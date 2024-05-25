34 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Loved So Much, You’ll Probably Love Them Too

Promising review: "I’m happy to say this product works! I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort led me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course, this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer, I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours (at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." —Meghan

Get it from Amazon for $17.05.