38 Useful Products That’ll Solve Annoying House Problems

1. A wall-mounted mop and garden tools organizer so the cleaning equipment piled together in the only empty corner you have available isn't creating a fire hazard. It has five slots and six hooks so you can hang smaller brushes and cleaning accessories.
Promising review: "This broom holder is super handy! It stores my kitchen broom, Swiffer wet mop, and a few other long, awkward cleaning tools neatly and all together. The installation was a breeze and very detailed. I watched the video first, and it’s absolutely foolproof. I’m going to buy another rack for the garage!" —Avid Quilter
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
2. A plant-based stainless-steel cleaner made with lavender essential oil that's safe to use on ALL of your stainless-steel appliances and will also leave behind a protective barrier to help resist smudges and fingerprints, so you don't have to clean as often.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small biz using safe-for-you ingredients to make cleaning products.
Promising review: “I am a sloppy person by nature, so god only knows why I decided to get stainless-steel appliances that are constantly riddled with my greasy finger prints. Once I saw that this kit came with a microfiber cloth, I added it to my cart and checked out without delay. Fast-forward to its arrival at my house. I took it out of the box, directed a few sprays at my fridge, and used the microfiber cloth to wipe with the grain of the stainless steel. My fridge was SHINING! GLOWING! I couldn't believe how good it looked. This cleaner works so well and it somehow repels my finger prints. I'm not spraying down my doors every time I touch them.” —Jessica Groves
Get it from Therapy Clean on Amazon for $19.95.
3. A super smart (and cute) humidifier tank cleaner for keeping your humidifier mold and mildew free for up to 30 days. It also kills 99% of odor-causing bacteria, which you need if your humidifier has been spewing out some smelly smells.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish." —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
4. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!
Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. Or a dryer vent vacuum hose attachment so you can deep clean and remove lint from those harder-to-reach spots. This can also be used to clean the coils behind your fridge!
Promising review: "Honestly, we are speechless! We are excellent at cleaning the lint trap after every load of clothes. We even clean the lint vent outside. But nothing could have prepared us for the amount of lint and gunk trapped in the vent tubing! How we have never had a fire, we have no idea. We vacuumed forever all the way up the vent tube, which we could have in no way done without this item. The suction power was unbelievable! We could not believe how badly the tubing was clogged. Just look at the picture. We removed about 3/4 of a kitchen-size garbage bag of lint and gunk! It was amazing and embarrassing! It’s SO inexpensive, but it could literally save you from a house fire! Anyway, just buy it. Excellent value! You won’t be sorry!" —Brian Mattix/Elizabeth Bodnam
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two colors).
6. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "Wow, OK, so this is the coolest thing ever (y'know, as far as cleaning goes). It's super easy to use and works SO well! I've only ever used DIY methods to clean my disposal and just assumed it was working. I decided to buy this because I noticed that flies were starting to hover around my sink. So glad I did! After using this, I saw something silver in my drain that caught my eye and omg, it was my garbage disposal. I've lived in this apartment for three years and legit didn't know it was silver down there — and I clean it regularly! Absolutely incredible. Let me tell you, that sink was sparkling. Highly recommend." —Lindsay S.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
7. A pack of houseplant sticky traps to help you get rid of those annoying gnats calling your monstera and fiddle-leaf figs home. Just stick a stack in the soil, and let the nontoxic traps do what they do (trap).
Promising review: "Wow! These things work! I never write reviews, but I am blown away. We’ve tried everything to get rid of those pesky gnats that come with having house plants: home vinegar solutions, neem oil, etc. Nothing seemed to work. We were constantly swatting gnats. I almost got rid of our house plants in frustration. I’m glad I found these traps. We placed them in several of our plants around the house and just a few days later started seeing them work. Within a week, the traps filled up. As others have said, it’s gross, but satisfying. No more swatting gnats!" —Diane
Get a pack of seven traps from Amazon for $7.99.
8. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).
9. A nontoxic carpet cleaning solution for uprooting stains as old as the Tree of Life™. Say goodbye to the spots and splotches caused by dirt tracks, pet accidents, and food spills!
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products safe enough to use around pets and powerful enough to get rid of pet stains.
Promising reviews: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." —Karen M.
"All around 5 stars!! Used this on a rug that was in a cat's room before I moved in. I don't know the last time this rug had been cleaned. I didn't think it was possible it could be cleaned!! I am highly impressed! Smells amazing. If you're looking for a deep clean and odor remover, this is the one!!" —LWright
Get it from Sunny & Honey on Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three scents and sizes).
10. A pet hair remover so you can reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers; it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
11. A pack of stain removal pads to get rid of those pesky pet stains by simply setting the pad down and stepping on it. No scrubbing needed! They'll lift away even the most set-in stains!
Promising review: “I’m pretty sure there is magic in these. I have spent so many hours scrubbing at different spots on my area rugs (compliments of my dog's sensitive stomach) and there are still spots that just won’t come clean. You literally lay these down, step on them for a few seconds, and walk away. I generally leave it for 24 hours but I’m not sure if that’s really necessary. The next day you can see the stain on the pad and the rug is spotless.” —mmallia
Get 20 pads from Amazon for $27.48.
12. A handy duster that'll keep your window blinds, air conditioner blinds, and car vents dust-free. Just spray a little cleaner, wipe, and dust will be a thing of the past!
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.
Promising review: We built in a new community, and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product. —Chris K
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
13. A pack of hanging vacuum bags for saving you sooo much closet space, you might just be inclined to buy more clothes. And I can't hold that against you.
Protect your out-of-season clothes without having to pack them away in a faraway attic!
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in five styles and in larger packs).