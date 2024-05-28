36 Products That’ll Make Your Yard The Envy Of The Block

1. An outdoor projection set that comes with a 100-inch screen, allowing you to have movie nights in the backyard!
The home projector includes several ports (HDMI, two USB ports, AV, and a 3.5mm headphone jack) for widespread device compatibility. It also has built-in speakers but can easily be hooked up to other external speakers or a soundbar via Bluetooth.
Promising review: "Perfect for Halloween projections on windows for spooky decor. Always works great for regular watching shows and movies outdoors! The unit isn't that loud, but the Bluetooth connection makes it perfect for connecting to a Bluetooth speaker for louder volume." —ashley
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
2. A crack weeder tool if weeds think they're being clever by growing in the cracks of your patio or sidewalk. This L-shaped tool can remove the entire root without you needing to literally dig around for it. It's also got a soft grip handle because taking care of your home's outward appearance shouldn't be physically taxing.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
3. And a weed puller with a long handle so you don't have to bend down to fight a weed's tough roots with your bare hands. Get your summer garden in tip-top shape!
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a family-owned small business that makes products to make gardening, weeding, and harvesting your land a little easier.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given my husband, and I bought our first house and knew nothing about caring for a yard, and boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get." —JG
Get it from Grampa's Gardenware Co. on Amazon for $44.99.
4. A hummingbird feeder — the two easy-to-fill bottles are bee-proof so you don't have to worry about them fighting with birds for a mid-flight snack.
Sweet Feeders is a family-owned small business that toured with their feeders at state fairs across Texas before moving the business online in 2017.
Promising review: "I have to admit, it took a few weeks for the hummingbirds to find this feeder, but now that they visit it frequently, this beautiful feeder is a source of continual joy. Easy to use, lovely to look at on its own, and a true wonder to watch the hummingbirds feed a few inches away. The perspective this feeder offers is wondrous. I have already purchased one for a friend who lives in a much more wooded region, and she had hummingbirds feeding at it faster than I did. It's artsy, easy, genius and fun!" —Tristram
Get it from Sweet Feeders on Amazon for $27.99 (available in two materials).
5. A handcrafted glassworks wind chime that'll give off a stained glass effect when light pours through.
Promising review: "This is definitely the most beautiful wind chime I've ever seen, and I love the sound too. The packaging was nice, all glass pieces were well protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts." —Anita J.
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 10 color combinations).
6. A jumbo yard Pong set if you wanna relive your college days in your own backyard and on a massive scale.
You'll get 12 buckets, two standard balls, and two beach balls.
Promising review: "The quality of the cups and balls is impressive; they're sturdy and built to last. Setting up the game was a breeze, and we were able to jump right into the action. It's perfect for those sunny afternoons in the backyard or a day out at the park with friends and family." —Antonio
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
7. A flexible adjustable mister so you can bend it in the perfect direction and shape to make sure you and your guests get some targeted lovin'.
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
Get it from Amazon for $27.
8. A portable pickleball set for any on-trend athletes out there.
You'll get a pickleball net, four paddles, four balls, and a storage bag.
Promising review: "Great value. Immediately installed and played with the family. We have used it many times, and it's fun to use. The storage bag that comes with makes it easy to store and put away." —Roy Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
9. Sunflower seed mix — watch nine types of sunflowers blossom in your garden this summer! If you've been missing that much-needed curb appeal, these low-maintenance flowers are just the ticket.
Promising review: "All the varieties grew, and I was very impressed by how they stayed nice and neat when planted in a row. I used them to edge one side of my garden. Several strong storms came through this summer and didn't break even one! They drew all types of pollinators: bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds." —Taryn Fellinger
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. Or a huge pack of wildflower seeds if you've got a more devil-may-care attitude about what grows in your garden. These seeds are sure to fill your outdoor space with color and pollinators!
Promising review: "It is early July, and I could not be more pleased with this seed mixture. Almost every day since April, I have had new surprises in my garden. I have enjoyed alyssum, Chinese forget-me-not, zinnias, cosmos, and marigolds. I am beginning to see more forget-me-nots, poppies, pineapple sage, and Armeria. I am a beekeeper and, hence, was trying to plant some flowers the bees would like. I have an unbelievable number of pollinators busy among the flowers all day long. Today, I saw a hummingbird!! I am hoping to have these flowers self-seed and to have even more lovelies next year!" —Bio Teacher
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and as annuals or perennials).
11. A bocce ball set so you can school the little/younger ones on precision. Your arm has only gotten better with age.
You'll get eight balls and a canvas storage bag!
Promising review: "I have wanted a bocce game for a while but didn't want to pay a fortune. Balls are good and heavy. The measuring rope works great. Any age can play this game. It's fun, colorful, and the storage ball is perfect." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.