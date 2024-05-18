35 Indulgent Products That Are Honestly Much Better Than Treating Yourself To Caviar

1. A pack of six aromatherapy shower steamers for turning shower time into a nice trip to the spa. Relieve a little stress with a lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, or peppermint steamer.
Promising review: "These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually, they aren't strong enough, or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers, hands down. I would definitely buy these again." —Krista
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. A sleek water bottle carrier bag that can fit a 40-ounce Stanley (or tumblers of the same size) because you refuse to leave your home without your emotional support water bottle. Your summer excursions just got a lot more hydrated.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this. It fits my Stanley perfectly. It actually fits another one of my cups that's a little bigger than my Stanley cup, too. It has a Velcro strap to tighten the cup into place. The smiley cap for the straw is too adorable. It fits my phone, lip gloss, cash, and credit card perfectly in the two zipper parts. And it even comes with a snap hook to hang your keys from it. It's perfect to use while running errands or going for walks. The strap is durable and very comfortable. You can remove the strap if you want to, which I think is pretty cool. So happy I got this before summer because I know it's going to come in handy." —Heather Hay
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
3. A Bluetooth shower speaker because your phone is trying but can't compete with the volume of running water. This waterproof speaker comes with a removable suction cup so you can stick it to the inside of your shower. Need it on the go? It also comes with a carabiner!
Promising review: "I bought this speaker last year and only turn it on when I shower and turn it off when I’m done! I shower every night, and when I say I HAVE NEVER CHARGED IT, I mean it! I only charged it once when I first got it, and since then, I have never had to charge it again! It’s hanging on my shower, gets water all over it, and it sounds perfectly clear when I’m listening to music or am on a phone call! It’s amazing!!!" —Rodrigo Ornelas
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A pair of open-toed memory foam slippers you can easily slip on and off at the beginning and end of each day. Your feet will thank you for gifting them these plush, fuzzy, and breathable slides.
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing. They are so comfortable and look so expensive and high quality for the low price. Great for after the shower and wearing around the house and super easy to wash in the washing machine. I've had these for over a year, and they are still in perfect condition." —Sydney Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes 6.5–12 and five colors).
5. A chic, gold-colored Kitsch hair claw clip so you don't have to live with sweat gluing your hair to your neck and making you even hotter. Just grab this stylish clip and put your hair up. Now, you're ready to tackle the day.
Promising review: "This is the best hair claw I've ever bought! Super sturdy and strong; it even held all my thick hair up! Looks exactly like the image and is super cute!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a silver color).
6. Or a set of eight flower-shaped claw clips that'll help keep your hair out of your face so you can get the sun you need in order to blossom.
Promising review: "These are genuinely the best claw clips I've ever owned! They are sturdy, hold lots of hair at once, and the finish has held up really well. The assortment of colors applies to lots of different outfits, and I've had fun wearing them all! I would 10/10 recommend!!" —Amber Seeker
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six color combinations).
7. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then, you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
8. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply don't have the time to bask in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: "If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in seven shades).
9. A bottle of plant-based truffle seasoning so your meals can be as decadent as you are. Sprinkle it over anything! Fries, eggs, popcorn, and literally everything else.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord swears by this stuff:
"*wheezes in truffle* OK, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls, and I was like, I need these in my life, but I also need money to live. I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll, and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain. Since then, I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes, pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck — it's so flavorful that I've been using this for months now and have barely made a dent in the container!"
Get it from Amazon for $20.46.
10. A set of affordable noise-reducing wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are water resistant so you can sweat it up on your next hot girl run without worrying about ruining your music-listening experience. Plus, they offer a playtime of over 10 hours on a single charge!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I'm a musician who tours often and has used various headphones. I use these for going to the gym or just general use to listen to music. They are by far the best bang for your buck! I myself now own five pairs. The battery life is phenomenal; I'm not exactly sure of the hours, but I use them daily and only charge once a month at the most, so I get many hours of use. Recently used them on a 15-hour one-way trip to North Carolina and 15-hour trip back, so 30 hours and they were still running strong!" —Stephanie Phares
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two styles and five colors).
11. A Yonanas soft serve maker to turn any frozen fruit into a delicious dessert in a matter of minutes, which is especially awesome if you have dietary restrictions that prevent you from buying cooling treats at the store. And every part of this gadget is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup will be a breeze.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.70.
12. A seriously splurge-worthy smart toilet seat and bidet because it automatically senses when someone is sitting on it, which means its functions and features only activate when needed. What are its functions and features? 1. Heated seat. 2. Adjustable nozzle and water temperature. 3. Warm air dryer. 4. Built-in night-light. 5. Deodorizer. 6. Remote-controlled.
Promising review: "I have been using it for three years, and it is going strong. I had a dedicated bidet at home before going to a nursing home, so I needed a bidet seat. The Bio Bidet seat is better than the more expensive bidet. The water heater is really good, and so is the air dryer. The remote control is really good. If you are shopping for a bidet seat, you won't be disappointed with this one. It is 5-star all the way." —dew
Get it from Amazon for $493.99+ (available in two shapes).
13. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated