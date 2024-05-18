If You’ve Been Dreaming About Wearing Summer Dresses, This Post Is For You

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A backless halter dress with adjustable ties at the neck and waist for a tailored-to-you fit. You'll be giving off ~beach vibes~ no matter where you are! Yes, even in line for street tacos from that vendor near the construction site.
Promising reviews: "I'm obsessed with this dress! It’s even cuter in person than in the pictures. I loved that it ties at the waist in the back so you can fit it exactly how you want. It was so comfortable to wear out." —Kenzi Dagley
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors).
2. A smocked one-shoulder dress if you're the trendsetting type. I mean, it's elegant, vibrant, fun, and comfortable. What more could you ask for?
Promising review: "I love this dress, and my husband loves it as well! The one shoulder is sexy and different, and the smocking makes it SO comfy (and breastfeeding-friendly). The colors pop in all the right ways and are perfect as we transition into spring." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 28 colors/prints).
3. A fun-n-flirty V-neck wrap dress whose fluttering sleeves and hemline will make you feel like you're bursting out of your own cocoon this summer!
Promising reviews: "This dress fit perfectly! It is flowy, it’s got pockets, the fabric is good quality, and it is so pretty! It was the perfect dress to officiate a spring wedding. 💜 I am bookmarking this shop for sure!" —Loyda Zamot Barajas
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 16 Plus–28 Plus and in 15 colors).
4. A cute and casual animal print dress that'll make all the other dresses in your wardrobe envious. And maybe they should be because this lightweight dress has super charming puff sleeves and a vintage vibe.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dress! I’m always looking for cute, comfy, flowy dresses to teach in, and this one checks every box! Perfect midi length on me, and it’s flowy without looking frumpy. Also not see-through despite the light color! Dresses purchased on Amazon are hit-or-miss, but this one was a definite hit!" —Mary Theisen
Get it from Amazon for $38.39+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 prints).
5. A chic shift dress perfect for quite literally every occasion. Get ready for everyone who sees you in it to ask you where you bought it.
Promising review: "Ya girl shops Amazon DAILY, but this is the first item I’ve ever left a review because it’s THAT GOOD. I got compliments on this dress all day long, and I felt super confident in it. It’s extremely cute and comfy! Perfect length for me! It’s not see-through, which is nice. (Hard to find with white dresses!)" —Kelli onley
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 44 colors/patterns)
6. A sophisticated maxi dress with a bewitching split. This is one of those versatile dresses that can go from day to night in the blink of an eye!
Promising review: "I love this dress. I ordered four different patterns. I like how the straps are adjustable. Perfect fit, and the fabric is so soft, yet the wrinkles fall out. These dresses can be worn for any special occasion or just for a sunny day." —Daniel Johnston
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in lots of colors/prints).
7. A boho chic halter-neck maxi dress you'll wanna ~swish~ in all the livelong day. And who could blame you? You look so cute!
Promising review: "I am a tall, curvy girl, and this dress fits perfectly. I received many compliments while wearing it on vacation, and the material is soft and breathable. Fits true to size. This is your sign to buy this dress!" —Jason Bough
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes Large Plus–4XL Plus and nine prints).
8. A simple short-sleeve dress because it's lightweight and stretchy, which means maximum comfort. This is an everyday everywhere dress, so you might wanna get it in alllll the colors. Plus? Pockets!
Promising review: "I got this dress for a Pride party and received SO many compliments! It’s super soft and stretchy, and the pockets actually have enough room to fit my phone. Since I have a larger bust, I tend to have a hard time finding dresses that actually cinch at my waist; most dresses cinch too high up. I’m strongly considering getting this dress in other colors." —Carissa Tharp
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and in 34 colors/prints).
9. A sleeveless cutout midi dress whose contrasting colors and bodycon fit give it a certifiably funkified vibe you're sure to dig.
Promising review: "This dress is perfect! It’s so cute and stylish. It fits me really well. It’s a light material so it’s good for summer and hot weather. It could be dressed down or up for different types of events. Good material and feels comfortable." —Cait
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 32 colors).
10. A floral halter dress that's as breezy as it is beautiful. With an elastic band for comfort and a ruffled hem for cuteness, this dress won't steer you wrong!
11. A ruched bodycon dress perfect for those nights out dancing in the summer heat!
Promising review: “This dress looks FANTASTIC! I love that it can be dressed up with accessories and that it looks good on its own for a casual night out or a day at the beach. Love the simplicity and style.” —Katelyn Grof
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 36 colors).
12. A beach-y cutout maxi dress so you can look like the knockout beauty that you are! It's got a high front slit for showing off those gorgeous gams! And it's got a smocked back for extra comfort.
Promising review: "So comfortable and elegant with just a little bit of sexiness (the last part came from my husband). You can’t go wrong with this dress. It’s made well, and it’s even lined. Buy it now!" —shana
Get it from Amazon for