31 Problem-Solving Pet Products For Those Issues You’ve Been Pretending Don’t Exist

It's also great for mopping up liquid spills and squeegee-cleaning your windows!



Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago, and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs, and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle, you can use the head to do all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann

For more on how well it works, check out our FURemover rubber broom review.

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.