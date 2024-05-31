Victory Will Be Yours When You Use These 40 Problem-Solving Products

1. A Tub Topper if your little one loves to try to give you a shower during their bath time. This will also give them more space to play with their favorite waterproof toys! Plus, fewer puddles on your bathroom floor? I think that's a no-brainer.
Promising review: "Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over. My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" —Brianna
2. A pack of towel clips so you don't have to constantly pick up your kitchen towels from the floor anytime you use them to dry your hands or anytime your pets or kids think it's fun to pull them down off your oven's door handle.
3. A magnetic towel since the last thing you wanna do after a tough workout at the gym is wipe your face with a towel that's been sitting on the dirty floor.
Promising reviews: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase
"Great towel for the gym. Sticks right to the dumbbells so you can wipe your sweat on each rep." —Marcus
4. A washing machine cleaning gel that you just let sit in the washing machine gasket for a few hours and then wipe away. (The mold that's been growing inside your washing machine is close to gaining sentience.) So go ahead and add your washing machine to your spring cleaning to-do list.
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove the black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel to the mold and left it to sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
5. A ceiling fan carbon air filter to catch dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. These self-adhesive filters are made from coconut shells whose lightweight structure traps particles and contaminants. Turn your ceiling fan into an air purifier!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
6. A weed puller with a long handle so you don't have to bend down to fight a weed's tough roots with your bare hands. Get your summer garden in tip-top shape!
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a family-owned small business that makes products to make gardening, weeding, and harvesting your land a little easier.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given my husband, and I bought our first house and knew nothing about caring for a yard, and boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get" —JG
7. A set of silicone Kegel weights because doing pelvic floor exercises could help you better control your bladder and have more pleasurable sex.
Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think every woman who has ever had kids should try this out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, and no more mad dashes to the restroom because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
8. A pair of eyeshadow color removal sponges that clean your makeup brushes without water so you can go from applying a neon pink eyeshadow to a bright white eyeshadow without breaking out the makeup brush shampoo OR having to dirty another brush.
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Jenae Sitzes is a fan of these sponges:
"I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful), and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So, even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
9. A pack of carborundum sponges — all you have to do is dip this sponge in water and watch as it melts stains without any harsh chemicals. Your oven, grill, pots, and microwave are in for a deep cleaning that barely requires any elbow grease.
Promising review: "Nice and thin. You'll find so many more uses for these around the house than just getting stuff off the underside of cookware! I had hard, scaly water deposits on the glass surrounding our powder room faucet (one of those fancy, highfalutin modern-looking things). I've tried everything for 4 years to get this stuff off. One day, I thought, maybe I'll try my sponges. Took it all off super easily!!!! The faucet looks like new. My only rec is to spot-test your item first before using it because it will scratch certain surfaces if you scrub too aggressively (for example, it gets the burned-on, weird stuff off of the bottom of my fave Our Place pan, but I rubbed too hard in one spot and it took the color right off lol)." —Hoarder
10. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been plaguing your home this shedding season. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I have a long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it also kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch. I love it, and I am very pleased with [how easy it is] to clean it up and throw the hair away. I give this a 5-star rating." —gcommon
11. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish because this will not only enhance your floor's and furniture's shine but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future. This will be especially useful if the winter air really dried out the wood in your home.
Promising reviews: "I use it once a year on my inside doors and cabinet doors and window frames and sills and it looks good all year long! It is my spring cleaning routine. Takes me several weeks to finish, but once you start, you can't stop because it makes such a difference!" —Pat Sikorski
"I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone. I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this, and like magic, my kitchen was brand new. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch, and they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." —tiffany b
