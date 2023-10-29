25 Hair Products That’ll Help You Deal With Frizz, Dryness, Breakage, Or All Of The Above

1. A splurgeworthy reparative K18 leave-in hair mask with biotech-powered peptides if you need help with damage caused by bleach, color, or heat.
Promising review: "I used it today for the first time and I already see and feel a difference! I have very coarse, dry, frizzy hair and my hair was so much smoother after just blow-drying." —Kimberly D.
2. Or a revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "My hair had been feeling dry and damaged from heat styling and coloring, and I was desperate for a solution. This product came highly recommended, and it did not disappoint. After just a few uses, I noticed a remarkable difference in the texture and overall health of my hair. What I love most about this product is that it doesn't weigh down my hair or leave it feeling greasy. Instead, it adds just the right amount of moisture and strength to make my locks look their best. I've also noticed that my hair breakage has significantly reduced since I started using this treatment. It's like a protective shield for my hair! Overall, this has become a holy grail product in my haircare routine. If you're looking to revive and rejuvenate your hair, I highly recommend giving it a try. You won't be disappointed!" —Dana Robertson
3. A Moroccan argan oil shampoo and conditioner to revive color-treated and dry hair with its vitamin-rich, hydrating formula. You'll have your soft and silky mane back in no time!
Promising review: "I'd been shopping for hair conditioner for almost a year before I found this one. The conditioner is awesome. I have very thick, long curly hair and this conditioner instantly makes my hair very manageable and soft. I have tried others and always come back to this conditioner. The shampoo is very gentle on the curls and does a very nice job of hydrating dry hair. I've been using both now for a year and still haven't found anything that works as good as this set does." —Tracy C.
4. And an argan oil hair mask because it'll help heal and hydrate damaged hair. This sulfate- and paraben-free treatment will help wash away excess oils and dirt and restore your hair's shine. Get salon-quality hair in as little as five minutes!
Promising review: "This is a lifesaver for my dry, damaged hair! After just one use, it transformed my tresses into silky, smooth locks. It feels like a spa treatment but in the comfort of my own home! If your hair needs a pick-me-up, this is the product to go for. Totally a fan and will keep using it!" —Begum
5. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray that'll combat humidity by repelling moisture. Just blow-dry to activate!
Promising review: "This stuff is legit amazing. Mississippi heat down here real feel is 111 most days. My hair usually starts to looks frizzy and sorta funky wavy in some spots as soon as I leave the house due to the ridiculous humidity we have here. I am so impressed. Some how it gave my usually flat-to-my-head hair some volume as well. All I did was shampoo, conditioner, towel dry, and then blow-dry with tension like the back of the bottle says." —ChrisandLeslie
6. An eight-second L'Oreal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds. Its amino acid-rich formula specifically targets damaged areas and smooths them out.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
7. A sulfate- and paraben-free Ouidad heat and humidity gel because it'll help seal your strands and define your curls while locking out humidity so you don't have to deal with frizz. Feel free to air-dry your hair after applying this lightweight gel!
Promising review: "I live in an area of the country that is very humid and hot during the summer. I always struggled to get my curl pattern to stay and to not become a frizzy mess during the summer months. I finally stumbled upon this product and instantly fell in love. My curl pattern returned instantly and the anti-frizz factor was incredible. It is now my holy grail product in the summer. It can be used alone or I layer a hard hold gel, like Aussie Instant Freeze, over it for more days without a refresh. It also seems to hold up well for most other months as well, until the humidity drops too low and the glycerin in it doesn't do well." —hodagkins
8. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. If constantly washing your oily hair has left it feeling dry, refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I have tried IGK, Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Amika, and so many others but THIS LASTS THE LONGEST! I am impressed by this product. Don't listen to the haters because I have severely fine and oily hair and this product allows me to last for one week without washing and it gives me volume without the toxicity of spray dry shampoo." —473X
9. A set of satin pillowcases so you can protect your hair (and skin) from the abrasiveness of cotton pillowcases. Its luxurious silkiness will also make you feel like the royalty you are. 👑
Promising review: "I bought this to help protect my curls from frizz caused by friction and to prevent my curls from drying out at night. I definitely noticed a difference after the first use. And it is cute and luxurious." —Jenny F.
10. A coconut oil-rich leave-in cream you can let air dry for perfectly smooth and hydrated curls!
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
11. An absorbent scrunchie/towel hybrid if you like air-drying your wet hair to prevent any further heat damage but hate to have a bunch of water dripping all over you.
Promising review: "I bought this product because I absolutely hate drying my hair but also hate two things that can happen when I put my hair up with a regular elastic when it’s wet: hair breakage/damage, or a big indentation in my hair from the elastic when I take it down. This towel scrunchie is fantastic! It’s very soft, stretchy, and absorbent. Even if I only use it for several minutes, it absorbs a lot of water from my hair so that it won’t drip down my back or make the back of my shirt damp. It doesn’t damage my hair, create an indentation, or cause frizz." —LB
12. A hair-repairing serum formulated with argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera that'll not only help control frizz but also detangle, condition, moisturize, and leave your hair with a shiny glow. This is quite the overachieving serum!
Promising review: "I have very thick hair that has had a lot of coloring done the past 10 years. I put this stuff on after I get out of the shower. It works really well with taming frizz, and it keeps my hair really soft as well. I have defiantly seen a positive change in my hair since I started using it. It really helps my hair looks soft and silky when I style it. Would recommend to use for thick, damaged hair and to tame frizz." —Cristina C.
13. A plant-based whipped leave-in conditioner to hydrate dry, damaged hair with moisturizing coconut oil. This conditioner also offers heat protection and frizz control.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product, especially if you have dry, processed, damaged, or coarse hair. I use it right after I towel dry my hair, just a drop like a dime or nickel size. It makes my hair super manageable and tangle-free, plus it smells good with a very light, clean scent. I hope it is never discontinued. Love, love, love it!!" —ACG
