Get Your Home Ready For Summer With These 44 Products

1. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes if your plants aren't growing as fast as they should. Just stick one of these in your planters, and your leafy babes will be continuously fed for up to two months!
Promising review: "I didn't think I'd write a review about plant food, but these are amazing! I used to just look at plants, and they would shrivel and die, but these have made every single one of my plants flourish beautifully! Even succulents in our temperamental Washington weather are thriving. We have them in both our indoor plants as well as our veggies outside." —H Husom
Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $12.15.
2. Two packs of solar-powered garden lights that'll sway in the wind, making your garden look like it's home to a bunch of flitting fireflies.
3. A hot tub cleaner scientifically engineered to remove all the gunk hiding in the plumbing. So all the dirt, grime, oil, and sweat will go bye-bye in exchange for improved water clarity and filtration.
Promising review: "Our hot tub was so much grosser than I could have imagined. The amount of ick that this stuff got out of the jets was surprising. Honestly, it's so embarrassing. I drained and cleaned the tub a few months ago but did not think of getting this jet cleaner. I will not make that mistake again. The hot tub smells so so clean now. I will definitely use this again next time I drain the tub." —Kaerlia
Get it from Amazon for $18.36.
4. A weed puller with a long handle so you don't have to bend down to fight a weed's tough roots with your bare hands. Get your summer garden in tip-top shape!
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a family-owned small business that makes products to make gardening, weeding, and harvesting your land a little easier.
Promising review: “Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given my husband, and I bought our first house and knew nothing about caring for a yard, and boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get” —JG
Get it from Grampa's Gardenware Co. on Amazon for $44.99.
5. A weather-resistant cedar pathway if you'd prefer folks NOT walk on your well-kept grass. I mean, you've worked really hard to make sure your lawn is *chef's kiss* so I get it.
Promising review: "I've just installed these wooden garden pathways along the side of my house. Everyone just loves them. They give the entrance to the backyard a tropical resort feel. I highly recommend them. Sturdy and durable as well." —Tom Sokolowski
Get an 8-foot path from Amazon for $71.99.
6. A 4-in-1 soil moisture and pH meter that can also measure nutrients and light conditions to help you best care for your plants. Just stick the probe into the soil deeper than 2.5 inches and get test results in seconds! Keeping your plants happy = great curb appeal.
Promising review: "I'm so happy I got this meter. It works great and it's easy to use. I wish I had bought this a long time ago. Living in the Arizona desert, I tend to overwater some of my pots in the summer, eventually killing some plants. With this meter I can check all my potted plants and get an accurate reading of moisture and what nutrients are needed. I love it!!" —Grandma Susi
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. A ceiling fan carbon air filter to catch dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. These self-adhesive filters are made from coconut shells whose lightweight structure traps particles and contaminants. Turn your ceiling fan into an air purifier!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
8. Or a compact air purifier that'll freshen your air in 12 minutes. That's the power of its HEPA filter.
Promising review: “My room gets so dusty that you would think I didn't clean up. I would sweep, mop, vacuum, and wipe down all surfaces, but within the next day, so much dust would pile right back up. So I decided to get this, and wow has it done miracles for me. After three days of using this product at night, that feeling of dust was no more. My air is cleaner, smells better, and I can actually breathe!!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two styles and two colors).
9. And a magnetic barbecue light so you can keep the kabob party going all night long.
Promising review: "These grill lights are exactly what I needed! They light up the area so well. The magnets are strong, and the ability to direct the light where needed is great. The package they came in is perfect to store them in when not in use! I have recommended these to several people who also think they are great. I was worried they would be cheap and maybe not have a lot of magnetic hold to them, but they do!!" —LC
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
10. A cute and powerful citronella candle that's also smokeless so you don't end up choking on fumes just to keep mosquitoes away.
La Jolíe Muse is a small business making cute home products!
Promising review: "These candles look nice outside with our patio furniture. They do a good job of keeping flying insects off the patio and pool area in both day and evening." —Goss
Get it from La Jolíe Muse on Amazon for $14.99 (available in two styles).
11. Or a pack of DEET-free mosquito-repellent incense sticks containing five plant-based repellant oils (including citronella) to help keep bugs away.
Murphy's Naturals is a small biz using plant-based ingredients to create products that'll help you better enjoy the outdoors.
Promising review: "Keeps the bugs away. I use them on buggy days when I am gardening, and they work. You do have to keep it close, 5–10 feet from where you are working, but I like the scent so it is fine by me. Very long burning. This is a big incense stick and burns for 2–3 hours. I have scratched it out and saved it for the next day if I only needed for an hour. Works great in a deck/porch/yard setting as well. I highly recommend." —bjk312
Get 2 packs of 12 from Murphy's Naturals on Amazon for $24.99.