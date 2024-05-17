38 Things That'll Help You Say Goodbye To Pesky Home Problems

1. A bottle of bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner because it'll clean your shower of any soap scum and grime. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
2. Or a fast-acting mold and mildew remover for everywhere else — all you have to do is spray and watch as stains melt away. No scrubbing required here either!
3. A garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
4. A powerful lemon-scented shower door cleaner to get rid of soap scum and hard water stains, because right now your shower door looks like a surrealist painting in a horror movie. Get the sparkling shine you deserve!
Promising review: "Holy cow I've been trying to get my clear glass shower doors clean using other products and to no avail. This product is AMAZING! Worth every penny! You will not be sorry you bought this. After using this product to get the doors sparkling clean I also used the Rain-X Shower Door Repellent to keep water stains from building up again so that it doesn't have to be cleaned as often. Buy them both. You won't be sorry." —MellyB
5. A pet odor and stain remover so you can finally and fully reclaim your home from years old dark spots on your couch and the scent of cat pee emanating from your rug.
6. Or a pack of stain removal pads for getting rid of those pesky pet stains by simply setting a pad down and stepping on it. No scrubbing needed! They'll lift away even the most set-in stains!
Promising review: “These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet that has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least a half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward.” —Lisa Koivu
7. A roll of 12 handmade reusable towels since reaching for a paper towel and realizing you've completely run out is actually an avoidable problem. Replace your not-so-eco-friendly paper towels with these!
8. Four Bed Bands to keep your sheets from slipping and sliding off your bed every time you dare to shift your weight in your sleep.
9. A pack of six citrus-scented washing machine cleaner tablets because no one wants to toss dirty clothes into a dirty machine. The tablets dissolve to remove any residue that may have built up, so you can be sure your favorite blanket comes out smelling fresh!
Promising review: "I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me." —Maggie Dennis
10. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's shine, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.
Promising review: "I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone. I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this and like magic my kitchen was brand new. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch and they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." —tiffany b
11. A set of wood-repairing markers and wax sticks if your furniture or floors are covered with annoyingly huge scratches. Just take one of these markers and color over any imperfections!
12. A pack of Gorilla Grip rug grippers whose adhesive pads will keep your rugs from wandering across the floor. They'll also help prevent the corners of your rug from staying permanently curled upward.
13. A set of bedsheet detanglers so you don't have to spend hours in the jungle of your laundry trying to not get devoured by fitted sheets. These will also ensure your sheets actually dry instead of coming out like a moist hair ball.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets — which you may recognize from Shark Tank!
Promising review: "I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet, so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
14. A plant-based stainless steel cleaning kit made with lavender essential oil that's safe to use on all of your stainless steel appliances and will also leave behind a protective barrier to help resist smudges and fingerprints, so you don't have to clean as often.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small biz whose cleaning products blend safe-to-use plant-based ingredients with aromatherapeutic scents!
Promising review: “I am a sloppy person by nature, so God only knows why I decided to get stainless steel appliances that are constantly riddled with my greasy finger prints. Once I saw that this kit came with a microfiber cloth, I added it to my cart and checked out without delay. Fast-forward to its arrival at my house. I took it out of the box, directed a few sprays at my fridge, and used the microfiber cloth to wipe with the grain of the stainless steel. My fridge was SHINING! GLOWING! I couldn't believe how good it looked. This cleaner works so well that it some how repels my finger prints and I'm not spraying down my doors every time I touch them.” —Jessica Groves
