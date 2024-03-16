If Your Curls And Coils Aren’t Poppin’, You Probably Need These 31 Haircare Products

Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.

Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER use it in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey

