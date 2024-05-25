34 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Loved So Much, You’ll Probably Love Them Too

1. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered, from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "I don't write many reviews, and I was totally skeptical, but OMG, I'm in love! I've purchased so many products to try to clean the marks in my sink and nothing worked. I used it on my stovetop and was amazed how well it cleaned it that I moved on to my sink." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
2. A Burt's Bees sunburn relief lotion formulated with coconut, aloe, and antioxidants to help soothe and hydrate your skin post sun exposure. No need to be afraid of the sun with this by your side!
Promising review: "I’m happy to say this product works! I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort led me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course, this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer, I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours (at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $17.05.
3. An electric Crock-Pot portable food warmer perfect for taking leftovers to work. And since you won't have to use your office's microwave, no one can blame you for that weird smell coming from it (I bet it was Steve).
Promising review: "I am a fifth-grade teacher, and it is nice to have a warm meal for lunch/snack. I would have to use my underpowered microwave in my classroom to heat food up. Not only would it take a lot of time, but cleaning it was a beast with microwave-crusted food stuck on everything. This thing works amazing. I've had it for a week or so and I have eaten every lunch out of it and a few snacks. AMAZING. I can see this coming with me anywhere I have access to a plug-in. Solid, durable, easy to clean, and fits a full can of soup perfectly. I love this thing!" —Don
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in four colors).
4. A pack of four car headrest hooks so you don't have to keep your purse and/or jacket smooshed between your feet. Give your legs a little breathing room. Or, if you're in the driver's seat and you need the passenger seat free of your stuff for, well, a passenger, these are perfect for you!
5. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "I tried this product after reading rave reviews. Well, I’m adding my own! I have white subway tiles all the way to the ceiling. Extremely hard to reach and clean. This product truly doesn’t require scrubbing, and the nozzle allowed me to spray all the way to the top of the tiles and crevices. And it did an amazing job on the showerhead. I 100% recommend this product!" —Sam2mona
Get it from Amazon for $19.35+ (available in two scents).
6. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS. It specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also, more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck, and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $9.90.
7. A Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just stamp some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save, so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $10.24.
8. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I'm so happy about my sparkling white dishwasher that I can't help it! Ever since I moved into my apartment, my dishwasher was totally yellow inside. There were also lighter-colored streaks all over it...it was pretty gross to look at. I read about this product in an article and was so excited to order it! After one use, my dishwasher looks brand new! I seriously can't believe it. Didn't expect it to work so well!" —M. Street
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
9. An electric bug swatter because mosquitoes have been trying to call your house home so they can make a meal out of you. This compact racket can be used indoors and outdoors!
Promising review: "The mosquitoes are worse than I have seen in my 60+ years in northern Wisconsin. Swarms of really big ones. This tool makes a satisfying snap sound when it connects with a bug. Indoors or outdoors, it has performed well." —Cooper C
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. Some joint care chews to potentially help your pooch with their mobility issues. Made with delicious pork flavoring, this "treat" is one your pup won't say no to.
Promising review: "This product deserves 10 stars. I have been searching for a joint supplement to help my 5-year-old golden retriever with stiffness in his behind leg. He has been on this supplement for about four months now, and I couldn't be happier with the improvement in his mobility. The results have been amazing; he no longer struggles to get up from the floor, and he runs around the yard with a huge grin on his face. He is feeling GREAT! I am also giving this supplement to our 1-year-old puppy to help give him a head start with his fight against devolving hip dysplasia or arthritis. I don't know if this is the right supplement for your beloved fur baby, but I can only speak for what great results it has improved in mine. I would definitely consider giving this a try." —Amazon Customer
Get 30 chews from Amazon for $35.95 (available in two flavors).