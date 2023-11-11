If You Have A Problem That Makes You Cringe, The Solution Is Probably On This List Of 40 Products

1. A pack of hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: “These patches are the only reliable way to shrink an existing pimple. I always get pimples that swell up but won’t come to a head. I’ve tried all the lotions, creams, salves, hot compresses, etc. Nothing worked on existing pimples. But these patches take the swelling right down. For really bad ones, it sometimes takes a couple of days of wearing the patches. But it will go away (much faster than the one to two weeks it always takes if I just do nothing). Plus the patch keeps you from touching or picking at it.” —snowmentality
2. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
3. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that can help relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
4. A pack of mint-flavored canker sore covers for creating a protective barrier around the sore so it can potentially heal faster. These tablets were designed to provide quick relief, speed up recovery, and prevent outbreaks. Plus, they can be worn while eating!
Promising review: "I’ve dealt with canker sores my entire life, and they seem to pop up at the worst possible times and places in my mouth (inner bottom lip especially, ouch). I break these tablets in half because that’s all I usually need, and it stretches out the box amount. Usually within a day, it’s on a fast track to healing. I’ll never go without again!" —J
5. A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors if you're looking to exfoliate your skin while getting rid of peach fuzz. These are also perfect for shaping your brows when you don't have the time to individually pluck each hair.
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least a two to three times week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
6. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
7. A bottle of dandruff shampoo made with ketoconazole to help relieve and control flaking, scaling, and itching caused by dandruff. Clean and clear scalps for all!
Promising review: "If I could give this product more than 5 stars then I would!! My husband has suffered from extreme dandruff/psoriasis for years to the point that he would pick constantly at his scalp. I would be able to visually see large sores and peeling skin chunks constantly no matter what shampoo/treatment he would use. I found this product by chance and told my husband about it, who was willing to give it a chance (he’d more than given up on finding a solution to his problem at this point). After two shampoos he said that he absolutely noticed a difference and did not feel that he had to scratch his scalp. His sores healed within a week and now he has a clean, itch- and flake-free scalp! This stuff worked absolute wonders for us and I would recommend to anyone with slight dandruff issues to extreme psoriasis conditions!" —Tabitha C.
8. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
9. A pack of six citrus-scented washing machine cleaner tablets because no one wants to toss dirty clothes into a dirty machine. The tablets dissolve to remove any residue that may have built up, so you can be sure your favorite blanket comes out smelling fresh!
Promising review: "This is the simplest way to clean your washer. You just throw it in and put it on cleaning cycle. It is incredibly simple and satisfying seeing what it breaks down and removes each time. I like to try to do one every two weeks to once a month depending on my wash loads." —Batman
10. A bottle of conditioning nail and cuticle repair oil that'll help soften cuticles and strengthen your nails when used daily.
Promising review: "After my acrylics came off during quarantine, I wanted to make my natural nails stronger as they had had acrylics on them constantly for the better part of two years. I searched around Amazon and gave this product a try. I'm glad I did. I started using it twice a day, once in the morning and once toward the end of my workday. I'm down to once every few days now and my nails are much stronger after the past two months. I'll continue to use it until I can get back to the salon." —Alice B.
11. A vegan and cruelty-free First Aid Beauty bump eraser scrub made with 10% AHA to help you deal with any "chicken skin" flareups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling smooth and moisturized!
Promising review: "Amazing! I am so happy to say this product is a game-changer! I have always been so embarrassed of the extremely red and bumpy skin on my arms above my elbow. I've tried tons of products with zero sign of improvement. I always moisturize daily and nothing has ever helped. I have used this product two times and the skin on my arms is almost all the same color and the bumps are gone! I could cry I am so grateful for this product. It doesn't have any kind of smell which is perfect cause I can pair it with any moisturizer I like." —Lynn
12. A stainless-steel odor absorber for help getting rid of unwanted smells on your hands. If you've just cooked a huge meal with fish, onions, and garlic and your hands smell like all of the above, you're gonna wanna add this to your cart immediately.
Promising review: "Works wonders. I was very impressed. Tried using it after cutting meats, fish, and onions, and it really works well. No smelly hands at all. If you’re in the kitchen a lot, get yourself one. You won’t regret it." —Sweety mum
13. A nose wax kit because tweezing individual nose hairs is just...no. Safely remove nose hairs and know that they'll stay away longer.
The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But of course it's your body and if you want to wax your nose hairs you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.
This kit includes: 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.
Promising reviews: "This is the easiest to use, and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid. 😉" —Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." —Julie J.
14. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
15. Or a vegan urea foot cream to rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet. Get ready to strut your stuff!
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, and callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft beautiful skin!" —Natalie
