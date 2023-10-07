BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    No Need To Be Embarrassed, These 30 Items Will Help You With Your Very Human Problems

    Throw away the shame, and add these helpful tools to your cart.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.

    Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." 

    Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.

    Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90.

    2. A nose wax kit because tweezing individual nose hairs is just...no. Safely remove nose hairs and know that they'll stay away longer.

    Reviewer with the sticks inside their nostrils
    Reviewer's used wax sticks full of nostril hair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But of course it's your body and if you want to wax your nose hairs you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.

    This kit includes: 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.

    Promising reviews: "This is the easiest to use, and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid. 😉" —Jackie Phillips

    "The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." —Julie J.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.39.

    3. An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup. Reviewers noted that the process was not only easy but comfortable, too.

    reviewer image of the bottle
    reviewer image of two clumps of earwax next to a nickel for size comparison
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie

    Get it from Amazon for $29.45.

    4. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!

    before photo of a reviewer's cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands-down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    5. An easy-to-use tonsil stone remover — if you've been struggling with bad breath and brushing your teeth, scraping your tongue, and using mouthwash aren't working, you may have tonsil stones. Don't worry about scratching your throat; each attachment has a silicone tip to slip safely behind your tonsils.

    the kit and all the tools included
    Reviewer holding a tonsil stone they removed using the kit
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    These also come with an LED light to get right to the source of the problem.

    Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyways, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    6. A stainless-steel tongue scraper to get rid of all the funky bacteria that's been causing bad breath. Stay plaque-free with this gentle tool.

    before image of reviewer's yellow tongue
    after image of reviewer's now clean and pink tongue
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me

    Get it from Amazon for $8.17+ (available in larger pack sizes).

    7. A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm formulated with beeswax, eucalyptus, and macadamia oil for nourishing, moisturizing, and protecting against dryness, discomfort, and irritants.

    Photo of reviewer's foot after one application
    Same reviewer's foot after four weeks of consistent application, which is now completely healed and free of the red rash
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom

    Get it from Amazon for $36.32 (clip the coupon on the product page to get 5% off this price).

    8. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!

    reviewer image of a stainless steel sink half covered in dark stains and the other half completely clean
    reviewer before image of an oven covered in grease stains
    after image of the same oven now completely clean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla

    "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    9. A stainless-steel toenail clipper similar to the ones podiatrists use for getting rid of stubborn, thick nails (as well as ingrown nails) without pain or discomfort.  

    Reviewer holding up the small plier-shaped toenail clippers with pointed edges
    www.amazon.com

    Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing: "Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."

    Promising review: "We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result as it took care of his painful problem! Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" —T.S.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    10. A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of natural oils that'll help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Its skin-renewal formula will also help fade acne scars, surgery scars, and so much more!

    before and after reviewer images of scarring on hand that disappears
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love everything about it, especially applying it at night after a relaxing bath, right before going to bed. It smells wonderful and my skin feels like baby skin." —Derek Schmiedel

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).

    11. A Squatty Potty if you need a little help ~doing the doo~. You'll be amazed at how much quicker and easier this part of the day becomes.

    a reviewer photo of the stool in front of a toilet
    a model sitting on a toilet with their feet on the squatty potty
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    If you want more Squatty Potty content before making the best purchase of your life, check out our Squatty Potty review.

    Promising review: "I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk." —P.W.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (get the acrylic version for $79.99 or the teak wood version for $55.99). 

    12. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to prevent breakouts. Truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.

    a reviewer photo of their skin with many blemishes
    a photo of the same reviewer with their skin now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue. I will most definitely continue to use the product!" —Lauren Erickson

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to get $2 off this price). 

    13. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.

    Reviewer's progression photos showing the pads removed a wart on their finger
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.

    Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29.