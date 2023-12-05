19 Products For Kids Who Like To Help Their Parents With Things Around The House

You'll need four C batteries.

Promising review: "Easily my 15-month-old grandson's favorite toy. He's learned how to press the buttons to turn the motors on and off and really enjoys pushing this around, just like the big people do with their vacuum. :) It's well-made, durable, and survives frequent drops. No small or sharp parts. It really does vacuum, there is a small dirt container to empty, lol...but it's not really that powerful. It's a great toy, though. Your kids/grandkids will get a lot of enjoyment out of it." —Chuck over in Wisconsin

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).