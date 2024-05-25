36 Things That Do Their Job So Well, You’ll Keep Hiring Them Over And Over

1. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS. It specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Going on the road? Then pack this foldable flossing toothbrush!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also, more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck, and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $9.90 (also available in packs of four).
2. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "This body scrubber will leave your body as soft as a baby's bum. It exfoliates all the dead skin. This is perfect for those who use self-tanners; it literally scrubs off the old tan, prepping your skin for the new tan." —Genyfer Biscos
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in a pack of two).
3. A grout and sealant stain remover because your tiles deserve to gleam against a clean background. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right, and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I was scrolling through Facebook as you do and came across one of those BuzzFeed lists. I am a sucker for those lists. But this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply won't have the time to lay in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: "If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. It dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in 12 shades).
5. An anti-nausea acupressure bracelet that may help prevent any day-ruining queasiness caused by road trips and boat rides.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising reviews: "I recently came back from a three-day cruise and I feel amazing. No nausea and no seasickness all because of these. I wish I found out about them sooner." —Eve
"I have now bought this for the third time. I wear them 24 hours a day, seven days a week because I suffer from extreme vertigo and when I wear this, I experience no vertigo whatsoever. They say not to wear them all the time, but it works!" —C51
Get the pack of two from Amazon for $8.20+ (available in five colors).
6. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over. It'll likely even pick up hair that your vacuum couldn't!
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, and it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors).
7. A bacteria-killing denture cleaner to remove any odors and discoloration caused by buildup on retainers, mouth guards, and Invisalign. Reviewers even say it works better than the Invisalign cleaning crystals!
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG, it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $17.69.
8. A skin-evening eyeshadow primer because you didn't perfect your pink-to-orange ombré and cat-eye eyeliner for it to melt before the whole world could see it! This clear, waterproof primer will have you thanking it later.
Promising review: "This product is magical. I have very oily skin that tends to mess with my makeup as a whole. I have hooded eyes and a little extra skin. This is all perfect for mascara on eye socket bone, shifting shadows, and terrible eyeliner — this fixes it all. It holds my eyeshadow in place, no mascara gets on the bone, eyeliner stays on all day. It’s so great. For reference, I have tried all the drugstore options plus Urban Decay. Highly recommend and will be repurchasing." —TheGooGooMuck
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
9. Maximum strength antacids if you've been having trouble falling asleep because acid reflux keeps you up at night. Each chewable tablet has 1000mg of calcium carbonate to help relieve heartburn, indigestion, and sour stomach. These vegan tablets are also free from talc, dyes, parabens, artificial sweeteners, dairy, and gluten.
Learn more about antacids at Cleveland Clinic.
Wonderbelly is a small business! Plus, its packaging is 100% plastic-free!
Promising review: "I discovered this last year, and I have not used another antacid since. The strawberry milkshake flavor is phenomenal. It is fast-acting, and I have never had to take more than one. This has really improved my life with GERD." —Marissa
Get it from Wonderbelly on Amazon for $11.99 (available in four flavors).
10. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that could help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product!! I recently added it to my daily skincare routine, and I see and feel a tremendous difference. My face feels more supple and very hydrated. I suffer from dry skin, and this has helped me transform my skin." —Pia
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A pack of teeth-whitening pens so you can get shiny white teeth for far less money than you might've thought. This pen's soft-bristle brush is perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth. It even makes application as easy as saying CHEESE!
Promising review: “This worked quick! I noticed a difference in three days. And it's super easy to use.” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.96.