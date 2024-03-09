31 Problem-Solving Pet Products For Those Issues You’ve Been Pretending Don’t Exist

1. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll help erase the work your pet's claws have done on your furniture. This will polish and protect your wood!
Promising review: "I have a dog with separation anxiety, and she has scratched at the garage door and the trim around it and used that as a test area. I figured it was already needing to be replaced, and if I didn’t like the result, I wasn’t in any worse of a position. Let me tell you, I was amazed at the results! You can barely see her scratches anymore! The wood is a rich, lustrous color now; it looks, feels, and smells amazing!" —Eva J
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
2. A rubber broom so you can keep your carpet free from your purrfect pet's fur. Just because you love how soft their fur is doesn't mean you need to be walking on a rug made of it.
It's also great for mopping up liquid spills and squeegee-cleaning your windows!
Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago, and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs, and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle, you can use the head to do all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
For more on how well it works, check out our FURemover rubber broom review.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
3. And a pet hair remover because it'll help you to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in just a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "This really works. I have two German shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. This picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A litter box odor neutralizer designed to work on all types of litter. This fragrance-free powder draws fluids away from the litter while helping ensure your home doesn't smell like your kitty's latest...deposits.
5. An ear treatment formulated with 1% hydrocortisone that can help treat bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections to potentially relieve itchiness and soothe redness and inflammation.
Promising review: "My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results! I highly recommend." —Fromal16
Get it from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in three sizes).
6. A waterless pet shampoo for neutralizing odors without making your pet suffer in a tub of their mortal enemy: water. It's formulated with sensitive skin in mind and is alcohol-free and hypoallergenic. And because it's super portable, it's great for traveling!
Promising review: "Works great for our senior dog! As she has gotten older, baths have become more challenging for her, so we're glad we found this dry shampoo!" —John Beattie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and scents).
7. A lawn repair formula because your pup has marked your entire backyard as theirs to the detriment of your grass. This salt-neutralizing formula consists of a combo of mulch, seed, and soil sediment to repair spots damaged by your pooch's pee.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five sizes).
8. A pair of water-resistant car door protectors to keep your pup's sharp claws from digging into your car's upholstery as they stick their head out the window, taking in the sights.
Promising review: "Exceeded expectations in my 4Runner. Very satisfied customer. Bought this to protect the doors and especially the padded portions on the upper part of the rear doors on my 2006 4Runner. My 65-pound golden retriever puppy likes to put his paws on the door to look out, and his claws were creating permanent dents in the soft-touch plastic. Received in good condition, and the fabric is heavy-duty. They match well with the gray interior. I was skeptical they would stay in place because the tabs that go in the window channels slid in easily and don't seem to 'lock' in the window channel. In use, they work perfectly and don't move at all, even now that he is 65+ pounds. I am 100% happy with these after about a month of use, and they are holding up great with no signs of wear. Would buy again." —old john
Get it from Amazon for $20.35+ (available in three colors).
9. And a machine-washable and waterproof car seat pet cover so now your pet can comfortably lounge in the backseat and you don't have to worry about them leaving fur and dirt stains all over your once-clean seats.
It also comes with a seatbelt dog chain!
Promising review: "Just bought a new car and needed something quick to take my dog to the vet. This fits perfectly and is durable enough for two large dogs." —Melissa LaCroix
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
10. A portable Bissell multipurpose carpet cleaner that'll take care of those spots and stains on your carpets and couches from pet accidents. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: "This has made my list of top five Amazon purchases EVER. I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog-sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage from the constant flow of pups. I had been scrubbing the spots individually as they happened with a spot treatment, but I was left with discolored and stained cushions. I also didn’t feel like the scrubbing was truly getting the couch CLEAN. These cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. I am amazed! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy
Get it from Amazon for $98.
11. A gentle deshedding glove if your pet's hair has found a way onto every surface of your home. They get a nice little massage and you get to prevent your couch from becoming a mound of fur. Win-win.
Promising review: "The glove is super comfortable, and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much?!?! After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand." –AnaMaria Glavan
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A DogBuddy pooper scooper because there's an easier way to pick up your pup's poop than wrapping your hand in plastic and reaching for wet waste. With this, all you have to do is wrap a bag over the grabber and easily scoop the doo — without touching it. Then, tie the bag and drop it right in the trash! Because you can't just leave their poo on the sidewalk.
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
DogBuddy is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
Get it from DogBuddy on Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
13. And a large-capacity pooper scooper to keep your yard from looking (and smelling) like a poop factory. It's even got an adjustable handle so you don't have to bend down to pick anything up!
Promising review: “Oh my gosh. I can't believe I waited so long to buy one of these. I just wasn't sure how necessary it was, especially when I have had to buy so many other things for my now 10-month-old pup. Surely, my method of a small garden shovel and bag was good enough. But it took a while and got to be pretty tiresome, especially when I'm only out there once or twice a week. Doody rolling off the shovel before making it into the bag and whatnot...I'd finally had enough. My favorite thing about this scooper is how I can attach regular grocery store bags to the little slots on the outside. Keeps the whole process neat and tidy, and I don't have to buy any kind of special bag to make that happen. It seems very sturdy.” —Squirrel717
Get it from Amazon for