    38 Things That'll Help You Say Goodbye To Pesky Home Problems

    If you've been looking for a solution, it's likely on this list.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A bottle of bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner because it'll clean your shower of any soap scum and grime. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!

    reviewer image of dirty and stained shower floor
    after image of the same shower completely clean
    Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and in packs of two).

    2. Or a fast-acting mold and mildew remover for everywhere else — all you have to do is spray and watch as stains melt away. No scrubbing required here either!

    reviewer before and after pictures of a white fence; before it is green and covered in mildew, and after it is clean and white
    Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I sprayed it on my old brick exterior steps that are under trees, and wow! Within two minutes I could see immediate results. They haven't looked that good in over 20 years. I then sprayed a paver walkway and had the same results! I had some left over and sprayed the green moss covering my large deck, and it was gone instantly. I'm now ordering another one and then I'm heading out to the driveway and brick walls bordering it. Thanks for making my life a little easier." —Beverly Mabbitt

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).

    3. garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.

    reviewer image of the glisten dishwashing tablet foaming up in the sink
    Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS

    Get a box (good for four uses) from Amazon for $8.

    4. A powerful lemon-scented shower door cleaner to get rid of soap scum and hard water stains, because right now your shower door looks like a surrealist painting in a horror movie. Get the sparkling shine you deserve!

    before reviewer image of a cloudy and stained shower door
    after image of the same shower door now completely clean and see-through
    Promising review: "Holy cow I've been trying to get my clear glass shower doors clean using other products and to no avail. This product is AMAZING! Worth every penny! You will not be sorry you bought this. After using this product to get the doors sparkling clean I also used the Rain-X Shower Door Repellent to keep water stains from building up again so that it doesn't have to be cleaned as often. Buy them both. You won't be sorry." —MellyB

    Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

    5. A pet odor and stain remover so you can finally and fully reclaim your home from years old dark spots on your couch and the scent of cat pee emanating from your rug.

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business making everything you and your pet need to live a clean and fun life. From treats to toys, they've got what you need!

    Promising review: “I never write reviews but I'm writing one for this amazing spray!! I know what you're thinking, I thought the same: That's an awful lot to pay for a bottle of spray cleaner. I get it, and it's worth every penny!!! I have two large dogs who are potty-trained, however my niece accidentally shut them in one of the spare rooms while we were upstairs (bless her tiny heart) so they took it upon themselves to hate-pee allllll over the carpet in there!! When we finally took a black light to the carpet, we discovered the true horror of our situation; CSI crime scenes had nothing on us! We tried EVERYTHING. I found this product, read the reviews, and hit the 'buy now' button with all of my hope riding on Prime shipping and a spray bottle. NO ODOR, NO STANK, LIGHT CLEAN SMELL BUT NO FAKE FLOWERY COATED AIR!!!! This stuff is a MIRACLE!!!” —N. Garcia

    Get it from Rocco & Roxie on Amazon for $15.+ (available in two sizes).

    6. Or a pack of stain removal pads for getting rid of those pesky pet stains by simply setting a pad down and stepping on it. No scrubbing needed! They'll lift away even the most set-in stains!

    reviewer image of a line of soiled stain removal pads
    Promising review: “These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet that has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least a half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward.” —Lisa Koivu 

    Get 20 pads from Amazon for $27.49.

    7. A roll of 12 handmade reusable towels since reaching for a paper towel and realizing you've completely run out is actually an avoidable problem. Replace your not-so-eco-friendly paper towels with these!

    three handmade reusable towel rolls with three different designs
    Cozy Simple Living / Etsy

    Cozy Simple Living is a small Etsy shop hand crafting reusable towels and napkins to help you transition into a paperless household.

    Promising review: “These are so great! I thought it would be a hard transition, but to be honest I love these more than normal paper towels!! They're more durable, and absorbent, making them good for multiple uses!! I highly recommend this seller. Shipping was fast and everything was perfect!” —Bryana Allen 

    Get it from Cozy Simple Living on Etsy for $26.50 (available in ten patterns).

    8. Four Bed Bands to keep your sheets from slipping and sliding off your bed every time you dare to shift your weight in your sleep.

    Promising review: “We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper. Our fitted sheet would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. It was disrupting sleep, so I was ready to safety pin the fitted sheet corners in place. However, no need for safety pins. After giving Bed Band a try, our fitted sheet–slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. With Bed Band, you clamp each band into place without tension, then you use the quick adjuster to apply tension as needed. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that by its nature needs to removed and reinstalled repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner here for both function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!” —David K

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes, four pack sizes, and three colors).

    9. A pack of six citrus-scented washing machine cleaner tablets because no one wants to toss dirty clothes into a dirty machine. The tablets dissolve to remove any residue that may have built up, so you can be sure your favorite blanket comes out smelling fresh!

    reviewer image of the sparklingly clean inside of a washing machine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me." —Maggie Dennis

    Get the pack of six tablets from Amazon for $10.16.

    10. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's shine, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.

    before reviewer image of a dull wooden baby feeding chair
    after image of the same chair now shiny and restored
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone. I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this and like magic my kitchen was brand new. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch and they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." —tiffany b

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    11. A set of wood-repairing markers and wax sticks if your furniture or floors are covered with annoyingly huge scratches. Just take one of these markers and color over any imperfections!

    Promising review: "For $10 you can cover up so many scratches that you couldn't buy a house big enough to run out of ink. I've had this for just four hours, but I fixed a table that was scratched when I moved it, kitchen cabinets, chairs, a wine rack, and some hardwood flooring. It does a good job at covering the scratches to a point where you have to stare at a spot to notice it, but don't expect it to make your furniture to look brand new again. But for $10 you can make your furniture look reasonable! Would highly recommend to anyone who has pets who scratch the !@#$ out of their wood furniture." —Phaedrus

    Get six markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. A pack of Gorilla Grip rug grippers whose adhesive pads will keep your rugs from wandering across the floor. They'll also help prevent the corners of your rug from staying permanently curled upward.

    a rug with grippers on its underside
    Promising review: "These rug grippers are EXCELLENT!!! We recently bought two new rugs for our kitchen and needed something to keep them from sliding. These work great!! So easy to apply. We flipped our rug over. The grippers are marked; one side says rug, the other says floor. So we placed two in each corner. On our larger rug we placed one in the middle of each side. We stuck them to the rug. Flipped it back over. Got it positioned where we wanted it. Started with a corner and just went along sticking them to the floor making sure there were no bumps in the rug. Then we walked over each gripper to press it down to the floor. I promise you these rugs are not going anywhere! Great idea!" —Stacey A Morriset

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in larger pack sizes).

    13. A set of bedsheet detanglers so you don't have to spend hours in the jungle of your laundry trying to not get devoured by fitted sheets. These will also ensure your sheets actually dry instead of coming out like a moist hair ball.

    reviewer image of a beige sheet with corners inside the wad-free sheet detangler
    www.amazon.com

    Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets — which you may recognize from Shark Tank!

    Promising review: "I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet, so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Wad-Free on Amazon for $19.99.

    14. A plant-based stainless steel cleaning kit made with lavender essential oil that's safe to use on all of your stainless steel appliances and will also leave behind a protective barrier to help resist smudges and fingerprints, so you don't have to clean as often.

    before image of a stained stainless steel appliance above an after image of the same appliance stain and streak-free
    www.amazon.com

    Therapy Clean is a family-owned small biz whose cleaning products blend safe-to-use plant-based ingredients with aromatherapeutic scents!

    Promising review: “I am a sloppy person by nature, so God only knows why I decided to get stainless steel appliances that are constantly riddled with my greasy finger prints. Once I saw that this kit came with a microfiber cloth, I added it to my cart and checked out without delay. Fast-forward to its arrival at my house. I took it out of the box, directed a few sprays at my fridge, and used the microfiber cloth to wipe with the grain of the stainless steel. My fridge was SHINING! GLOWING! I couldn't believe how good it looked. This cleaner works so well that it some how repels my finger prints and I'm not spraying down my doors every time I touch them.” —Jessica Groves 

    Get it from Therapy Clean on Amazon for $19.95.

    15. A pack of felt furniture pads to protect your hardwood floor from scratches and scuff marks. Feel free to rearrange your living room to your heart's content without worrying about your furniture blemishing the floor.

    The pack of furniture pads
    This 133-piece set comes with beige and brown felt pads in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit your type of furniture. There are 106 brown pieces and 27 beige pieces.

    Promising review: "When we decided on moving to a new rental home with all vinyl flooring, the first thing I did was order these. My husband told me it was a waste of money, so I said I would return them if we didn't use them. We put these under all of our furniture because we moved prior to purchasing an area rug. They are very easy to use and work really well. I was even able to easily cut them myself for an oddly shaped item. I give this product a 10/10 and would recommend these to anyone. The pack was large enough for all of our furniture and we still have plenty left." —BridgetJames

    Get a pack of 133 from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in multiple styles and combinations).

    16. A grout and sealant stain remover because you've got mold and mildew building up and it just ain't cute. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!

    Promising review: "I struggled for years to clean under clear silicone sealant in our shower. I used everything and have been frustrated that The shower didn’t look as clean as I’d like. Enter this product. Most of the effected areas worked the first time. I reapplied the more stubborn areas a second time and finally the mold was removed. Now my shower is perfectly clean!!" —Drs. B

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    17. A garbage guard if you've ever opened your trash can and been welcomed by a host of pests. These not only kill insects but also prevent future infestations. And don't worry, it's completely odorless (though I can't say that about your trash).

    Amazon