29 Over-Achieving Products Reviewers Say They’ll Use “Forever”

1. A garbage guard if you've ever opened your trash can and were welcomed by a host of pests. These not only kill insects, but they also prevent future infestations. And don't worry, it's completely odorless (though I can't say that about your trash).
Promising review: "We had flies everywhere: outside, in the house, in the garage. But primarily in our outdoor trash cans! Consistently had maggots on trash day. So gross. Bought these and thoroughly washed inside of our trash can before installing, and our fly problem has been gone since. No reappearance. Amazing! I will forever keep this product stocked in my garage." —Brooke Williams
2. A water-based instant carpet spot remover because all of life's little messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
3. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok. I was skeptical but decided to go ahead and give it a shot. I’ll be 42 this month, and I’ve noticed small fine lines starting to show around my eyes. I’m in total awe of the improvement I already see in my skin. My pores appear smaller, my fine lines seem to be fading, and I had a nurse at the hospital tell me that I’m glowing. All skepticism is gone. I will be using this product forever!" —Ieti Teo
4. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts. You may truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for about a month and a half now. I struggled really badly with breakouts. Nothing worked. Really didn’t think this would work. And boy was I wrong! I’m completely clear and haven’t struggled since using this! I started to clear up about two weeks into using it. Just ordered my second bottle for when my first is gone! Will forever use! 10/10!!!" —Kelsey
5. A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil so wash day for your little one is waaaay easier.
Promising review: "I have been struggling with my toddler’s super curly hair. (my hair is hopelessly straight). Bath time hair-brushing lead to meltdown-level screaming no matter how gentle I tried to be, y’all. It was constantly super tangled in the back where he shifted on his pillow at night. This spray at night before bed and occasionally as a refresh in the morning has COMPLETELY changed his hair. There’s no more fight to brush his hair at bath time! I just wish it were available in bulk because I will be buying this spray forever. It even helps my preteen’s wavy hair; she’s obsessed with it, too." —LDacy
6. A splurge-worthy reparative K18 leave-in hair mask with biotech-powered peptides if you need help with damage caused by bleach, color, or heat.
Promising review: "LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! I have long, thick dyed hair, and this is a MUST! I’ve been using this product 3x a week for a month and see such a difference. Really helped to repair my ends which was my concern. This will forever be in my haircare routine!" —Angela315
7. Or a more inexpensive in-shower hair protein treatment that some reviewers swear is just as good. It's designed to condition and repair dry, damaged, and over-processed hair in just 5–20 minutes. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I saw this product mentioned in so many articles about cheap products that are great. I don't know what took me so long to purchase this, but I am kicking myself for waiting!! My hair is DAMAGED. Beyond fried. I've bleached it so many times. I am consistently changing my hair color, and while the semi-permanent dyes don't hurt it, the bleach sure does! My hair always feels like straw. My hair looks and feels INCREDIBLE!!! It is so soft and I am just absolutely in love! This will forever be used by me from now on!" —Krystle
8. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I have searched high and far for an eye cream that does this much! I have sensitive skin but I also have dark circles and wrinkles. This eye cream feels so good and actually works! I feel like my wrinkles have significantly decreased and my under eye circles have diminished extensively. I will keep buying this product forever!!" —Rebecca
9. A jetted tub cleaner scientifically engineered to get all the yuck from soap and body oil buildup out of your tub's jets in 15 minutes!
Promising review: "Holy crap, this stuff works and the name speaks for itself. I’m a big cleaner and I always clean my jetted tub after every use. We rent our house and when we moved in, I used bleach to clean out the lines. Recently though I noticed a bit of mold in the jets so I snagged this. As soon as the water hit the first jet I started to see 'sludge' come out and start to clump. As it reached higher I was mortified. Once I turned the jets ON dear lord, it was over. I wanted to throw up. This stuff WORKS and I will forever buy it until I no longer have a jet tub." —Charlie
10. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: "We have well water and my dishwasher had very bad hard water stains. Used one tablet and couldn’t believe it! Used a second one the next week and it was even better! This is one product that I’m glad I tried and will keep using forever!" —Tasha Marie Hupp
11. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.
Promising review: "This stuff works really well. My cabinets had dry spots on them. This cleaned everything right up and gave them new life. I will be using this forever on my wood products." —Kindle Customer
12. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "I absolutely hate cleaning my shower. I'd rather clean my toilet 10 times than blow my back out cleaning my shower once. Prior to this I was using drill brushes and a suite of different chemicals, which still managed to be highly labor intensive and never got my shower truly 'clean.' This stuff gets it shiny, and I'll be using this forever." —Jake
13. A pair of reusable nipple pasties for those 'fits you just don't wanna wear an uncomfortable bra with. These have thin edges that don't appear under clothing and use a medical-grade adhesive that's gentle on skin.
Promising review: "So I decided to put these to the ultimate test for 4th of July underneath my white, semi-sheer swimsuit. I wore them out in the Florida heat in the ocean all day and they did not budge or peel off. I thought for sure these would take skin off by the time I got home because I just couldn't believe they stayed on the entire day (humidity is real). I was able to remove them with ease. I washed them with warm water and soap and let them dry and the next day they were super sticky like they were brand new out of the package again. Buying these forever." —Marisa
14. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "Where has this been my whole life! I’ve been a mummy for decades! Dead skin floating everywhere, super itchy, my skin was so patchy and parched. All this gray gross nasty flesh came peeling away from my body and I was glowing!! Like actually radiating new young skin! My expectations were absolutely fulfilled and I will forever use these." —Erin okelly
15. A vegan rice water shampoo bar if you're looking for something that'll be kind to your curls *and* the planet. This sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo can also help prevent the splitting of dry and color-treated hair.
Promising reviews: "I have been using for about 3 months now, and I have the best hair of my life. I use it with the rice water conditioner. I LOVE the smell. I wish the whole world smelled like this shampoo. It lathers great, and rinses easily and completely. The first time I used it my husband said 'Ooo, your hair is so shiny.' My forever shampoo." —Nathan Long
