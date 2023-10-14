Just 30 Haircare Products Whose Amazing Results Belong Next To The Mona Lisa

1. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18." —Alyx Ming
Get it from Amazon for $7.10+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Moroccan argan oil shampoo and conditioner to revive color-treated and dry hair with its vitamin-rich, hydrating formula. You'll have your soft and silky mane back in no time!
Promising review: "I'd been shopping for hair conditioner for almost a year before I found this one. The conditioner is awesome. I have very thick, long curly hair and this conditioner instantly makes my hair very manageable and soft. I have tried others and always come back to this conditioner. The shampoo is very gentle on the curls and does a very nice job of hydrating dry hair. I've been using both now for a year and still haven't found anything that works as good as this set does." —Tracy C.
Get them from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A weightless hair-strengthening Olaplex bonding oil — dull and damaged hair never stood a chance! Get an unimaginable shine, softness, and vibrancy, plus heat protection and frizz control in this styling oil!
Promising review: "One of the standout features of this hair oil is its lightweight and non-greasy formula. It’s a relief to find a product that doesn’t leave my hair feeling heavy or weighed down. The oil absorbs well and doesn’t create that undesirable oily sheen that some other products tend to do. This aspect is particularly important to me because I have fine hair, and I don’t want anything that makes it look limp or greasy." —Lia K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.
4. Or a hair serum treatment bar that'll activate bond repair technology deep in your hair fiber, which means smoother, shinier, and stronger hair. This clean bar contains vegan keratin, coconut oil, and triolein so your hair will get all the hydration it needs.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $29.
5. A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil so wash day for your little one is waaaay easier.
Promising review: "I have kinky/curly hair that tangles easily and this stuff is just as good if not better than the It’s a 10 leave-in conditioner at half the price. It used to take me like 15 minutes to brush out my hair and now it’s less than 5 and I have less breakage. Definitely buy this stuff everyone! Plus it has a neat little lock on the sprayer!" —Lauren Sheffield
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
6. A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling, AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop! With this oval brush, you can say goodbye to tangles and frizz.
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist-length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $41.49+ (available in two styles and three colors).
7. Or a Revlon paddle brush hair dryer if you have coilier hair — it'll dry, detangle, and smooth your hair!
Promising review: “This product really deserves its 5-star review. Let's be really clear here, I HAVE 4C HAIR. No really, 4c hair. I spend so much time detangling my hair that it is ridiculous!!! I mean hours. And I have tried every trick in the book. By the time I finish one section, the other has gotten tangled again. My hair is so thick that it would take me 45 minutes to blow it dry, so I just never did it. I was able to blow dry my hair on the cool setting in 20 minutes. I am able to comb through my hair now. I am so relieved. I think I am going to start seeing some real growth now that I will not be putting off my wash days because I simply don't have the time for all that detangling. Not to mention that I was always losing a lot of hair with the detangling process. There was some hair in the brush styler but nothing compared to my usual hair loss. I love this product. The bristles are very malleable, and the bristle tips are rounded. I have read that some folks have had a problem getting their roots to dry. I had no problem at all. This product is well worth the price. I would have paid three times as much just to be able to part my hair without all of the tangles.” —king
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
8. A bundle of color-depositing purple shampoo and conditioner because you didn't pay for those blonde highlights just to end up with orange hair a few weeks later. This toning shampoo will neutralize yellow tones, and the conditioner will leave your hair shiny and moisturized.
Promising review: “I love that I can go around town and people ask who did my hair and I can share that this look comes from a shampoo bottle. I have naturally blonde hair now and it looks amazing. I love this product because when I get my hair done, it turns brassy yellow. But now I can get and keep the results I want without drying my hair out. Definitely worth the money! Remember though, once purple turns lavender, rinse! Unless you want purple streaks! —SUNSHINE
Get it from Amazon for $40+ (available in a bigger size).
9. A plant-based whipped leave-in conditioner to hydrate dry, damaged hair with moisturizing coconut oil. This conditioner also offers heat protection and frizz control.
Promising review: "I use this in conjunction with Devacurl styling cream and together they make a magical pair! This alone makes my hair very soft and bouncy, and the styling cream provides hold and definition. I have and will always recommended this to my fellow naturally curly girls for sure!" —Lin
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
10. Or a light leave-in conditioner made with coconut oil and shea butter that you can use every day without accumulating buildup. Hydrate and define those coils at the same time! JSYK, this was made with natural hair in mind.
Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business specializing in natural products designed to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mention it working well for them!
Promising review: "This product is soooo moisturizing! I have type 4b/4c hair with some 4a in the front and I’m low porosity, and my hair loves this product! The consistency is really nice and it smells good too. You don’t need a lot either." —Shanteshia
Get it from Eden BodyWorks on Amazon for $9.99.
11. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.75.
12. An oil-absorbing Living proof dry shampoo because it actually cleans your hair and gets rid of sweat and odor. Just apply, wait, and shake! Added bonus? It's silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "I have thick, long hair and it’s annoying to wash. I’ve tried every dry shampoo out there over the years, and until trying Living Proof, I just assumed none of them really work. I’ve been using this stuff for the past 3+ years and will never use anything else. I wash my hair about 2–3 times a week, and this gets me through between washes. It actually makes my hair feel clean, not greasy at all, and it smells amazing!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $30+ (available in two sizes).
13. A hair-strengthening Mielle rosemary mint scalp and hair oil you can use every day or as a treatment to help prevent damage and treat split ends. This blend of over 30 essential oils and nutrients is here to soothe sensitive skin and provide a shine passersby will be jealous of.
Promising review: "I recently lost my edges due to low iron and braiding. I wanted to try something to grow my hair back. Within two months I noticed a change in my edges. My hairline is fuller. This is a MUST-buy. My edges were very thin and braiding them made it worse. But using this changed my hairline life." —Missy
Get it from Amazon for $9.35.