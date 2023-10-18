33 Products That Are Gonna Stay On Your Mind Until You Make Them Yours

1. An eyeliner stamp so you don't have to trial and error your way to the perfect cat-eye. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula will keep you looking fierce all day long.
Promising review: "It’s so easy to use and fast! I wore this eyeliner in the dead heat of a humid Georgia summer and even though the rest of me was wilted, my eyes looked fantastic! I bought two sets — one for home and one for travel. I wear glasses so I have to get really close to the mirror to make sure I don’t mis-stamp but it’s really hard to mess up. I will be buying again definitely!" —Chloe H.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
2. A Yonanas soft serve maker to turn any frozen fruit into a delicious dessert in a matter of minutes! And every part of this gadget is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup will be a breeze.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in six colors).
3. A coconut oil-rich leave-in cream you let air dry for perfectly smooth and hydrated curls!
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
Get it from Amazon for $7.
4. A portable personal blender that's equally lightweight *and* functional. It even comes with an ice cube tray and funnel, so the smoothie of your dreams is one push of a button away (and not 30 bucks at that high-end juicery).
Plus, this is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "This blender is amazing! I am a yoga teacher and always on the run, which sometimes makes it hard to eat well. I bought this after reviewing quite a few different options and I am SO glad I did. It fits well into my gym bag, is surprisingly quiet when in use, and holds a charge really well. The blades are very efficient and I’ve had no trouble blending up ice or frozen fruit. Seriously cannot recommend it enough." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply don't have the time to lay in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies even, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in six shades).
6. A set of decorative hair clips to add some much deserved glitz and glam to your high pony or asymmetrical bob.
8. A luxurious kimono satin robe designed to make you feel like a cozy piece of art. It has removable waist-tie closures *and* inner ties so you can feel secure in this lightweight beauty.
9. A Star Wars lightsaber chopsticks set so you'll feel like a Jedi master during your next sushi meal. You can easily turn the lights on or off with the push of a button.
10. A luxe sateen bedding set featuring both a 480-thread count that'll upgrade your sleeping experience *and* a luminous finish that'll upgrade your bedroom's aesthetic.
11. An aromatherapy handheld shower head filter whose vitamin C-rich shot turns every shower into a citrus-scented experience. This high-pressure shower head also works to neutralize chlorine and remove other contaminants floating around your water pipes.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $95.
12. A one-step carbonated clay mask for exfoliating your pores and stimulating your skin to get a healthy glow. And watch as your face gets covered in foam!
13. A set of four super cute dinosaur ice pop molds you can use to make your own ice pops out of fruit purée, yogurt, or juice! Because they're made from silicone, they're easy to use and clean.
Promising review: “These molds worked perfectly! I filled them with puréed berries and they took the shape of the mold excellently. It was very easy to peel off the silicone mold so the ice pop did not lose any shape or detail. I rinsed the mold with hot water and tossed in in the top rack of the dishwasher to wash.” —Finest018
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three other shapes).
14. A carton of popcorn seasoning salt so your at-home movie night snack rivals that of your local movie theater.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord only has good things to say about this:
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: “This is what you want. You came here for movie theater salt. This is the real deal. Get it. Your life will be better.” —Clete R. Blackwell
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.