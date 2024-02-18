37 Practical Items For Making Your Life Feel Less Like A Stressful Psychological Thriller

1. A shoe stretch spray to soften and stretch tight-fitting shoes as you walk. Or, use it with a wooden shoe stretcher so you don't have to wear the shoes. Either way, stop going through the pain of breaking in leather boots.
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more information!
Promising review: "I purchased my second pair of Dr. Martens three days before I was headed to New Orleans. Seemed like a mistake, right? Maybe it would have been, if I didn't have this spray. I used it once and then walked around the house for a bit with some thick socks on. Then I sprayed the boots again, and put beer cans inside of them and let them sit overnight. I wore my NEW boots all over three different airports (thanks layovers), and all over New Orleans. These were the only boots I packed too. It could have ended up a nightmare but it didn't! My boots still have a little ways to go to be fully broken in, but definitely ahead of schedule when I compare them to my first pair. I will use this spray on every pair of boots from now to forever." —lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "HOW HAVE I LIVED WITHOUT THIS PRODUCT, OH MY GOD. I have a big Great Dane/pit bull mix with black and white fur that gets everywhere and sticks like the devil. I’ve tried fancy vacuums, lint rollers, that weird yellow sponge thing that’s supposed to be magic, crawling on my hands and knees plucking each hair one by one, nothing works. UNTIL NOW. I cannot believe my own eyes and I can’t wait to use this thing on every surface of the house and buy one for every dog owner I know. Seriously. I have a very clean home, and I can’t believe how much hair I’ve been living with in my rugs. It’s disgusting. This product is worth every dang penny." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
4. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: "I’m not typically the type to write a review, good or bad, but I had to for this one. Coffee from my Keurig had been tasting bad for a while, almost burnt tasting. These popped up on my Facebook and I decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed! I was surprised at how dirty my Keurig was! I did about five rounds last night before the water came out clear (one with the product and the rest just water). It was eye opening. This morning my coffee tasted smooth and perfect! So glad I got these and I will definitely continue purchasing them as needed." —Vickie Saladino
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
5. An electric fabric shaver to rescue furniture from pills, fuzz, and matted fibers. Get your couch back to just-bought-it condition!
The battery-operated style requires two AA batteries (not included).
Promising review: "This thing is excellent. I just 'repaired' two cashmere sweaters and one modal-blend jersey top to like-new condition. The waste compartment fills up quickly and will start clogging the blades if not emptied frequently. I will share one trick I found for emptying the area around the blades. Remove the waste compartment and hold the unit vertically over a garbage can while turning the defuzzer on. Blades will spin and the rest of the pills will fall out. Enjoy." —Fine Print Reader
Get it from Amazon for $12.30+ (available in six colors and two styles).
6. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
8. Hydrocolloid acne patches for times when you feel a pimple coming on. Wear one of these overnight and wake up to find that your acne gunk has been absorbed by the patch.
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day 2 it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decided to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
9. And some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores, and oil. Plus, it'll be weirdly satisfying to peel this off and see all the gunk hiding in your pores.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
10. A mason jar cold brew coffee maker — just add coffee grounds to the mesh filter, pour in water, and let it sit overnight. It even has a flip cap pour spout for a no-mess pour. Prep this before bed so you can have coffee first thing in the morning!
Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS. I love a nice iced coffee in the morning, and nothing beats the ease of this. I fill the filter to half, let it sit for 12–16 hours, and then take it out and have a nice iced coffee before work all week! The glass is thick and durable. Love this product." —M
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and with or without a handle).
11. A water-based instant carpet spot remover because it'll erase life's little messes in the blink of an eye. Those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains will be a thing of the past!
Promising reviews: "The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6x12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go Folex. Outstanding!" —Bob
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
12. A waterproof, double-layered cat litter mat if your kitty loves to kick their litter out of their box and onto your once-clean floor. This urine-proof and scratch-resistant mat gathers fallen litter so you can protect your floors.
Promising review: "This is the best cat litter product ever!!! It catches so much litter. It used to get all over, especially since our kitten is very enthusiastic about covering up her poop! Everywhere you stepped there was litter, no matter how often I swept! Once I started using this mat, it all changed! No more litter scattering! We have a large-size litter box, and this mat is big enough to cover the area around all sides! It’s SUPER easy to clean. Just pick up the mat, open the top, and dump out the contents into the garbage. That’s it! No vacuuming, scrubbing, washing, etc. I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Susan R.
Get it from Amazon for $14.89+ (available in two sizes and three colors).