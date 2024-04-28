If You’ve Been Saving Up For A Big Treat, You Should Consult This List Of 31 Splurge-Worthy Things

1. A Bluetooth karaoke machine so you and your bestie can turn your living room into the best karaoke bar in all of downtown. This portable machine comes with two microphones and a rechargeable battery.
Promising review: "Well, all I can say is WOW!! This has good sound and quality!! When my daughter isn't doing karaoke, I use it as a wireless speaker. The wireless microphones sound amazingly good, with no static, squealing, or echo! I recommend this and would buy it again!!" —mary gish
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in six colors).
2. A Lego Fender guitar set that'll allow you to show off both your love of rock ’n’ roll and your craftsmanship. It comes with a posable whammy bar, pickup switch, tuning pegs, six strings, Fender logo stickers, and a textile strap. Oh and you can build the guitar in either red or black.
Promising review: "What a great kit! And being a guitar player and a guitar collector myself, I had to have this kit! The guitar and amp were very fun to build, and both pieces are so detailed and so true to the real thing! Great job, Lego. Don’t hesitate on this kit, grab it! It’s worth every penny!" —John A.
Get it from Amazon for $118.99.
3. An egg-shaped wicker chair you'll sink into and never wanna leave. And why should you? This oversized lounger is perfect for indoor or outdoor use!
4. A smart Samsung Frame TV with built-in Alexa capabilities since you want your TV to ~blend~ in with the rest of your well-curated decor. It's actually designed to look like real art!
Promising review: "I don't know how best to describe the quality of the artwork except to say it is amazing, mesmerizing. The paintings stand out with the appearance of actual paint strokes. I wasted no time and paid to gain access to the database, and it was well worth it. I have found choices extraordinary, from classic paintings to modern ones and quality photographs. The impressionist paintings with their vivid colors stand out the best in my view." —deuxamis
Get it from Amazon for $529.67+ (available in seven different sizes).
5. A down-alternative pillow-top mattress pad so you can feel like you're falling asleep on an actual cloud. This plush and cooling pad has deep pockets so it'll stay on your bed through your tossing and turning.
Promising review: "Whoa, this thing is amazing. I have a very expensive, firm mattress that I bought when I was younger. The mattress is still in good shape, so I didn’t want to get rid of it. The firm thing just wasn’t working for me anymore. I had a foam mat but it still was too hard. So I got this, put this over the foam mat and it’s like a new mattress. I slept like a rock last night. Haven’t slept that well in a long time. I also like that it’s attached to the mattress pad, so it’s not sliding all over. It slept very cool, I’m assuming that’s because is cotton. Highly recommend if you’re looking to fix a mattress and not have to spend money on a new one." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $54.39+ (available in sizes twin–California king and four colors).
6. A luxurious Quince linen sheet set that are as breathable as they are soft (and they got softer with each wash). These sheets are also moisture-wicking, so no more waking up covered in sweat.
The Fitted Sheet Set includes a fitted sheet and pillowcase(s) (one standard included in twin, two standard included with full/queen, two king included with king/cal king). The Sheet Set includes the same with the addition of a flat sheet.
Promising review: "I really like these linen sheets. I got the terracotta color, which is a rich, warm color. The sheets feel really breathable but also have a nice weight to them. They feel great at night, and I love the way they look on the bed." —Laura
Get it from Quince for $129.90+ (available in sizes twin–Cal king and 21 colors).
7. A retro wireless typewriter to make clickety-clacking away while working from home a more fun experience. This Bluetooth typewriter is compatible with many operating systems! It's even got an integrated stand for your phone or tablet.
Promising review: "I needed a keyboard for my iPad, and this was the perfect one. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but also sturdy and easy to use. I like that it can be Bluetooth-connected to any device, and once charged, it lasts for a long time. I've been using my iPad more to get things done, thanks to this keyboard. Fun to type on! I recommend." —E
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in two styles and five).
8. A money tree in a self-watering planter since you don't quite have a green thumb yet but still want some living green in your space. This easy-to-take-care-of plant just needs to be placed in sunlight. I believe in you.
Get it from Easy Plant for $84 (available in six pot colors).
9. A seriously splurge-worthy smart toilet seat and bidet because it automatically senses when someone is sitting on it, which means its functions and features only activate when needed. What are its functions and features? 1. Heated seat. 2. Adjustable nozzle and water temperature. 3. Warm air dryer. 4. Built-in night-light. 5. Deodorizer. 6. Remote-controlled.
Promising review: "I have been using it for three years, and it is going strong. I had a dedicated bidet at home before going to a nursing home, so I needed a bidet seat. The Bio Bidet seat is better than the more expensive bidet. The water heater is really good, and so is the air dryer. The remote control is really good. If you are shopping for a bidet seat, you won't be disappointed with this one. It is 5-star all the way." —dew
Get it from Amazon for $494+ (available in two shapes).
10. A pair of ivory mother-of-pearl link convertible earrings that feature a removable stone link, allowing you to wear them as huggie earrings or as a full-on statement piece.
11. A ~sweet~ orange-shaped pet cave with a removable and washable bed cushion. Why give up your space's colorful and eccentric aesthetic for your pet's comfort when you can have both?
Promising review: "I’m OBSESSED with this bed!!! !! it brings me so much joy to see every day, and my bunnies love it!!! They have fun hopping in and out and enjoy lounging in it :) It looks perfect in the space, and it’s great quality without being too heavy. I adore this bed, and I imagine any rabbit, cat, or small dog would, too!! <3" —Olive
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
12. A 44-piece Mjölnir toolbox sure to make you feel like a superhero every time you use what's in it to fix a household problem.
This toolbox comes with all your basic tool needs, including a hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for my husband for Father's Day, and it was a huge hit. We are a Marvel-loving household, so it fits right in. My husband is a contractor, so he has all the tools, but it is perfect to have in the house when I ask him to hang a shelf, a picture, or whatever. It has lots of handy tools inside, my husband was impressed with the quality of each tool and the variety. Plus, he feels cool holding Thor's hammer, haha." —Monica Aldrich
"My husband is extremely difficult to buy for. I end up trying to buy him functional, funny stuff. This was actually well-made, and he thought it was pretty clever. He drags it out when someone needs help. Gets a good giggle." —Tatorie79
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two styles).