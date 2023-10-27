22 Practical Pairs Of Boots That Aren’t Just Timbs

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Columbia hiking boots with a multi-terrain traction system that make them a fall hiking must-have. These waterproof boots also feature mesh construction for breathability.
Promising review: "These boots are definitely worth the hype and positive reviews. Bought my usual size and they fit perfectly. They're great quality, comfy to wear, and have already been on numerous hikes and adventures. They're also not too clunky and go with a lot of outfits, so bonus. I am getting a backup pair for myself. Columbia is always a reliable brand." —EmilyG
Get it from Amazon for $50.87+ (available in sizes 5–12 standard, 5–11 wide, and in 15 colors).
2. A pair of mini Ugg boots known for providing comfort beyond measure. Because they have a low top, they're not only super easy to take off and put on, but they're also easy to wear with jeans since you don't have to worry about tucking anything in!
BuzzFeed writer Heather Braga loves these boots:
"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
Promising review: "These are the first pair of Uggs I have ever purchased, and they do not disappoint! I am short (5'0") so the taller classic Uggs have always felt a little awkward or bulky for me. The ultra mini is just what I've been looking for, and I've been wearing them daily (even though it's still hot out). I'm considering a second purchase! Definitely worth every penny!" —Lexi T.
Get them from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 26 colors) and Zappos for $149.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors).
3. A Western-inspired mid-calf slouchy boot because the sheriff is in town, folks! Be a prairie princess when you wear this with a dress or modernize these boots with a pair of boyfriend jeans.
Promising review: "These boots are so cute and comfortable. I wore them for a country concert and night of dancing (10ish hours total) and my feet didn't hurt at all. Love them!" —Terina
Get it from Amazon for $31.95+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in two colors).
4. Leather ankle boots designed with your sophistication in mind. Inspired by clean, architectural lines, these modern boots have a square toe and cushioned insole.
Promising review: "If you are a fan of The Glove Boot, run, don't walk to step up to The City Boot. It offers the same unique and elevated styling in rich, baby-soft leather that can be dressed up or down with jeans, pants, skirts and dresses of every length. Right out of the box, I put the signature all-day comfort to the test with nine hours of travel through two airports! LOVE." —wendlowe
Get it from Everlane for $275 (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).
5. Chunky ankle booties whose durable and non-slip outsole will make sure you never wibble wobble or fall down. These are a cute everyday boot!
Promising review: "This is the most comfortable boot I've had in very very long time. I have a bunion and the material stretches ever so slightly to accommodate. The arches and heels feel great!! I am wearing these all day long with zero problems! I plan to get them in every color!" —Francine A. Harrington
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–10 and three colors).
6. A pair of leather cowboy boots surely made for more than just walking. Pair these bad boys with jeans or even a chic shift dress!
Promising review: "Just as gorgeous as I expected and comfy, too." —Rosario V.
Get it from Amazon for $95.97+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors) and Steve Madden for $159.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors).
7. A pair of Sperry saltwater boots with a waterproof rubber shell and micro-fleece lining to keep you warm and dry on those unpredictable fall days.
Promising review: "These were perfect for my Alaskan cruise! They kept my feet warm and dry, and they didn’t hurt after a lot of walking and were super comfy." —Kira Rice
Get it from Amazon for $48.27+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).
8. A pair of combat boots with a rubber outsole and faux-fur lining that'll ensure you're always ready to go when the poo hits the fan. They've even got a built-in pocket wallet for your keys, credit cards, and/or cash.
9. Wide-calf over-the-knee boots whose slouchy silhouette will add a dash of subtle elegance to your entire 'fit. These faux-suede boots will keep you on trend and on your feet.
Promising review: "These boots are super comfortable and so beautiful that I had to get them in two colors! I totally recommend these boots if you are seeking comfort all day long and to look amazing in your OOTD!" —Ettevi
Get it from DSW for $89.99 (originally $130; available in sizes 6–12 standard, 6–12 wide, and five colors).
10. A pair of wide-calf knee-high motorcycle boots perfect for those chilly fall and winter days where the wind tries to steal all the warmth from your legs. Made from 100% vegan leather, these boots also feature a cushioned footbed so you can comfortably walk when your motorcycle's in the shop.
Promising review: "I was hesitant about these boots when I first tried them on because they initially felt too narrow. But after walking around for a while my feet just melted in and I forgot I was wearing boots at all. They are not only comfortable but so stylish and cute and go with so many outfits." —JT
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 10 colors).
11. A pair of luxe leather Michael Kors knee-high boots because they have a breathable textile lining and insole so your feet can stay warm and comfy without overheating.
Promising review: "I love the look and feel of these boots! I couldn’t wait to wear them; they are very comfortable to have for a day of walking while still looking stylish. They’re part of my favorites for the winter now." —Anonymous
Get it from Zappos for $225 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in two colors).
12. Low-wedge booties if you're too afraid of heights to adventure wearing a high heel. These have a lightly padded insole and feature a lace-up closure for easy on and off.
Promising review: "I’m not generally a heels kind of girl because a) I’m already tall, and b) I walk in them like a newborn deer. But these were super cute and they are wedges so I don’t have to worry about being off balance. I absolutely love them, super comfortable and a great staple for any fall wardrobe!! Love pairing them with some faux leather leggings and an oversized sweater!" —Kylie
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors).
13. A pair of waterproof Sorel Chelsea boots since they're practically just super stylish rain boots. They also provide warmth and support so you can wear them on cold rainy days. I'm telling you, you're gonna wanna get 'em in every color!
Promising review: "I am a teacher and was looking for boots that would be comfortable enough to wear when standing all day and these were perfect. These are high quality boots and they’re stylish as well. Love them!" —Cindy M Hammond
Get it from Amazon for $167.26+ (available in sizes 5–12 and six colors).
14. A pair of insulated mid-calf winter boots for braving the snow that will inevitably come your way. These boots have a water-resistant shell and a grippy-textured outsole so you can stay dry and on your feet without slipping and sliding on slippery surfaces.
Promising review: "I really love these boots! It was recommended to size up a half-size and I found this to be accurate. I usually wear a 7.5 but I bought an 8 and they fit perfect with regular socks and there is also room for a thick pair of wool socks. They are waterproof and warm when I am out shoveling or snow-blowing my driveway. The best part for me is they have good traction and are not heavy and clunky. I wouldn't say they offer much support but I just put my orthotic inserts inside." —Lisa Z
Get it from Amazon for $46.74+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
15. A pair of leather block-heel ankle boots with a vintage ~vibe~. You'll wanna wear these all year-round, and the good thing is...you can!
Promising review: "They're just like in the photos. Good leather and great quality. It's such a timeless staple piece I'll hopefully keep forever." —Carla Farr Montel
Get it from our Goodful shop for $260 (available in sizes EU 38–44).