30 Problem-Solving Skincare Products For Those Irritating Issues You’ve Had For Quite Some Time

1. Hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A skin spatula with four modes that'll offer you a deeper clean and help remove blackheads, oil, and other dirt chilling beneath your skin. It even comes with scrubber attachments so you can experience a spa-like massage at home.
Promising review: "After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A vegan ingrown hair oil made with skin-softening jojoba seed oil and anti-inflammatory tea tree oil for relief from post-shaving redness. It can also help improve the look of ingrown hairs, razor burn, and bumps.
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.
Promising review: "I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails. I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" —Pris
4. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you're sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is even safe enough for daily use.
Promising review: "I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" —K Fied
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that can help relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $11.89.
6. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm formulated with beeswax, eucalyptus, and macadamia oil for nourishing, moisturizing, and protecting against dryness, discomfort, and irritants. This fast-acting balm can help with conditions developed in warm and moist environments.
Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom
Get it from Amazon for $36.32 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).
8. A fragrance-free La Roche-Posay multipurpose healing cream if you're often looking for relief from dry and cracked skin on your face, lips, and body. This might just become your new go-to!
Promising review: "This product was created by wizards in a magical realm. Guard it like gold. Whisper sweet nothings to it every time you open your medicine cabinet. In return it will restore the moisture barrier on your skin when you ever exfoliate and keep your skin baby-ass smooth during the dry days of winter." —So And So
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
9. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin. It's also got turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get them from Amazon for $14.99.
10. An exfoliating glove that'll help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "These exfoliating gloves have been a game-changer in my body care routine! The gloves are not abrasive so they do not leave your skin feeling raw and tender. They get all the dead skin off and even deodorant residue. It’s amazing to see all the dead skin roll off of your body when you use it! I use it about twice to three times a week and I will never look back. My skin has never felt or looked this good!" —Ranyah
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (also available in a pack of two).
11. An acne-fighting face and body wash for anyone with stubborn skin. Formulated using 10% benzoyl peroxide, this wash is gentle on skin but harsh on acne!
Promising review: "For years I have struggled with really embarrassing back acne. I was a field hockey goalie in high school (gross, sweaty pads on my body) and played lacrosse in college (constant sweating under the hot Florida sun). Even after college, my back acne continued and left embarrassing scars. Now I’m 25 and still workout a lot, so my persisting back acne is SO embarrassing. All I ever wanted to do was wear a low open back dress and feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I don’t have health insurance so going to the dermatologist was out of the picture. About to give up and get laser treatment for my back, I ran across this wash and decided to give it a try. And WOW. I actually wish I had taken a before picture, but I think I was too embarrassed by my back to do so. Now I NEVER get back breakouts and it’s even healed some of my scarring! I’m so happy I found this product!! I wish I had found it years ago!" —joanna youssef
Get it from Amazon for $22.43 (also available in a 4% benzoyl peroxide formula).
12. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in three styles).
13. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts. You'll truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue. I will most definitely continue to use the product!" —Lauren Erickson
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (click the coupon on the product page to save $2).
14. An oil-absorbing face roller made using absorbent volcanic stone that'll soak up any excess oil. Forget those disposable oil-blotting sheets and get instant matte skin ASAP!
Promising review: "I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." —Jennifer Helseth
Get it from Amazon for $8.71.
15. A tone-evening glycolic acid peel whose powerful formula is designed to fade fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scarring. Bring back your naturally radiant skin!
Promising review: "It burns!!!! But what do they say about beauty? No pain, no gain lol. I had acne scarring, rough skin, cystic acne, sun damage; there was nothing on the market that worked for me. I needed an entire skin transformation ASAP!! I couldn't afford a $150 chemical peel and I didn't have the patience for those pricey creams and their empty promises, so I went straight to the source. I looked up YouTube tutorials on at-home chemical peels, and read the instructions carefully. I had had a professional chemical peel a few years ago so I already knew it was going to burn. After just ONE peel, my acne was gone within seven days!!! I used it again after the first seven days (only because my scarring and dark spot were so bad. I do not recommend using it this way). After the second peel I had completely new skin! for about two weeks total it was dry, and flakey but as it states in the directions, this is the removal of the dead skin cells. My skin is SO AMAZING now!!! My makeup even sits better on my face and my regular moisturizer soaks in deeper now. MUST TRY!!!" —Melyssa Aguilera
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.