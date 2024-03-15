33 Little Things You Might Want To Get If Your Home Is Screaming "Help Me"

1. A gorgeous reed diffuser set that uses fragrance oils to freshen the air in your home! Fill your space with beautiful, long-lasting scents.
Sweet Water Decor is a Pittsburgh-based small business.
Promising review: "Love this reed diffuser! This is a good alternative for people trying to avoid candles but still want their house to smell good. I am very sensitive to smells, so it's nice that I can add or take away a reed, and it changes the strength of the smell that gets released." —Brittany
Get it from Sweet Water Decor on Amazon Handmade for $23.99 (available in lots of scents).
2. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top, but nothing has worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. Some faux ivy if you're a bit of a liability when it comes to real plants but you still want some greenery in your home. You'll get 24 garlands of ivy to drape from your walls!
Promising review: "These vines are perfect for adding a pop of greenery to any room. They drape nicely over curtain rods and are easy to hang. I like that they come bound with a little bread tie so they are not tangled. They arrive in a ziplock plastic bag, which you could also use for storage. They do smell bad right out of the bag — a typical plasticky fake garland smell — but honestly, the smell faded within hours, and it’s totally worth it because they are high quality. The plastic part is thin and not bulky like some fake vines and garlands I’ve purchased, and the leaves feel silky — that’s why these drape easily and delicately, and they don’t look cheap. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I’m planning to buy more!" —T. Nicole Cirone
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three pack sizes).
4. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: “I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
5. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
6. A set of three decorative gold-colored mirrors sure to bounce light and help make your space seem bigger than it is. These vintage-inspired statement pieces are also super easy to mount to your wall.
Promising review: "I love how the mirrors look exactly the same in person as they do in the pictures. They're actually prettier in person and I appreciate how lightweight they are, making it easier to hang on the wall even using nailless hangers." —Y. Boyd
Get a set of three from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).
7. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget Shower Spray, coated the shower walls and floor pan, and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).
8. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats, so here I am with two cats who shed. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter, but I hate having to sleep under them since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, and sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then, along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has a lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller, so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch, and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A roll of peel-and-stick constellation wallpaper that's simply out of this world! It's even moisture- and steam-resistant, so you can put it up in your bathroom or kitchen.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this wallpaper!!! It is beautiful and unique, refined and elegant, and heavy-duty quality. I found it super easy to install, though I opted to use it for a room border versus full wall coverage. I also found it very forgiving, allowing me to pull it back off and adjust areas without leaving permanent dents in the design. It gave my son’s bedroom a whole new look, and I have gotten lots of compliments on this wallpaper!" —MB
Get it from Amazon for $27.49 (available in frost, navy, and powder).
10. A lovely lavender and chamomile–scented linen spray whose paraben-free formula will give your sheets the little pick-me-up they need. The calming scent might also help relieve stress and help you fall asleep, especially if you spray it on your pillows.
Drmtlgy is a small skincare business only using clean ingredients in their products.
Promising reviews: "I put it on my pillow 10 minutes or so before going to bed and it smells good. It relaxes me." —M.O
"This spray is light and refreshing and lasts a long time. I totally recommend this to anyone looking for a great linen spray. Lavender and chamomile mixture is wonderful! Love this linen spray." —Angela Cribb
Get it from Drmtlgy Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three scents).