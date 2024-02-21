Just 35 Swoon-Worthy Products That’ll Make You Audibly Sigh

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
2. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. Or a color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A mystical 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that uses elements of magic and visual illusions to create a twist ending you'll never see coming!
Promising review: "This is my third Magic Puzzle Company puzzle, and I am OBSESSED. I love the artwork so much, and I love the 'magic' portion of the puzzle." —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
5. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
6. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.46.
7. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give yourself the gift of curing boredom. This lil' guided journal will help you become the best doodler there is.
Promising review: "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!" —Jonathan Mazzei
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising review: "I have awful pores and am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flakey skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
9. A super friggin' cute frog-inspired Squishmallow pet bed with cushioned bolsters that make for a natural headrest. This squishy bed is perfect for your small and cuddly pet!
Promising review: "I cannot express how utterly thrilled I am with the best, squishiest dog bed I have ever laid my eyes on! It's not just a bed; it's a haven of happiness for my precious fur baby. Seeing my dog nestled in this cocoon of comfort warms my heart in ways I didn't know were possible." —Traci K.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. An insulated penguin water bottle because how could you look at that cute little face and forget to stay hydrated??? Impossible, I say! This stainless steel water bottle is the perfect travel size and can keep beverages hot for 8 hours or cold for 12 hours.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel companion! This adorable tumbler doesn't just win in looks; it keeps my beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. Whether it's tea, water, or coffee, it stays hot or cold, just the way I like it. The stainless steel build gives it a sturdy feel, and the penguin design adds a cute touch that always brings a smile to my face. A delightful and practical choice for anyone who wants their drinks to stay cozy on the go!" —Sabina Cioci
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
11. A fun snail-shaped spa hairband so you can keep your hair out of the way while you wash your face and put on makeup. Getting ready never looked so cute!
Promising review: "The fabric of this headband is super soft. The band is thick and does a good job of keeping my hair out of my face while I am washing it and putting on my makeup. The little stick-out eyeballs are cute and add whimsy to the headband." —Teaj207
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in 11 colors).
12. A pair of glass suncatchers to add warm, fun colors to your room. Watch as those colors bounce around your walls as the light passes through them.
13. A pack of 12 french fry-shaped bag clips if you're tired of reaching into a bag of already opened Doritos and biting into a stale, crunch-less chip. And its magnetic holder can be placed on your fridge for easy access!
Promising review: "These are very cute, and I love that the magnet holder sticks on my fridge so they are easily accessible." —Save the Bees
Get it from Amazon for $14.90.
14. Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning because you're an adult and you can have delicious, sweet things whenever you want! A dash of this over a bowl of vanilla ice cream? Where do I sign up?
Promising review: "Added to mint chocolate chip cupcakes in the batter and as a garnish for the frosting. Great texture and taste." —Jonathan Fahy
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
15. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles — you deserve a light, crunchy treat every now and again. Get ready for these sour candies to make your face get all scrunched up!
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).