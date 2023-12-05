19 Products For Kids Who Like To Help Their Parents With Things Around The House

1. A working mini Dyson vacuum sure to make your kid feel more helpful and independent. This little guy can actually suck up a bit of litter; there's even a removable debris drawer! It also features realistic sounds.
You'll need four C batteries.
Promising review: "Easily my 15-month-old grandson's favorite toy. He's learned how to press the buttons to turn the motors on and off and really enjoys pushing this around, just like the big people do with their vacuum. :) It's well-made, durable, and survives frequent drops. No small or sharp parts. It really does vacuum, there is a small dirt container to empty, lol...but it's not really that powerful. It's a great toy, though. Your kids/grandkids will get a lot of enjoyment out of it." —Chuck over in Wisconsin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A double closet rod — now your little ones can reach for their own clothes when getting dressed in the morning! And when laundry day comes around, they'll be able to hang them back up, too.
Promising review: "This was exactly what I was looking for. My 5- and 3-year-olds love dressing themselves but could not reach their clothes, so this was the perfect solution. I like that it was all metal and there were no straps or ropes he could get tangled in. Seems durable and holds a lot of clothes. I saw others that were adjustable and that would have been nice but this seems sturdy. Would recommend." —LuvShping
Get it from Amazon for $9.16.
3. And a pack of 50 kids hangers great for tots who want to organize their closets on their own. They're the perfect size for little hands! And because they're velvet, clothes won't go slipping off while your little one tries to hang them up.
According to reviewers, these hangers work for clothing bigger than baby/toddler but smaller than adult sizes.
Promising reviews: "Perfect hanger for little hands. This is my second bunch, and I think that is saying a lot." —clara
"Perfect hangers for tween or petite clothing. I love how the clothing stays put on this hanger. Perfect for my daughter to hang her laundry herself!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in eight colors).
4. A flexible faucet extender so your little munchkin can wash their hands on their own before helping you prepare dinner.
Promising review: "This is such a huge help with toddlers. It allows my toddler to wash her hands and brush her teeth independently. She still needs help turning on the water, but this allows her to actually reach the water so we do not have to hold her. A must-buy in my opinion; inexpensive, comes with two, allows for your little one to be more independent, and makes life easier on you!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.49.
5. And a pack of super smart light switch extenders with a moon-shaped pull your little one can use to turn lights off and on by themselves. It even glows in the dark!
These install in minutes on standard light switches.
Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers! Perfect solution! As my toddler's independence soars, so do frustrations. This light switch extender pack was a great buy. He can now turn on the lights in his room and bathroom. Installation was easy and works as expected." —AW
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.90.
6. A set of plastic knives to help your mini chef chop tomatoes for their world famous spaghetti sauce. These knives will help them learn to cut with precision for when they're old enough to handle real knives.
Note: Children will still need supervision while using them!
Tovla Jr. is a small business run by a mom of five who wanted to make sure kids were being entertained and having fun in a meaningful way.
Promising review: "Great for cooking with my toddler! My toddler enjoys using these SO much. They are about as sharp as disposable plastic knives. They definitely cut well and make her feel included. She has used them to cut tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, peppers, etc. She will get excited when she sees me prepping food and run over to her stool crying out 'Mommy, I want my knives!' For reference, she is 2-1/2-years-old. If you have a toddler or younger kiddo who is enthusiastic about cooking and you want to encourage it, get these! So worth it!" —C. Almond
Get a set of three from Tovla Jr. on Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
7. And an adjustable wooden learning tower so you can easily raise your little one to kitchen counter height so they can help you prepare tonight's dinner.
Promising review: "If you have a kid who wants to be involved in what you're doing every moment that you're in the kitchen, then you are like me and the learning tower will seriously change the way your family interacts in a very positive way. I love that our daughter is so curious and wants to be close to us, but I was really having a hard time with her wanting to be held constantly in the kitchen. We found the learning tower online and we've had it for about six weeks and she's now climbing in and out on her own. I'm not kidding, if you have enough room in your kitchen, this thing is the answer." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in four colors).
8. An 11-piece kid's baker set if you and your little one share an affinity for sweet treats. Now they can help you bake holiday goodies!
This set includes: an apron, an oven mitt, a hot pad, a wooden spoon, a whisk, a rolling pin, and four cookie cutters.
Promising review: "Very cute set with everything your little one needs to assist you with baking and cooking. Lots of fun!" —Svetlana D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
9. A scratch-resistant and shatterproof cereal dispenser that'll help make breakfast time a little easier for your growing kids since it was designed to be easy for them to use on their own. Plus, you'll be able to reclaim some counter space by removing all those open boxes of cereal.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $28.42.
10. A 4-piece cleaning set since your kid likes to try to use your adult-sized broom to help you clean up messes around the house. Now they can sweep up dust and mop up spills.
This set includes: a broom, a dustpan, a brush, and a microfiber mop.
Promising review: "My son loves it! He goes through the whole house cleaning with everything. It would make it more convenient if it came with a little hanger for the products. Overall, it's very durable, soft, and sturdy. My son has thrown, tossed, and stomped, and they have maintained the same condition they were in when I bought them. Overall very good product!" —Courtney Helbert
Get it from Amazon for $15.91.
11. And a rainbow waste basket cute enough to live in your little one's bedroom and help them live a dust- and dirt-free life. The simple swing top will make it easy for them to dump trash in. Now they can sweep up their messes all on their own!
This trash can is 15.7" tall, so your kiddo can easily reach it!
Promising review: "A very cute addition to a rainbow-themed room! I like the fact that it’s versatile: You can display it with or without the cloud. I highly recommend this item!" —Cindy Gray
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
12. A cute organizer bin whose fun illustrations make it clear that it's designated for their toys, so they can easily clean up when they're done playing.
13. A pair of clothes folding boards — one for your big kids and one designed for your littler one — so now they can help you fold clothes on laundry days!
14. A car seat buckle release tool with a soft grip to help your toddler get themselves out of their car seat faster and easier. It can also be used on strollers, high chairs, and more!
Just make sure they don't have access to this tool while you're driving!
Promising review: “I recently had to move my 4-year-old's carseat into the third row of our car. There was no way I was going to climb back there to un-buckle them every time. We got this thing and only had to show them once before they got the hang of it! Seriously a lifesaver. Very easy to use and gives my little one a chance to be independent, too! We have a special spot that it stays in the car and have made it very clear that we will take it away if they ever un-buckle when the car is moving. So far my kid has been really good and we are extremely happy with this purchase. I tell all my friends about it!" —Bri S
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).
15. A magnetic ironing pad if your teenager is ready to iron their own clothes. They can lay this ironing blanket on just about any surface to create an easy-to-use ironing board without all the hoopla of extending an actual ironing board. And because it's magnetic, it will snap on to your washer/dryer with ease!
Founded in 2013, Houseables is a small biz making home products that'll help make your day run more smoothly.
Promising review: "I absolutely hate pulling out the big clunky ironing board for little things. This solved that issue. I have something small that needs to be ironed before being put away, I just pull this out and lay it over the top of my washer, and it's a done deal. Easy peasy. I actually look forward to ironing those odds and ends now!" —V. Goldberg
Get it from Houseables on Amazon for $13.87.
16. A Melissa & Doug magnetic responsibility chart so you don't have to tell your kids what needs doing around the house. They'll feel great accomplishing tasks and earning rewards.
The sets comes with two fabric hinged dry erase boards (one with spaces to track seven goals, and one that’s blank for magnet storage), a hanging cord, and 90 magnets featuring behavior and rewards like get ready for bed, get dressed, take bath, clear table, put toys away, share, brush teeth, apologize, say please, thank you, help with indoor/outdoor chores, no teasing, show respect, and more! Plus, there are two blank magnets to write your own personal goals.
Promising review: "It works great, and my 4-year-old loves that she gets smiles every time she accomplishes something. It has helped tremendously with her becoming more independent and finishing her own responsibilities around the house." —Jennifer Bonner
Get it from Amazon for $14.89.