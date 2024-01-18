32 Ingenious Products That'll Make Your Life A Heck Of A Lot Easier In 2024

1. An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba that you can schedule to clean your floors so you don't have to. Its advanced sensors will help it learn to navigate your home so it can get under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. It also has multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt on carpet and hardwood floors. Clean smarter, not harder.
Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1,100-square-foot condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee
2. A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling, AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop! With this oval brush, you can say goodbye to tangles and frizz.
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush might work better for you!
Promising review: "I have a headful of thick, wavy shoulder-length hair. I sometimes wear it curly, but when I want it smooth, this tool is a huge time saver. I used to have to section my hair and spend a half hour or more flat ironing it. I still section it a little, but I can go from a big mop of mess to a sleek flip in very little time. I just spritz my hair and go to work. I have arthritis and it is a big bonus also that the handle is big so I don't have to use a pinch grip to hold it. I also have shoulder pain and the less time I can spend with my arms over my head, the better. This tool is worth every penny." —Anonymous
3. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
4. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
5. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
6. A belted cordless vibrating heating pad for those days when period cramps are a little too much to handle. It has three temperatures and three different massage modes, so you can get the customized-to-you comfort you deserve.
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains, and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
7. A can of fire extinguishing spray since it's easy to store in your kitchen and sprays for four times longer than a traditional (and cumbersome) fire extinguisher. This'll help provide some peace of mind as you cook.
Promising review: "I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy-to-use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can. In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three-step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house." —K Zander
8. A touchless paper towel dispenser because every time you go to rip one off the roll, you actually only end up tearing off just a sliver of a paper towel.
Check out a TikTok of the touchless paper towel dispenser in action.
Bonus: If you don't grab the paper towel, it sucks it back up for safekeeping!
Promising review: "Do we need it? No. But it might be my favorite unnecessary gadget purchase of all time. It leaves our counter tops uncluttered, the no touch sensor lets me grab a paper towel with dirty hands, and I feel like we use less paper towels overall. It’s easy to install, easy to program, and easy to replace the roll." —Mlc
9. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
10. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair, and now I know. This has been a lifesaver! I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally dries up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed." —Mandy
11. A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank so you can stop spending hours in the jungle of your laundry trying to not get devoured by fitted sheets. These will also ensure your sheets actually dry instead of coming out like a moist hairball.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.
Promising review: "I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
12. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
13. Seamless bra liners made from a cotton and bamboo blend that'll not only help with boob sweat but will also help alleviate discomfort caused by underwires. These moisture-wicking liners are gentle and breathable.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
