, without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown swears by these pasties! Check out her Nippies review to learn more.
Get a set from Amazon for $17.59+ (available in five shades and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+).
5. An all-in-one multi-blade chopping device that'll dice, spiralize, and grate veggies to your heart's content. Stop wasting time (and tears) chopping onions by hand.
Promising review: "I actually got this because my mom bought it and loved it. She has pretty severe arthritis, and this little contraption makes food prep a breeze for her, so I decided to try it. Well, holy cow! It does everything it says it's going to do! it's really easy to use. It's super helpful, really convenient, very easy to clean up, and stores pretty compactly (but honestly, it's already just living on our counter). Worth every penny!" —A. Hendrix
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
6. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. Shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner that will make taking them down and switching them out so much faster and easier.
Promising review: "This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it, you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." —Nardsbaby
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 13 colors).
8. A long-reaching lotion applicator so you can moisturize your back without trying (and failing) to force your arms to bend in ways they simply don't. You can also use this to apply self-tanner or sunscreen on your back. No more sunburns in places you normally can't reach!
9. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old, and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
10. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds. No need to wait 10 long minutes to rinse your hair out. This treatment targets damaged areas to help give you smooth and shiny hair that's easier to style.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
11. A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula to remove hard water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never looked in there, but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank and left it overnight, and the next morning, I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
Get it from Amazon for $7.54.