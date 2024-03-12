33 Products That Are Worth Bringing On Your Trip *Just In Case*

1. A pair of travel "flossing" toothbrushes with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums so your teeth can look and feel sparklingly clean, even if your sugar tooth calls for a lottttt of gelato. If your hostel doesn't provide any complimentary toothbrushes for you (oops), these foldable toothbrushes have got your back (and your plaque)!
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business!
Promising review: "I didn't know traveling toothbrushes could be better than the standard design, but they can! I absolutely love these things. They even have little air holes to help keep the toothbrush dry when folded. *chef kiss* They hold well in the hand and, of course, the brush itself is excellent!" —Nicole K
Get a set of two from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $8.69.
2. Flushable toilet seat covers because public bathrooms simply cannot be trusted to be clean or free of germs. These biodegradable paper seat covers will help give you a little peace of mind.
3. An anti-nausea acupressure bracelet that may help prevent any day-ruining queasiness caused by road trips and boat rides.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising reviews: "I recently came back from a three-day cruise, and I feel amazing. No nausea and no seasickness, all because of these. I wish I found out about them sooner." —Eve
"I have now bought this for the third time. I wear them 24 hours a day, seven days a week because I suffer from extreme vertigo. When I wear this, I experience no vertigo whatsoever. They say not to wear them all the time, but it works!" —C51
Get the pack of two from Amazon for $8.53.
4. A portable door lock if you're scared of a potential break in and need the added security to feel safe and comfortable in your hotel or Airbnb. This easily installs within seconds!
Promising review: I’m a flight attendant who basically lives in hotel rooms and I needed extra security. These seem to be the talk in the airline world so I ordered myself two. It took me a YouTube video to figure out how to install them, and yes, they're very easy and very secure. Safe sleeping is important and I’m glad I have these." —Elizabeth C. Breton
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in packs of two and four).
5. An 18-in-1 Wallet Ninja you'll wanna keep on hand if you always need to tighten your glasses or open up a bottle. It's also a screwdriver, phone stand, and can opener.
The card includes an eyeglass screwdriver, letter opener, nail puller, ruler, bottle opener, can opener, box opener, a cellphone stand, hex-head nuts and bolts, screwdrivers, and a fruit peeler. Reviewers said it is TSA-approved, but some had to remove it from their bag and put it on the belt by itself just to be safe.
Promising review: "This is definitely helpful to have on hand! The Ninja is small and slim but punches above its weight class in terms of usefulness. The tools are all things you might find yourself searching through a drawer for and are useful in a pinch. You obviously aren't going to be able to construct a deck with anything on this credit card-size device, but it fits comfortably in your wallet and will help you open a beer or tighten a screw. The coolest feature that I couldn't find on most other similar products was the credit card phone stand. It is great for planes and other travel applications (I haven't had trouble bringing this on a plane anywhere I have traveled, FYI)." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
6. Some noise-reduction earplugs to help prevent any in-flight discomfort. Don't let painful air pressure changes start your journey off on the wrong foot.
Promising review: "Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure in my sinus. NO PAIN. NO TEARS." —K. Tombrella
Get three pairs from Amazon for $19.49 (also available in packs of 5 and 10).
7. A pack of 50 portable laundry soap sheets so you can hand-wash your clothes in the sink if ever you land somewhere that doesn't have a washing machine.
Promising review: "These little sheets are great for washing one or two garments in a sink. Worth the carry because they're better than hand soap or shower gel for washing clothes." —Judith B. White
Get a pack of 50 sheets from Amazon for $11.16.
8. And a portable pack of soap sheets because you can't trust gas station bathrooms to have, well, anything. These are also great for use when out hiking and camping.
Promising review: "I bring these with me whenever I travel. I recently got back from Namibia and Botswana. Can't even tell you how many times I found myself in a bathroom with no soap or a location with no soap and sink after handling animals or about to eat a meal." —Patrick
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $8.19.
9. A sleek 3-in-1 handheld fan that's also a portable charger and flashlight, so if you're caught in the dark and it's hot and your phone is on 1%, you'll be glad to have this gadget in your back pocket.
Promising review: "Excellent product!!! I love the two-speed function and how much air blows on this device. I take it with me everywhere while I travel via air, church, Disney, and out to dinner, etc. I love the fact that I can charge my phone with this device, and I love the bright flashlight. Great price as well." —Satisfied Road Warrior - The sky is the limit
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).
10. Or a hands-free portable neck fan to keep you cool when the sun decides that it wants to be a part of your vacation too. So keep this on while you trek to your umpteenth cute little cafe for the day.
Promising review: "I had never seen these before but was introduced to them by my daughter-law. As we live in Florida, we go to Disney World often and the heat here is unbearable sometimes. I purchased these and used them at the park and was surprised how comfortable they were to wear and the wonderful breeze it put out. Also, saw these worn by several others and had people ask me how they were and where I got them. Plus, I think these are an exceptional value. LOVE them!" —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in two styles and six colors).
11. A stroller rain cover with mesh ventilation holes so your little one can enjoy being comfy and dry despite the rain pouring down outside. It even sports a waterproof zipper so water doesn't seep through.
Promising review: "A must-have for vacations. This rain cover and mosquito net were perfect for our vacation! It fitted over our stroller nicely and was great for the two-day trip we took to Cincinnati as some days we used the net and one day it rained when we went to the zoo, so we used the cover! The baby didn't get overheated inside and was a happy camper since he could see through it. Very easy to use and worth every penny!"—Tlake33111
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in two styles).
12. An adjustable luggage strap for when your arms get tired of carrying your purse and your weekender bag. Just strap them to your suitcase so you can easily wheel around all of your belongings!
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and packs of two).
13. A durable and super-accurate digital luggage scale because you bought a lot of new clothes on your journeys and you need to make sure your suitcase doesn't exceed your airline's weight maximum.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four colors and also a two-pack).