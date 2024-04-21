Just 41 Home Products You'll Want To Have If You’re In Your 20s And Don’t Live With Your Parents Anymore

1. An Echo Show 5 because your parents aren't around to tell you the weather so you know how to dress for the day. This handy gadget can stream your favorite music and shows, tell you the news, video call family and friends, get you emergency assistance, and more.
Promising review: "The Echo Show 5 is a game-changer for any household. Its upgraded sound system, boasting 2x the bass, turns every song into a mini concert. But it's not just about music – this smart display is like having a helpful sidekick around the house. Perfect for forgetful folks like me, it keeps track of tasks and reminders with ease. Plus, being able to control other devices around the house with just my voice? It's like living in the future. Whether I'm dancing to my favorite tunes or getting things done around the house, the Echo Show 5 adds a whole new level of convenience and enjoyment to my daily routine." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $95.98 (available in two colors).
2. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six styles and in larger pack sizes).
3. And a set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank so you can stop spending hours in the jungle of your laundry trying to not get devoured by fitted sheets. These will also ensure your sheets actually dry instead of coming out like a moist hairball.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.
Promising reviews: "It's a miracle product! Oh my gosh, I only had to run the dryer one time to dry the sheets instead of my usual four times. They looked cleaner, too!" —Bonnie
"I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times, and each time, there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet, so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
4. An all-in-one multi-blade chopping device that'll dice, spiralize, and grate veggies to your heart's content. Stop wasting time (and tears) chopping onions by hand.
Promising review: "I actually got this because my mom bought it and loved it. She has pretty severe arthritis, and this little contraption makes food prep a breeze for her, so I decided to try it. Well, holy cow! It does everything it says it's going to do! it's really easy to use. It's super helpful, really convenient, very easy to clean up, and stores pretty compactly (but honestly, it's already just living on our counter). Worth every penny!" —A. Hendrix
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
5. Shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner that will make taking them down and switching them out so much faster and easier.
Promising review: "This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it, you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." —Nardsbaby
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 11 colors).
6. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because you haven't properly cleaned your shower in, well, ever. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.56+ (available in two sizes, scents, and in a pack of two).
7. A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula to remove hard water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never looked in there, but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank and left it overnight, and the next morning, I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
Get it from Amazon for $7.40.
8. And a Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "I love this garbage disposal cleaner. It's so easy to just pop the bag into the disposer with a little bit of water and know that the garbage disposal is clean. No more having to run a lemon down there or scrub the sides. It's all done for you." —MrBigTCat
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A sleek shower caddy shelf for keeping your shower essentials organized in a way that doesn't remind you of your college dorm.
It also comes with hooks for hanging smaller items!
Promising review: "This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' items. I had been in the market for a while now for a new shower caddy and hadn't found any I like. Saw this on TikTok and after researching, decided to give it a try. It does not disappoint. I like that it's not hanging from the showerhead. The shelves hold more than your standard shower caddy. And the adhesion is very strong. I also like that I can order replacement adhesion strips if, for some reason, I need to take the shelves down." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
11. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots.
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
12. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old, and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
13. A pack of 100+ light-dimming sheets so your digital alarm clock doesn't keep you up with its glaring numbers. Oh the irony. These magical stickers dim 50–80% of light.
Promising review: "These are simply awesome! Such a small thing can make such a big difference. At night, when I opened my eyes, I was flooded by little dots of light intruding my space from all my electronics: the TV and cable receiver, the modem, the routers, the electric blanket control switch, the microwave, the smoke alarms, cell phones, etc. And it doesn’t take much to interfere with a good night's sleep. These will mute and soften those bright lights so they don’t bother you anymore. Thanks for a great 'little size, big results' product!" —Ziapetlady
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.