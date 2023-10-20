34 Products That’ll Satisfy Your Shopping Itch

1. A set of divided snack serving bowls so you can easily have two snacks at once without having to dirty two dishes.
These are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe!
Jarratt Industries is an Arkansas-based small business established in 2008 that specializes in unique home, kitchen, and outdoor products.
Promising review: "Bought these bowls for our RV but loved them so much we have some for our house, too. Great for dipping. We love chicken wings; we'll put ranch in one side and buffalo in the other. Seafood = tartar in one side, cocktail in the other. Ketchup and mustard for corn dogs. The list goes on and on!" —Keith Earl
Get a set of four from Jarratt Industries on Amazon for $17 (also available in a set of six).
2. And a super clever two-sided travel cup that has two compartments you can fill with different beverages. If you need your iced coffee but also need H2O to stay hydrated, this is probably the cup for you. I'm saying "probably," but I mean "definitely."
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
3. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your skin. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
4. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.08 (available in two scents).
5. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "If you suffer from dry and damaged hair this is a must! I usually don’t write reviews. Honestly, I don’t write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I’ve had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, the ends feel healthy, it doesn’t feel like I’m touching hay anymore. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then washed it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" —Diego Jimenez
Get it from Amazon for $7.38.
6. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and... It'll likely even catch the fur your vacuum keeps missing.
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. A double hammock that comes with a stand because the sun has been begging you to take a nap outside.
Promising review: "This is hands-down the best purchase I have made in YEARS. I use this hammock as my bed replacement and I have never looked back. As a matter of fact, I still snuggle in every night and have myself a little contented sigh of GRATITUDE because I KNOW I will sleep well. I don't mean sleep like a baby (right!) I mean sleep like a teenager at noon: mouth open, drooling, and totally OUT." —Dawn Grubb
Get it from Amazon for $63.54+ (available in five colors/patterns).
8. A super-hydrating (and super splurge-worthy) Alpyn Beauty moisturizer whose vegan formula also contains ceramides and squalane to help brighten your skin and protect against damage caused by free radicals. This luxe moisturizer melts into your skin, leaving behind a velvety finish.
It's also fragrance-free and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Older, sensitive skin here. I love this cream. Skin improved quickly. Very helpful for minor sun damage. Goes on smoothly. Absorbs quickly. I dd not experience any flushing or redness, which has been an issue with other products." —TreefrogsGA
Get it from Amazon for $60.
9. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "Seriously, you need this game! We've played from ages 11–60+ with three to five players in many different settings. You'll laugh and laugh, guaranteed. We play this at home for family game nights, give it as gifts, and take on trips for fun evenings of hanging out. Each player will develop a unique style of playing and there will be goofy strategizing against the player who always seems to win. This inevitably ends in at least one player laughing so hard that they can't keep up and then the chain reaction starts. Always a great hit!" —SKK
Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $9.84.
10. Burn After Writing — self-reflection journal with an amazing twist: Burn your confessions once you're done writing them! One reviewer even noted that this book is "a wonderful way to let go."
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
11. A flexible adjustable mister so you can bend it in the perfect direction and shape to make sure you and your guests get some targeted lovin'.
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
Get it from Amazon for $30.89.
12. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that'll help remove dark spots and fine lines.
13. A v cool 3D digital clock if you have difficulty reading the small-ish font on "regular" clocks and want something that looks both a little vintage and futuristic to help you tell the time. You can also use it to show the date, temperature, or as a snooze alarm. Plus, it'll adjust its brightness to the light in the room where it's placed.
Promising review: "Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night-light, as well! We love it (my wife especially) and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" —Kevin Millard-Smead
Get it from Amazon for $17.09+ (available in seven styles).
14. A Solawave red light therapy wand because it provides four treatments in one: microcurrent, red light therapy, face massage, and therapeutic warmth. Over time, this device may help reduce the appearance of dark circles, blemishes, puffy eyes, and crow's feet.
Solawave is an LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis loves this wand:
"This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!"
Get it from Amazon for $86.50+ (available in two colors) or straight from Solawave for $149 (available in two colors).