If Irritating Problems Make You Wanna Hide, Check Out These 33 Helpful Products

1. A maximum-strength healing lotion containing 1% hydrocortisone so those with eczema can get some instant itch relief.
It's even got the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "I get a rough patchy spot on my upper back. I've tried using all types of creams and nothing worked. I got this stuff Saturday afternoon and by Monday morning not only was the itching and redness gone but you can barely notice that it was even there in the first place. Best $8 I've ever spent, and I was really close to making a doctors appointment and paying 10 times the amount for a visit fee and prescription costs." —Roc James
Get it from Amazon for $8.88.
2. Or a soothing mist designed to help anyone with dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. It's got the good stuff: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and allantoin which all help to hydrate and soothe. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free!
Topicals is a WOC-founded small skincare business started by Olamide Olowe.
Promising review: "I looooove this product. I have eczema and it’s so much easier to moisturize my entire body with this spray. It has an herbal smell when you first spray it but it goes away quickly (I like the smell though). My only complaint is that I wish it was bigger!" —clearlykendra
3. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I have searched high and far for an eye cream that does this much! I have sensitive skin but I also have dark circles and wrinkles. This eye cream feels so good and actually works! I feel like my wrinkles have significantly decreased and my under eye circles have diminished extensively. I will keep buying this product forever!!" —Rebecca
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. A lightly tinted nail concealer for help hiding any yellowing or stains you've got on your nails.
Londontown is a small biz making products that'll help keep your nails healthy and beautiful.
Promising reviews: "Highly impressed and satisfied with purchase. I've been a nail biter my entire life. I recently stopped biting a little over three months ago, and while I've been pleased overall with the growth, I've found that my natural nails have many imperfections. For instance, I have splinter hemorrhages, as well as white horizontal lines (aka Beau's lines) on every single nail on all 10 fingers, and the tips are transparent. But this polish literally disguises all of that. I'm so so grateful to have found it." —Kourtnee amos
Get it from Londontown on Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!
5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. Or a vegan urea foot cream to rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet. So, if your feet get super dry in the winter, this might just be for you.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft beautiful skin!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. A set of silicone Kegel weights because pelvic floor exercises can potentially help you better control your bladder and have more pleasurable sex.
Read more about kegel exercises and their benefits from Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think anyone who has ever had kids should try this out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, no more mad dashes to the rest room because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
Get a set of six weights from Amazon for $54.99.
8. A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm formulated with beeswax, eucalyptus, and macadamia oil for nourishing, moisturizing, and protecting against dryness, discomfort, and irritants.
Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom
Get it from Amazon for $36.32.
9. And a fungal nail renewal formula if you've been living with thick, discolored, and brittle nails. This can improve the look of your nails in as little as two days!
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. Even below the quick. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
Get it from Amazon for $16.25+ (available with or without a nail file).
10. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that helps relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $11.89.
11. A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of oils (like vitamin E and vitamin A oils) that'll help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Its skin-renewal formula will also help fade acne scars, surgery scars, and so much more!
Promising reviews: "I have horribly dry skin. Even with the best moisturizer, I have to apply it multiple times. I bought this to put on a scar after surgery and ended up trying it on my face and it works great. It did not clog my pores and my skin soaked it up quickly. It also is a great base for makeup. I will never buy face moisturizer again. The scar I bought it for is nearly invisible now." —schwartzjj6
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in two colors and in a pack of 28).
13. Hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
14. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin. It's also got turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.