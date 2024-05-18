35 Indulgent Products That Are Honestly Much Better Than Treating Yourself To Caviar

Promising review: "I absolutely love this. It fits my Stanley perfectly. It actually fits another one of my cups that's a little bigger than my Stanley cup, too. It has a Velcro strap to tighten the cup into place. The smiley cap for the straw is too adorable. It fits my phone, lip gloss, cash, and credit card perfectly in the two zipper parts. And it even comes with a snap hook to hang your keys from it. It's perfect to use while running errands or going for walks. The strap is durable and very comfortable. You can remove the strap if you want to, which I think is pretty cool. So happy I got this before summer because I know it's going to come in handy." —Heather Hay



Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).