43 Quirky Pieces Of Home Decor If Your Aesthetic Can Be Defined As Eccentric

1. A ceramic Frankenstein-themed cookie jar revealing who the real cookie monster is. Put your delicious ~creations~ in this kooky jar!
2. Or a geometric hippo candy dish so you have a place to reach for a yummy snack when you're feeling hungry hungry. Get it? Cuz "hungry hungry hippos?" It's a '90s kid thing.
Promising review: "Oh man, my husband loves this! He's really into modern-looking things. I bought this as a birthday present to go in his home office. He uses it to hold his wallet and phone when he comes in, but it could obviously hold different things or simply be decoration only. It's somehow even better in person. Well-made and doesn't feel cheap at all. I'm super satisfied." —Tiffanie
Get it from Amazon for $44.98 (available in three colors).
3. A Golden Girls-themed planter because you could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep your stubborn jade alive. Or maybe you need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe you should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.
4. Prismatic window film — get a little more privacy with these pretty prisms. Plus, when the sun shines through, you'll see rainbows everywhere. What an easy solution to a lack of color!
Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then, when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.
Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in 11 sizes).
5. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options, and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $14.39 (also available in two other styles).
6. Or a color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute, and the little, itty-bitty lighting element does a good job of lighting. It's just enough, so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of books and flowers. Become the Belle of your own provincial town because this is 100% giving "Beauty and the Beast" vibes.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action here.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $11.69+ (available in five colors).
8. An abstract handmade ceramic vase that's covered in faces in a Picasso-esque style.
Promising review: "This is my favorite vase! It's beautiful for a centerpiece on my dining table. Love the print, the quality, and the size. Very unique. Already received tons of compliments." —Laura Demetrious
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A whimsical tufted side chair with gorgeous floral upholstery, curved back, and gold-colored legs sure to liven up your home. You're gonna have to get used to your guests constantly asking where you got this cute and comfy chair.
Promising reviews: “Beautiful, stylish chair! We just love it! Easy and super quick to assemble. It's comfortable and we love the way the back of the chair curves around.” —Anonymous
"I am over the moon for this chair. My guest room is now my sanctuary and this chair really pulled everything together with a focal point." —Lara
Get it from Wayfair for $116.99+ (available in seven colors).