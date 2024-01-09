Skip To Content
    If You’ve Been Too Busy Buying Yourself Little Treats To Get The Useful Things You Actually Need, This List Is For You

    No judgement. We all love a little treat. But let's get real.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!

    image of reviewer holding up the cactus-shaped dryer ball which is covered in hair
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four styles and in larger pack sizes).

    2. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.

    reviewer before image of a weathered wooden door with scratches
    reviewer after image of the door polished and conditioned and no scratches
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff works really well. My cabinets had dry spots on them. This cleaned everything right up and gave them new life. I will be using this forever on my wood products." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.42.

    3. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes if your plants aren't growing as fast as they should. Just stick one of these in your planters and your leafy babes will be continuously fed for up to two months!

    reviewer image of a plant budding
    the same plant now overtaking its pot
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t think I’d write a review about plant food, but these are amazing! I used to just look at plants and they would shrivel and die, but these have made every single one of my plants flourish beautifully! Even succulents in our temperamental Washington weather are thriving. We have them in both our indoor plants as well as our veggies outside." —H Husom 

    Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $3.62.

    4. A super smart (and cute) humidifier tank cleaner for keeping your humidifier mold and mildew free for up to 30 days. It also kills 99% of odor-causing bacteria, which you need if your humidifier has been spewing out some smelly smells.

    the blue plastic fish filled white white balls that sanitize the water
    the fish swimming around a humidifier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish." —Shelly

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    5. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!

    reviewer image of a stainless steel sink half covered in dark stains and the other half completely clean
    reviewer before image of an oven covered in grease stains
    after image of the same oven now completely clean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla

    "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $3.03.

    6. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.

    Reviewer photo showing Glisten Disposer cleaner as it reacts and cleans the garbage disposal and sink
    Reviewer photo showing their garbage disposal, drain and sink very clean and shiny after using Glisten Disposer cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, OK, so this is the coolest thing ever (y'know, as far as cleaning goes). It's super easy to use and works SO well! I've only ever used DIY methods to clean my disposal and just assumed it was working. I decided to buy this because I noticed that flies were starting to hover around my sink. So glad I did! After using this, I saw something silver in my drain that caught my eye and omg, it was my garbage disposal. I've lived in this apartment for three years and legit didn't know it was silver down there — and I clean it regularly! Absolutely incredible. Let me tell you, that sink was sparkling. Highly recommend." —Lindsay S.

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.

    7. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.

    reviewer image of a cup of dirty water under a keurig machine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    8. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    9. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets because regular ole soap and water hasn't gotten rid of the tough stains and odors in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!

    the stained and brown inside of a stainless steel travel mug
    the same mug now spotlessly clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! I highly recommend it, and it works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.

    To learn more, check out our Bottle Bright tablets deep dive.

    10. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.

    Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." 

    Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.

    Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack). 

    11. universal cleaning putty for getting into the cracks in your car or keyboard where french fry bits fell and started their own society.

    Model using putty to clean car vents
    Amazon

    See it in use on TikTok!

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $5.59.

    12. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.

    reviewer before image of the inside of a dishwasher covered in buildup
    reviewer after image of the same dishwasher now sparklingly clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have well water and my dishwasher had very bad hard water stains. Used one tablet and couldn’t believe it! Used a second one the next week and it was even better! This is one product that I’m glad I tried and will keep using forever!" —Tasha Marie Hupp

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.95.

    13. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!

    reviewer image of dirty and stained shower floor
    after image of the same shower completely clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and in a pack of two).

    14. shoe stretch spray to soften and stretch tight-fitting shoes as you walk in them. Or, use the spray then stick a wooden shoe stretcher in so you don't have to wear them. Either way, stop going through the pain of breaking in leather boots.

    BuzzFeed writer holding the spray bottle of shoe stretch
    reviewer showing a pair of knee-high boots that don't fit around their calves
    reviewer showing how the boots fit after using the shoe stretch spray
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Fellow BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more information!

    Promising review: "I purchased my second pair of Dr. Martens three days before I was headed to New Orleans. Seemed like a mistake, right? Maybe it would have been, if I didn't have this spray. I used it once and then walked around the house for a bit with some thick socks on. Then I sprayed the boots again, and put beer cans inside of them and let them sit overnight. I wore my NEW boots all over three different airports (thanks layovers), and all over New Orleans. These were the only boots I packed too. It could have ended up a nightmare but it didn't! My boots still have a little ways to go to be fully broken in, but definitely ahead of schedule when I compare them to my first pair. I will use this spray on every pair of boots from now to forever." —lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    15. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The cooling sensation is so refreshing, and this gives just the right amount of moisture without being too heavy. It's a staple in my skincare routine!" —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    16. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner that'll take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!

    reviewer before image of a gray couch covered in dark stains
    reviewer after image of the same couch with the dark stains gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game-changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend" —Taylor L.

    Get it from Amazon for $116.23.

    17. A grout and sealant stain remover because you've got mold and mildew building up and it just ain't cute. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!

    before reviewer image of moldy sealant in a bathroom
    the same bathroom with no mold on the sealant
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I struggled for years to clean under clear silicone sealant in our shower. I used everything and have been frustrated that The shower didn’t look as clean as I’d like. Enter this product. Most of the effected areas worked the first time. I reapplied the more stubborn areas a second time and finally the mold was removed. Now my shower is perfectly clean!!" —Drs. B

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    18. Hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).

    before and after images of a reviewer with a mighty patch on a pimple that then has pus drawn out of it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day 2 it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson

    Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.