35 Problem-Solving Products For Kinda Embarrassing Issues Bothering You At Home

1. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of the spots and stains your carpets and couches garnered throughout hibernation season. No need to go out and rent a cumbersome contraption when you've got this compact bad boy at home. It's got powerful spray and suction, so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: "Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers' couches, and [there's a] difference. It could use one more go to get to the 'looking like brand new,' but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description, there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn't believe it would work that well. Well, it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner, get it; you will not be disappointed." —edina bajraktarevic
2. A fume-free oven cleaner so powerful you might just convince yourself you replaced your oven altogether. This heavy-duty cleaner can remove grime, stains, and caked-on food!
Promising review: "I don’t normally write reviews, but HOLY MOLY, if you’re looking for an oven cleaner, BUY THIS ONE!! I’m fairly sure no one has ever cleaned my oven since the day it was installed in this apartment many years ago, and I’m embarrassed to admit that includes me (seven years living here). I wiped up spills and such after cooking, but I never did a deep clean before because I thought it was going to be a gargantuan task. I sprayed on a layer of Easy Off foam, let it sit overnight, and started wiping it off with a wet sponge the next day. Talk about 'easy to remove' — this cut through YEARS of baked-on grease splatter like it was nothing. My sponge was black after the first swipe, but I could actually see clean metal! Many rinses/wipes later, I have an oven that looks almost new." —L. Lietzke
3. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll help erase the work your pet's claws have done on your furniture. This will polish and protect your wood!
Promising review: "I have a dog with separation anxiety, and she has scratched at the garage door and the trim around it and used that as a test area. I figured it was already needing to be replaced, and if I didn’t like the result, I wasn’t in any worse of a position. Let me tell you, I was amazed at the results! You can barely see her scratches anymore! The wood is a rich, lustrous color now; it looks, feels, and smells amazing!" —Eva J
4. A Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp because rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
5. Or a pack of 30 Clorox toilet wand head refills since you've run out and your toilet has suffered the consequences. These disposable sponges are hexagonal in shape so that they can reach into those deep, dark crevices under the rim. If you want to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria in your porcelain throne, add these to your cart now.
Promising review: "Let me introduce you to the unsung hero of my bathroom cleaning routine: Clorox Toilet Wand Disinfecting Refills! These magical little cleaning wands are like miniature superheroes, swooping in to rescue my toilet bowl from any germ or grime that dares to linger. With the power of Clorox's disinfecting formula, these refills effortlessly tackle tough stains, eliminate odors, and leave my toilet bowl sparkling like never before. Each swipe of the wand is like a gentle whisper of cleanliness, effortlessly eradicating even the most stubborn marks without any scrubbing or harsh chemicals." —Gabby Tess
6. A toilet tank cleaner whose citric acid formula works to remove hard-water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "This stuff is magical!! I had tried so many different ways to get the tank clean. Poured this into the tank, and boom, the stains from years of use were gone!! Will buy again." —Theresa Blansit
7. A fast-acting mold and mildew remover so all you have to do is spray and watch as stains melt away. No scrubbing required! And you can say goodbye to any musty, damp smells too. Cleaning your bathtub just got a whole lot easier.
This can also be used on mold and mildew stains outside of your home!
Promising reviews: "I’ve used this stuff on shower mold and mold that got in the seams of my garage fridge. It works like magic." —Chris Collier
"We've been struggling with mold/mildew stains in our shower and front load washer for quite some time. Nothing bought at the grocery store or hardware store would work. We found this product, used it as directed, and wow, what a difference! This is the only product that has helped remove those stains. Highly recommended!" —David B. Neely
8. Or a bottle of bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner because it'll clean your shower of any soap scum and grime. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed ’til my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
9. An odor-eliminating Levoit air purifier since allergy season is here and the last thing you need are allergens, dust, mold, and smoke to make it difficult for your guests to breathe in your home. Its three-stage HEPA filtration system will help keep the air easy to breathe. This super quiet purifier even has a built-in night-light!
Promising review: "I have been using this for a few days now, and so far so good. I live in a small one-bedroom apartment with my husband and 3-year-old son, and we have odors and debris coming from our neighbors and back alley (i.e., smoke, barbecue charcoal, dust, etc.). We asked our pediatrician about the cough my son seems to have most of the year, and she said this could be due to the outdoor debris/smell and/or the dust and dander that comes from his bed sheets, blankets, pillows, etc. So I did some spring cleaning and cleaned our bedroom curtains, washed all sheets, pillows, etc., and kept this thing on during the day for a few hours (on speed three) and through the night (speed one) the last few days, and he has not coughed since." —baddie.xo
10. An electric fabric shaver to rescue furniture from pills, fuzz, and matted fibers. Get your couch (and clothes) back to just-bought-it condition!
The battery-operated style requires two AA batteries (not included).
Promising review: "I used this device to get the gross, clingy lint off my couch that we thought we were doomed with!! I couldn’t believe how easy it was to use. It's easy to clean and disassemble/reassemble and effective! Literally made my couch look brand new again." —Becky Bullock
11. A pack of touch-up paint pens so you can address the splotches left over from when you removed your painter's tape from the striped accent wall you painted a few years ago. Just fill one of these pens up with your latex paint and brush away!
Slobproof is a woman-owned small business created by an interior designer whose products will help you make your house a home.
Promising review: "I love this. They're absolutely perfect for touchin' up the little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints, and so far, they've stayed 'usable' without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it." —Hooked On AMZN!
12. A leather cleaner because it's hard on dirt and gentle on fabric so your old and stained couch will look as good as it did the day you bought it.
Remember to mix this concentrate with water before using it!
Promising review: "My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading, and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." —jellybean55
