These 33 Products Will Give The Worn Out Things In Your Home The Kiss Of Life

1. Couch cushion inserts to help support your favorite but ever-sagging seat. No need to spend $$$ replacing your couch or armchair. These inserts can be cut to fit your cushions perfectly.
Promising review: "I used this in the bottom of my down-layered sofa cushions that sagged in the center, and they worked great. I wish I had bought them a couple of years ago. I was looking at new sofas because of this and it's only a 3-year-old sofa and expensive. These fixed the problem, and I highly recommend them." —Jenford
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three sizes and packs of two).
2. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: “I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
Get six tablets from Amazon for $7.99.
3. Some restorative wipes whose technologically advanced formula restores and protects your faded, oxidized, sun-damaged, and water-stained possessions. If your front door has seen water and salt damage this past winter, these wipes are for you. They can also be used on tires, patio furniture, and more!
Promising reviews: "I used this on a 15+-year-old patio table whose paint was fading. It brought it back to life, and I only had to use one sheet." —O. Diaz
"This stuff restores just about anything! So far, it seems to last. One little wipe can do all the plastic on an SUV and probably more. Used it on household stuff and yard stuff, too. Plan to always have this on hand!" —Vanessa H
Get five wipes from Amazon for $13.05.
4. And a bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish because this will not only enhance your floor's and furniture's shine but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future. This will be especially useful if the winter air really dries out the wood in your home.
Promising reviews: "I use it once a year on my inside doors and cabinet doors and window frames and sills and it looks good all year long! It is my spring cleaning routine. Takes me several weeks to finish, but once you start, you can't stop because it makes such a difference!" —Pat Sikorski
"I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone. I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this, and like magic, my kitchen was brand new. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch, and they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." —tiffany b
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
5. An electric fabric shaver to rescue furniture from pills, fuzz, and matted fibers. Get your couch back to just-bought-it condition!
The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries that aren't included, but you can buy some right here!
Promising review: "This thing is excellent. I just 'repaired' two cashmere sweaters and one modal-blend jersey top to like-new condition. The waste compartment fills up quickly and will start clogging the blades if not emptied frequently. I will share one trick I found for emptying the area around the blades. Remove the waste compartment and hold the unit vertically over a garbage can while turning the defuzzer on. Blades will spin, and the rest of the pills will fall out. Enjoy." —Fine Print Reader
Get it from Amazon for $12.75+ (available in four colors and two styles).
6. A fume-free oven cleaner so powerful you might just convince yourself you replaced your oven altogether. This heavy-duty cleaner can remove grime, stains, and caked-on food!
Promising review: "I don’t normally write reviews, but HOLY MOLY, if you’re looking for an oven cleaner, BUY THIS ONE!! I’m fairly sure no one has ever cleaned my oven since the day it was installed in this apartment many years ago, and I’m embarrassed to admit that includes me (seven years living here). I wiped up spills and such after cooking, but I never did a deep clean before because I thought it was going to be a gargantuan task. I sprayed on a layer of Easy Off foam, let it sit overnight, and started wiping it off with a wet sponge the next day. Talk about 'easy to remove' — this cut through YEARS of baked-on grease splatter like it was nothing. My sponge was black after the first swipe, but I could actually see clean metal! Many rinses/wipes later, I have an oven that looks almost new." —L. Lietzke
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
7. A drywall repair kit that's putty, a putty knife, and a sander all in one so you can patch up the wall where you attempted hanging a 50-pound gold mirror you found for free on Craigslist.
Promising review: "This spackle is so handy! It is much easier and faster than opening a regular container of spackle and then finding a putty knife and sandpaper. Everything you need is right there. I filled probably close to 50 small holes and nicks from kids throwing toys, etc., in less than 15 minutes. Would definitely recommend this." —Michelle Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.28.
8. A magical water-based instant carpet spot cleaner because there's no hiding that huge, old splotch in the middle of your living room. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
Plus, it's useful on just about any type of fabric!
Promising review: "So my dog got into my makeup bag and got ahold of some liquid lipstick and needless to say, I flipped out to see my carpets neon orange. It took about an hour and two rolls of paper towels, but holy moly! WOW did this stuff work! My mother recommended it to me after using it on minor stains at her house, and I'm so glad I got it. Definitely worth the money, and it really does disappear right before your eyes like the bottle says!" —jen
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. And a portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of the spots and stains your carpets and couches garnered throughout hibernation season. No need to go out and rent a cumbersome contraption when you've got this compact bad boy at home. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: "Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers' couches, and [there's a] difference. It could use one more go to get to the 'looking like brand new,' but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description, there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn't believe it would work that well. Well, it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner, get it; you will not be disappointed." —edina bajraktarevic
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
10. A set of wood-repairing markers and wax sticks if that annoyingly huge scratch on your lovely coffee table is your Joker origin story. Just take one of these markers and color over any imperfections. Once it's dry, your furniture will be free of any annoying scuffs, nicks, and scrapes!
Promising review: "For $10, you can cover up so many scratches that you couldn't buy a house big enough to run out of ink. I've had this for just four hours, but I fixed a table that was scratched when I moved it, kitchen cabinets, chairs, a wine rack, and some hardwood flooring. It does a good job of covering the scratches to the point where you have to stare at a spot to notice it, but don't expect it to make your furniture look brand new again. But for $10, you can make your furniture look reasonable! Would highly recommend to anyone who has pets who scratch the !@#$ out of their wood furniture." —Phaedrus
Get six markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A heavy-duty ceramic cooktop cleaner for those caked-on messes, tough-to-remove stains, and splattered-on grease spots. And though it may be heavy-duty, it's still non-abrasive, so you won't leave your stove covered in scratches.
Promising review: "I honestly did not think this product would work! I tried nearly everything, including the sample that came with my black glass stove. I squirted the product onto the stovetop and used a damp scrub pad. Most of the built-up brown stains and white streaks came off with minimal scrubbing effort. What impressed me was that the white streaks were 95% gone as well! Nothing took these off before. I highly recommend this product! The only thing I will use from now on!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.