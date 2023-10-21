27 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Say Worked The Very First Time They Used Them

1. A pack of teeth-whitening pens so you can brighten your teeth for far less money than you might've thought. This pen's soft-bristle brush is perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth. It even makes application as easy as saying CHEESE!
Promising review: "I noticed a subtle difference the first time I used it, and I would say after the fourth time I really noticed a big difference." —Chelle A. Filippelli
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
2. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "I originally got this to use on the shower curtain, and after using it for the first time, I actually saw that the very bottom edge of the shower was whiter than the rest of the shower (which I had been cleaning a few times a week). So I started using this product, and after time the entire shower started looking like when it first installed and the shower is so much easier to wipe down in between cleanings. I wish I knew about this product years ago! We have even used it for the outside of our house on the siding and it removed all the grime and whatever it is that gets on the north facing side of the house (just give it time to work if using the product meant for the outside of your house and you will be amazed at how well it works there too!)" —jcr
Get it from Amazon for $20.89 (available in two scents).
3. A powerful lemon-scented shower door cleaner to get rid of soap scum and hard water stains, because right now your shower door looks like a surrealist painting in a horror movie. Get the sparkling shine you deserve!
4. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid that'll help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that helps relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "This was my first time ever using a cold sore patch and I was surprised by how well it worked. Not only did it make the cold sore lighter but it hides it while it heals. It is completely flat and smooth so it blends in with your skin and lips. You can put makeup over it too if you wanted to. For sure will keep buying this as needed." —Ashley Ubay
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $11.89.
5. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: "We have well water, so it had stained the inside of the washer and had left calcium buildup. These tablets made such a difference the first time I used them! And I swear that our dishes come out cleaner. If you think that your dishwasher doesn't need these, you are wrong. These are miracle workers!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
6. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stovetop to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "I have a very old porcelain kitchen sink that stains easily. The first time I used this, not only did it remove the stains but it left a nice, fresh scent. Now I use it on all of my sinks and countertops! I use it with the Scrub Daddy sponge and wow!" —Debbie d.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin. It's also got turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a "full face of makeup at all times" kind of girl because of my insecurities but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A splurge-worthy reparative K18 leave-in hair mask with biotech-powered peptides if you need help with damage caused by bleach, color, or heat.
Promising review: "I used it today for the first time and I already see and feel a difference! I have very coarse, dry, frizzy hair and my hair was so much smoother after just blow drying." —Kimberly D.
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
9. Or a more inexpensive in-shower hair protein treatment that some reviewers swear is just as good. It's designed to condition and repair dry, damaged, and over-processed hair in just 5–20 minutes. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok; I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday, and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy, and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair <3" —Eline
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
10. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and... It might even pick up hair that your vacuum can't.
Promising review: "I used it last night for the first time. I was able to clean up the cat's favorite blanket more quickly than using a sticky roller and I didn't have to waste a bunch of sticky roller sheets." —Gear Head Fam
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
11. A grout and sealant stain remover because your tiles deserve to gleam against a clean background. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I've tried a lot of other products to clean the stains on my shower and they all failed. This did the job the first time." —Joe Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray to combat humidity by repelling moisture. Just blow-dry to activate!
Promising review: "I have thin hair that frizzes in humidity. I live in hot and humid Maryland, near Washington, DC. I used it for the first time when I was out all day in the heat and humidity. Truly amazing to see how good my hair looked afterward! No frizz at all. It really is a WOW!" —Barbara Perry
Get it from Amazon for $28.
13. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "My heels were cracked and bleeding and constantly had peeling, hard skin coming off. This stuff was my last chance because just using a file and lotion wasn’t helping. This is literal magic in a bottle! The very first time I used it, it helped more than anything else I have ever used before. The next time I used it (a few days later), I got the same great results. Honestly, don’t hesitate to buy this. And I never had any stinging or burning and I had some pretty deep cracks. I felt nothing while using it, and it was very easy to apply and wash off." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
14. A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil so wash day for your little one is waaaay easier.
15. A portable multipurpose Bissell carpet cleaner to take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: "I just used my Bissell for the first time to deep clean my couch. We have three cats, three children, and this poor couch had seen one too many snotty noses, crumbs, and errant food stains. We’ve had this couch for 10 years, but I swear it looks new after this deep cleaning." —Joshua Widman
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
16. An orange-scented pet stain and odor remover that's super effective against stubborn blemishes and the smell of pet pee. This formula is not only safe enough to use on multiple surfaces including wood, fabric, turf, and more, but is also safe to use around kids and pets. This stain-eater contains no bleach, sulfates, peroxides, or parabens!
Promising review: "I have a male chihuahua puppy that just turned 6-months-old and has started marking. Anyone who has had a male puppy knows how stinky that can start getting, and I despise the smell of urine in my house, so I started researching products that could get the smell out, which is what lead me to this bad boy. First time using and it’s already gotten rid of that stinky urine smell! I can see why the reviews are so amazing; it really works! If you have a puppy, this is a MUST-HAVE." —Tess Rose
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
17. And a water-based instant carpet spot remover for all your other non-pet messes. Those stubborn wine, coffee, grease, food, makeup, and dirt stains will be a thing of the past!
Promising review: "This is a hidden gem! I was amazed at how well this worked the first time I used it. Removed BLACK oil from brand new gray carpet with no residual trace at all. I have used it on spots from animal accidents, sick kids, and even marker on the carpet and it has always removed every trace." —ksds06
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
18. A vegan and cruelty-free First Aid Beauty bump eraser scrub made with 10% AHA to help you deal with any "chicken skin" flareups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling smooth and moisturized!
Promising review: "I am honestly shocked. I had high hopes, expecting to be disappointed, but I’m glad to say I’m not! I developed a bunch of little bumps and redness on my upper arms after I got pregnant and assumed they would go away after I had him, but four years later, they’re still there. I just used it on my arms for the first time and they are SO smooth now!! I’m also very pleasantly surprised that the extreme itchiness of my upper arms, post-shower, has also gone away. It was so bad, it honestly made me hate taking showers because I knew they would itch so bad, and I couldn’t figure it out. Clearly, it’s related. I tried free and clear detergents, eczema creams, baby wash, anything I could think of, and nothing helped. Until this!!" —ladysmith86
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes).
19. A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling, AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop! With this oval brush, you can say goodbye to tangles and frizz.
Promising review: "I literally just used it for the first time tonight and I’m (no pun intended) BLOWN AWAY. My hair has NEVER looked this good, from a professional or myself. Super full, shiny, healthy-looking. I’m SHOOK." —Rebecca Leigh
Get it from Amazon for $41.49+ (available in two styles and five colors).