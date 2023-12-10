22 Home Gifts To Make Them Feel Like They're Living In The Lap Of Luxury

1. A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll make leaving bed nearly impossible! And since one side is faux fur and the other side is velvet, they'll be cozy no matter which one they choose.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pompom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
2. Or a super-breathable Sijo eucalyptus bedding set so silky soft, they'll be nodding off to sleep in no time. Night sweats will be a relic of yesteryear, because everything in this set is made of a cooling thermal-regulating material. We love to see it.
Pair with a Sijo duvet cover!
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this set: "Both the sheets and duvet cover are made of 100% eucalyptus lyocell/Tencel. The eucalyptus is naturally sourced and not treated with harmful dyes or chemicals. Also, they're built to last! I look forward to leaving these in my will to my various grandkids. These sheets are the most breathable sheets I've had in my life. I'm an incredibly hot sleeper, which is further aggravated by living in a NYC apartment building where the cast-iron radiators will really kick in during the middle of the night. When it comes to their level of smooth, it feels just as great running my hand over my flat sheet as slipping underneath it at night. I've had lots of soft sheets in my day, including the kind that feel like a T-shirt material that truly were very nice on my college dorm mattress. But nothing's compared to these. So really, these might've ruined other sheets for me."
Get the four-piece set from Amazon for $185+ (available in sizes full–California king and 10 colors).
3. An Alexa-compatible Echo Dot compact smart speaker to read them the news, tell them the weather, play their favorite playlist, turn on the lights, and so much more!
Promising review: "This has changed my life. I get up in the morning and ask Alexa the news and the weather. Done! Then as I am cooking I ask Alexa to set a timer! Then as my hands are dirty I ask Alexa to add eggs and milk to the shopping list! I go to the store and the Alexa shopping list is on my phone. Life is so much easier!!!! I would feel lost without this convenience!!" —Jan Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
4. A modern pet hammock because their purring friend deserves a little luxe livin' too. And they know their kitty will be comfy because it's made of a breathable material that'll keep them feeling cool.
Promising review: “This hammock enables a lazy cat to live their best possible life. My cat leaves his hammock only to eat, mess up a freshly cleaned litter box, and chase cat toys.” —LanternRouge
Get it from Amazon for $25.40+ (available in several sizes and six colors).
5. An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba that they can schedule to clean their floors so they don't have to. Its advanced sensors will help it learn to navigate their home so it can get under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. It also has multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt on carpet and hardwood floors. Clean smarter, not harder.
Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1,100-square-foot condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $179.99.
6. A luxe towel warmer so they can always wrap themselves in warmth and comfort. I mean, a towel that feels like it just came out of the dryer? Right when they step out of the shower? I think that's gonna be a "yes, thank you!"
It heats up in just one minute and reaches the highest temperature in just six minutes. It *also* has up to 60 minutes of heating time.
Promising review: "Not only is this great for robes and towels (the dogs greatly appreciate it too after a bath) but blankets, socks, and jammies are awesome too. There’s even a holder inside the lid that allows you to place fragrance discs in for adding a lavender scent for bedtime. Definitely worth the investment for pampering yourself." —K. Evans
Get it from Amazon for $106.99+ (available in two colors).
7. A set of pink and gold cooking utensils to help them get their Gordon Ramsay on with a little more flair. These stylish and durable pieces are made with nonstick silicone so cleanup is a breeze.
This set includes: a spoon, a turner, a spatula, tongs, a ladle, a whisk, and a matching holder.
Promising review: “They are true-to-color blush pink and gold. Matches my kitchen perfectly! I have used these almost everyday for cooking and baking and they have held up awesome!! I was afraid of peeling but they haven't peeled and I have put them in the dishwasher several times. Would definitely recommend.” —Trudy Anne
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
8. A sleek ultrasonic humidifier because it lasts for up to 40 hours, which means they can have either cool or warm mist humidification for about two days. It also features a no-leak design and an auto mode that senses the humidity in a room and allows them to select a preferred level depending on their comfort level. They'll just add their favorite essential oils and sit back and relax.
Oh, and its sleep mode has a breathing exercise you can follow along with to help you fall asleep.
Promising review: "The Miko humidifier had all the features I was looking for and more. It will run continuously. I have the remote by my bed when I forget to put it in sleep mode. Sometimes I do the breathing exercise which is a nice touch. I don't hear it running. It automatically keeps the humidity at my desired level." —BFG
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
9. A luxuriously minimalist Tushy spa bidet that'll allow them to adjust the water temperature for optimal tushy comfort. They won't be able to go back to just regular ole toilet paper ever again.
Promising review: "I always see reviews for these with people stating that they wish they'd have made the switch to a bidet MUCH sooner. I seriously hate using other bathrooms that are not equipped with a bidet. Wishing I had made this purchase long ago and joined the clean butt club!" —Klint
Get it from Amazon for $116.95+ (available in eight colors).
10. A chic, high-pressure rainfall shower head so they can close their eyes and pretend they got caught in a storm. A very cleansing storm.
Promising review: "I was able to install this item rather easily; my old head was harder to get off than this head was to install. The wrench that is provided is adequate along with the use of your hands; no other wrench is needed. I would just make sure you do not tighten very much. No pipe tape was needed with my installation. I love the adjustable arm, the flow of the water, and how relaxing it feels after a rough day to stand underneath and enjoy the water flow over your body." —ozatlarge
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and four finishes).
11. A luxe automatic spice grinder for topping off their home-cooked meals with salt or pepper. They'll be glad to keep this cool mill on their kitchen counter or dining room table. It even has interchangeable salt and pepper pods!
Promising review: "I just got one of these snazzy kitchen gadgets, and now every time I use it I think to myself, "How was I living life before this thing?!" It finely grinds salt down to that nice flaky texture, and then easy pops out the pod if I want to use pepper. I even got a different type of pod ideal for more oily spices (think mustard or flax seed). Now I am looking for reasons to use this thing... Salt on cake???" —Kayla Suazo
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (comes with two interchangeable pods; available in six colors).
12. A contemporary-looking Bissell air purifier whose three-stage filtration system — which, of course, features a HEPA filter — is designed to capture 99.7% of particles to help remove dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from the air. This Energy Star-rated purifier is also quite quiet on its lowest of five speeds, so they don't have to worry about it ruining their reading time.
Promising review: “I live in a two-story, 1,700-square-foot house in the Lake Tahoe Basin, which is constantly inundated with smoke from wildfires in the summer. This air purifier is a game changer. It purges the smoke in my whole house in under an hour when I set the speed on five. The noise is not particularly uncomfortable even at that setting, but there are four other lower speeds plus Auto. I leave it set on Auto overnight and always wake up to clean air. There is a helpful air quality index meter that monitors the progress of the purifying action and lets you choose the best speed setting, or, set on Auto, the unit self-adjusts to the best speed. The meter is also accompanied by a color-coded light that gives you a rough idea of the air quality. This Bissell is indispensable for this area. I would definitely recommend it to my neighbors.” —KM
Get it from Amazon for $180.77.
13. A modern, rechargeable electric wine opener because their kitchen deserves a boozy upgrade. No more twisting and twisting and hoping the cork doesn't snap in two.
Several reviewers who experience arthritis and other pain issues with their hands revealed that this thing comes in extra handy!
Promising review: "This bottle opener is so convenient. It looks great, works awesome, and has a long battery life. Not much else to say. We love this bottle opener. We can also leave it off the charger for a while with no problem using it days later." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
14. A sleek Beast countertop blender designed to reduce vibrations and noise so they can make their favorite smoothies and soups without waking up the entire neighborhood.
This made Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list! And my coworker Maitland Quitmeyer swears by it too. Check out her full Beast blender review for more deets!
Promising review: “There are so many things to love about this blender! Its sleek design, quiet motor, and overall look makes you proud to place it on your kitchen countertop. The most impressive part of the Beast is its blending power. The one-minute interval program is the perfect length of time to ensure all of your ingredients are fully blended — no need to shake the bottle or re-blend multiple times!” —Allison K.
Get it from Amazon for $140.25 (available in three colors).
15. A glamorous two-tier gold-colored bar cart so they can add a ~spirited splash~ to their home. They'll feel super fancy reaching for their gin from this golden beauty.
Promising review: "This worked out so well in my house! It was definitely shorter than I expected, but it is so cute and fits everything I need. I did end up having to get an extra rack for the top for more wine storage. If you need a cute little bar car for some alcohol and mostly design aesthetic, this is your bar cart!" —Katelin
Get it from Amazon for $84.14+ (available in six colors).
16. A sleek, high-performance Branch office chair whose adjustable lumbar rest will make it so they never actually wanna get up, even if they're done with their workday. The armrests are removable and the back of this chair features 3D knit that allows for breathability.
Promising review: "This chair is such a game-changer for me; since I started using it, my back and hips feel SO much better! The cute color doesn't hurt either :)" —Anonymous
Shipping info: Ships for free in 1–3 business days. Delivery usually takes between 1–5 business days.
Get it from Branch for $549+ (available in six colors).
17. A cool automatic water fountain that'll entice their furry friends to stay hydrated by keeping their water in constant circulation.
Promising review: “This is such a pretty fountain! I love the light inside and how it looks so sleek and blends in with my home. My pets immediately took to it as well. I definitely recommend.” —Shaka
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three styles).
18. A cute and compact beauty fridge to keep their favorite skincare products chilled so they feel super cool and lush when they apply them to their skin.
Promising review: “This is one of the best treats I have ever bought for myself. If you are someone that loves skincare and has a ritual, it is just a delight to be able to place your products in here and have them be so cool and refreshing. I keep all of my serums, moisturizers, eye creams, eye masks, facial sprays, lip masks and my rose quartz facial and eye roller in here. It's literally heavenly! It also keeps you from using too much product because of how firm it keeps them just a few dabs and your face is set.” —Makara Berry
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in seven colors/patterns).
19. A gold-colored watering can and mister as functional as it is decorative. These are sure to POP against the green of all their plants!
Promising review: "This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." —MC Phillips
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information