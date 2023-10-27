22 Practical Pairs Of Boots That Aren’t Just Timbs

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

BuzzFeed writer Heather Braga loves these boots:

"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."

Promising review: "These are the first pair of Uggs I have ever purchased, and they do not disappoint! I am short (5'0") so the taller classic Uggs have always felt a little awkward or bulky for me. The ultra mini is just what I've been looking for, and I've been wearing them daily (even though it's still hot out). I'm considering a second purchase! Definitely worth every penny!" —Lexi T.

Get them from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 26 colors) and Zappos for $149.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors).